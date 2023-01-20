QUINCY — For the second game in a row, the Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball team raced out to a 20-point lead. And for the second game in a row, a lack of focus set in. The lead never dipped below double digits as the Raiders knocked off Bloomington Central Catholic 67-51 Saturday afternoon at The Pit. However, QND coach Eric Orne knows consistency is needed with the postseason right around the corner.

QUINCY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO