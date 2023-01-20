Big second quarter guides PCM girls past Saydel

Addison Steenhoek (ScottFairbairn)

MONROE — The PCM girls basketball team used a big second quarter to grab an advantage over Saydel on Tuesday.

And then the Mustangs held off a second-half rally by the Eagles during a 49-39 home win in Heart of Iowa Conference play.

The Mustangs overcame a tough shooting night by making eight 3-pointers in a win that completed the season sweep.

“We survived a battle tonight,” PCM head girls basketball coach Sami Allison-Rodriguez said. “We got a lot of kids in off the bench and struggled a little in the second half. But I was proud of our effort.”

PCM led 14-11 after one quarter and outscored the Eagles 18-3 in the second. The Mustangs led by as many as 18 points in the first half.

The Eagles got as close as five in the second half and outscored the home team 25-17 in the final two quarters.

Addison Steenhoek led PCM with 21 points, six rebounds, three assists and seven steals and Tori Lindsay added 19 points, five rebounds, two assists and four steals.

The Mustangs were 8-of-24 from 3-point range and Lindsay made 3-of-4. Steenhoek buried 4-of-10 from long range and Lindsay also connected on 6-of-9 from the free-throw line.

Paige Steenhoek registered five points and nine boards and Sophia Steenhoek had four points and four rebounds. Madie Reed grabbed four rebounds, Sidney Shaver dished out two assists and Jorja Teeter pulled down two boards.

PCM (7-9 overall, 4-5 in the HOIC) shot 31 percent from the floor and turned the ball over 19 times. The Mustangs connected on 9-of-16 from the foul line.

Paige Rummans posted a 17-point, 13-rebound double-double to lead the Eagles.

Saydel (4-9, 2-7) shot 29 percent from the floor, connected on 2-of-13 from 3 and made 9-of-18 from the foul line. The Eagles out-rebounded PCM 48-35 but committed 28 turnovers.