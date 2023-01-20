Read full article on original website
How to solve all Cascade puzzles in Genshin Impact
If you're exploring through the Desert of Hadramaveth region in Genshin Impact, you may come across Cascade puzzles in the ruins. Your objective (with one exception) is to fill all of the cascade pools completely in each puzzle. If you solve all seven puzzles, you'll be granted plenty of treasure and even a hidden achievement. Here's where to find all the Cascade Pool puzzles and how to solve them.
How to craft furnishings quickly in Genshin Impact
When you first unlock the Serenitea Pot in Genshin Impact, it's exciting to view the list of furnishings you can create. With themed buildings, bookshelves, and fountains, it's hard to choose which furnishing to craft first. You may even want to craft all of the furnishings you can. However, especially when starting out, crafting furnishings takes over 12 hours. This number can be disheartening, but there is a way to speed up furnishing creation. Here's how to craft furnishings quickly in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact Paper Theater Across the Mountains guide – The Exquisite Night Chimes event
Genshin Impact's Version 3.4 Lantern Rite event, The Exquisite Night Chimes, runs from January 19, 2023, to February 6, 2023, bringing a new wave of attractions and memories beneath Liyue's festive skies. During the event, you can participate in a plethora of activities to get amazing rewards, including a new mini-game called Paper Theater.
How to claim a free Liyue four-star in the Genshin Impact The Exquisite Night Chimes event
Genshin Impact's Version 3.4 Lantern Rite event, The Exquisite Night Chimes, runs from January 19, 2023, to February 6, 2023, bringing a new wave of attractions and memories beneath Liyue's festive skies. During the event, you can participate in a plethora of activities to get amazing rewards, including a free Liyue four-star character of your choice!
How to get mythic eggs in Bee Swarm Simulator – Roblox
Not all bees are created equal in Bee Swarm Simulator. Unlike the basic bees, bees of higher rarity like rare, epic, legendary, or mythic bees come with significant boosts that can help you amass tons of honey with ease. Therefore, it's no surprise that the most sought after eggs are the Mythic Eggs, which guarantee the drop of one of six possible Mythic Bees in Bee Swarm Simulator. In this guide, we'll tell you all the different ways in which you can obtain Mythic Eggs in Bee Swarm Simulator.
How to get Mecha King Ghidorah in Kaiju Universe – Roblox
Kaiju Universe has tons of fierce monsters you can utilize in PvP battles against other online players, each with its own unique abilities you can empower by gaining Skill Points and leveling up. All of the monsters are themed around original movies and stories of the Kaijus, like Godzilla. Even a modified Kaiju, the Mecha King Ghidorah, was an option to play in the experience. However, you may not be able to get him on regular servers anymore.
5 Letter words with IDE in the middle – Wordle help
Wordle is an ever-popular word puzzle game that gives us a five-letter word to figure out daily. Sometimes the word is easy, and most people can figure it out right away, but that's not always the case. It can be quite challenging to guess the word, especially if you know only the two beginning letters that don't provide much context. If you have been struggling with today's Wordle, we've got a list that can help you!
Tears of Themis Labyrinth Pavilion Way of Adversity walkthrough – Blizzardous Threads of Red event
The Tears of Themis Blizzardous Threads of Red event runs from January 12, 2023, to February 2, 2023, and is open to all attorneys who have completed the X-Note Main Story 2-28. After completing the event tutorial, you'll be able to explore the Villa Courtyard, which houses a building called the Labyrinth. Inside the Labyrinth Pavilion, you can explore four rooms to collect Artifacts, Silk Pouches, and more.
Tears of Themis Blizzardous Threads of Red Flip & Match Mini-Game event guide
The Tears of Themis Blizzardous Threads of Red Flip and Match Mini-Game event runs from January 21, 2023, to February 2, 2023, and is open to all attorneys. It's a simple memory card game where you can experience a short story and obtain amazing rewards. How to complete the Tears...
Forspoken Review: A refreshing fantasy RPG held back by its open world design
Forspoken is a new role-playing adventure title developed by Luminous Productions following their work on 2016's Final Fantasy XV. Although it is a refreshing and unique spin on the RPG genre, it shares many familiar design choices in many modern Square Enix games. But is it any good? Or does it ultimately fall into the same trappings that held back Final Fantasy XV? This Forspoken review will answer those questions and determine whether it's worth your hard-earned money.
