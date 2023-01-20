ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
muddyriversports.com

Quincy Shootout: Murray-Boyles dominates paint for Wasatch Valley

QUINCY — Wasatch Valley senior forward Collin Murray-Boyles couldn’t be stopped. The 6-foot-7 South Carolina signee dominated the paint Saturday against Bergen Catholic during the Quincy Shootout at Blue Devil Gym, flushing three dunks in the first half and four overall as part of a 20-point effort in the Tigers’ 65-48 victory.
QUINCY, IL
muddyriversports.com

Raiders win 15th straight game as Schreacke is ‘just a force we never stopped’

QUINCY — For the second game in a row, the Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball team raced out to a 20-point lead. And for the second game in a row, a lack of focus set in. The lead never dipped below double digits as the Raiders knocked off Bloomington Central Catholic 67-51 Saturday afternoon at The Pit. However, QND coach Eric Orne knows consistency is needed with the postseason right around the corner.
QUINCY, IL
muddyriversports.com

Inability to make shots costs Hawks chance to get back on track in GLVC play

QUINCY — There wasn’t a lid on the basket at Quincy University’s end of the court. The QU men’s basketball team shot just 33 percent from the field, missed 20 of 24 tries from 3-point range and made only 17 of 27 free throws Saturday afternoon to fall 72-65 to Missouri S&T in Great Lakes Valley Conference action at Pepsi Arena.
QUINCY, IL
muddyriversports.com

Quincy Shootout: St. Rita uses strong start to overtime to propel itself past Real Salt Lake

QUINCY — The environments the Chicago St. Rita boys basketball team has played in this season run the gamut from hostile to enthusiastic to being in the national spotlight. “Our schedule is kind of crazy this year, but it’s with the goal of making a state run,” Mustangs coach Roshawn Russell said. “The only way to do that is to play the best.”
QUINCY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy