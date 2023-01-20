Fifth-ranked Hawks stay unbeaten, cruise past BGM

Preston Rodibaugh

SULLY — The Lynnville-Sully boys basketball team countered a tough shooting night from outside by taking care of the basketball, dominating on the glass and scoring several easy baskets on a plethora of BGM turnovers.

Four players scored in double figures and the Class 1A No. 5 Hawks cruised to another win during South Iowa Cedar League play on Tuesday.

The Hawks limited BGM to 26 percent shooting and forced 25 turnovers during a 72-35 home victory.

“We didn’t shoot it very well, but we played the game the right way and took quality shots,” L-S head boys basketball coach Nick Harthoorn said.

Klayton Van Dyke

Lynnville-Sully led 17-8 after one and 34-17 at halftime. The Hawks outscored their visitors 23-11 in the third and 15-5 in the fourth to stay unbeaten and swept the season series against the Bears.

Preston Rodibaugh led four Hawks in double digits with 17 points and he grabbed six rebounds.

Klayton Van Dyke added 12 points, five rebounds and five steals, Conner Maston chipped in 11 points, four rebounds and two assists and Dawson James had 11 points, five rebounds and two steals off the bench.

“The guys did a lot of good things offensively,” Harthoorn said. “They did a good job pounding the offensive boards to get us additional opportunities. It was good to see the guys step up and knock down their free throws.”

Conner Maston

Corder Noun Harder tallied eight points, five rebounds, three assists and five steals, Mitchell Miller finished with six points, four boards, two assists and two steals and Lucas Sieck grabbed three rebounds and dished out four assists.

Carson Maston and Keegan DeWitt each grabbed two rebounds and Blake Van Wyk delivered two assists.

The Hawks (15-0 overall, 12-0 in the SICL) shot 42 percent from the floor despite making only 5-of-25 from 3-point range. They drilled 9-of-10 from the free-throw line, out-rebounded the Bears 42-31 and turned the ball over only eight times.

The hosts had a 22-0 advantage in points off turnovers.

Dominic Coleman led the Bears with 11 points. BGM (3-10, 3-8) was 3-of-14 from 3 and connected on 12-of-17 from the foul line.