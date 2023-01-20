Read full article on original website
Massner sets WIU single-game scoring record with 46 points in Summit League victory
MACOMB, Ill. — Trenton Massner felt he was due for a game like this. “I haven’t been making a shot all year,” Massner said. “It’s like if I was making my shot all year, I’d have four or five of those.”. This was the...
Quincy Shootout: Murray-Boyles dominates paint for Wasatch Valley
QUINCY — Wasatch Valley senior forward Collin Murray-Boyles couldn’t be stopped. The 6-foot-7 South Carolina signee dominated the paint Saturday against Bergen Catholic during the Quincy Shootout at Blue Devil Gym, flushing three dunks in the first half and four overall as part of a 20-point effort in the Tigers’ 65-48 victory.
Raiders win 15th straight game as Schreacke is ‘just a force we never stopped’
QUINCY — For the second game in a row, the Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball team raced out to a 20-point lead. And for the second game in a row, a lack of focus set in. The lead never dipped below double digits as the Raiders knocked off Bloomington Central Catholic 67-51 Saturday afternoon at The Pit. However, QND coach Eric Orne knows consistency is needed with the postseason right around the corner.
Connaway’s bank shot lifts Van-Far past Palmyra and to Tony Lenzini Tournament title
PALMYRA, Mo. — Someone might just be fibbin’. Nikos Connaway, an explosive guard for the Van-Far boys basketball team, is one of the most exciting players in Northeast Missouri. That, however, doesn’t guarantee the 5-foot-10 junior will always tell the truth. Connaway split Palmyra’s late-game defense to...
Quincy Shootout: Link Academy’s defense steals show in lopsided victory over Faith Family
QUINCY — The large crowd filling Blue Devil Gym to catch a glimpse of the No. 1-ranked prep boys basketball team in the nation expected to see Link Academy dazzle with an above-the-rim offensive display. As good as the Lions were offensively, their defense stole the show. Link Academy...
Quincy Shootout: Huntington Prep breaks single-game scoring record in event’s final contest
QUINCY — None of the Huntington Prep boys basketball players knew it at the time, but it didn’t take long after the 88-67 victory The Burlington School for word to spread the Express had broken the Quincy Shootout’s single-game scoring record. A 29-point first quarter will put...
Inability to make shots costs Hawks chance to get back on track in GLVC play
QUINCY — There wasn’t a lid on the basket at Quincy University’s end of the court. The QU men’s basketball team shot just 33 percent from the field, missed 20 of 24 tries from 3-point range and made only 17 of 27 free throws Saturday afternoon to fall 72-65 to Missouri S&T in Great Lakes Valley Conference action at Pepsi Arena.
Quincy Shootout: St. Rita uses strong start to overtime to propel itself past Real Salt Lake
QUINCY — The environments the Chicago St. Rita boys basketball team has played in this season run the gamut from hostile to enthusiastic to being in the national spotlight. “Our schedule is kind of crazy this year, but it’s with the goal of making a state run,” Mustangs coach Roshawn Russell said. “The only way to do that is to play the best.”
Don’t call it an upset: Canton defends Lenzini Tournament title, beats top-seeded Palmyra
PALMYRA, Mo. — An upset?. “I guess it depends who you talk to,” Canton girls basketball coach Danielle Baker said. Canton successfully defended its Tony Lenzini Tournament championship Saturday night with a surprisingly easy 74-61 victory over top-seeded Palmyra. Canton had been seeded second going into the week-long, eight-school hoopfest.
