Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?
Bill Miller BBQ is an institution in Texas. The legendary BBQ chain was founded in 1953 in San Antonio and holds a place in my heart as the first BBQ restaurant I ever ate at. It has over 70 restaurants in the San Antonio area, Austin, and Corpus Christi.
WATCH | Flash mob by Central Texas Theatre surprises H-E-B customers
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Customers at a Harker Heights H-E-B were surprised with a flash mob by members of the Central Texas Theatre Saturday. The group gave customers a sneak peek into its upcoming production and performance of "James and the Giant Peach, Jr," which offers a new take to the original tale.
Best mac & cheese in Texas can be found at this Austin eatery
There are a few sides in the food world that are above the rest, mashed potatoes, rice and beans, and salads, but, there's something about macaroni and cheese tastiness and insane versatility.
etxview.com
BOB MAINDELLE: Boy battles 47-pound beast at Belton Lake
Just as some of you were enjoying that first cup of coffee and opening your newspapers or clicking around online for news last Sunday morning, an epic battle between boy and fish was taking place on the shores of Belton Lake. Around 4 p.m. on Jan. 14, Ken and Alicia...
CBS Austin
Round Rock Water Park adds expansion for upcoming summer
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Kalahari Resorts and Conventions will expand their waterpark. This resort has been known to have people reserve their stay for family entertainment and innovative waterparks. While there are enjoyable restaurants, convention centers, and a luxury spa, many people will attend for the waterpark. The...
The history of the Round Rock
How many rocks would a Round Rock rock if a Round Rock could round rocks?
Local farmers give alternatives to high grocery store egg prices
AUSTIN, Texas — As people are struggling with the price of eggs, there are other options for them, including local farms and a way to take matters into your own hands. Sam Moffett owns Shirttail Creek Farms and sells his eggs at his store, Local Pastures, and local farmers' markets.
This Restaurant Has The Best Biscuits In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the best biscuits in each state.
fox7austin.com
Family of Kingsland man killed in Austin hit-and-run marks his 25th birthday
KILLEEN, Texas - January 22, 2023 would have been Ian Lewis' 25th birthday. 24-year-old Lewis was driving home from a concert in Austin, Texas on August 27, 2022 with his son, girlfriend, and girlfriend's daughter when a vehicle rear-ended them on I-35. The collision occurred on the upper deck between 38th and 39th Street.
austinmonthly.com
Meteorologist Allison Miller Busts a Move with Her Spirited “Dance Forecasts”
From historic freezes to triple-digit heat, Austin weather is consistently inconsistent—and often a source of stress. But local TV personality Allison Miller has found a way to spice up her daily forecasts for locals. In the last two years, the morning anchor and meteorologist for CBS Austin has gained popularity for posting “dance forecasts,” which she shares on social media (@allisonmillertv). From a “Jailhouse Rock”–themed shimmy on Elvis’ birthday to a sped-up remix of The Neighborhood’s “Sweater Weather” on a chilly day to Smash Mouth’s “Walking on the Sun” in the blazing summer, Miller’s popular forecasts add joy, humor, and rhythm into a normally mundane topic. Here, we caught up with Miller (who also moonlights as a dance instructor at the YMCA) to hear more about her festive forecasts.
earnthenecklace.com
Taheshah Moise Leaving KCEN: Where Is the “Texas Today” Anchor Going?
The people of Temple rely on Taheshah Moise for their morning dose of news. She calls Central Texas her home away from home, and the city’s residents also connected with her. But now Taheshah Moise is leaving KCEN 6 News for a different and exciting opportunity. After her departure announcement, 6 News viewers wonder about her next career move and if she’s also leaving Texas and the news industry. Here’s what Taheshah Moise had to say about her exit from KCEN 6 News.
Firefighters respond to third fire in a week at North Austin location
AUSTIN, Texas — Authorities are investigating after firefighters put out the third fire in a week at a location in North Austin. The Austin Fire Department responded to the fire at a vacant strip center at 2013 W. Anderson Lane on Saturday afternoon. The fire is now under control,...
kjas.com
SFA student killed, another critically injured in Friday crash
A student from Stephen F. Austin State University was killed and another was injured in a crash which occurred Friday afternoon in Corrigan. Polk County Today is reporting that Micah McAfoose, 18, of Cypress and a former baseball player at SFA, died in the wreck, while Graylan Spring, 19, of Austin and a current football player at SFA, is in critical condition in a Conroe hospital.
fox7austin.com
Neo-Nazi flyers left at Central Texas homes on MLK Day
CENTRAL TEXAS - The Anti-Defamation League confirmed swastika laden flyers linked to a Neo-Nazi Telegram channel were left in front of homes in Pflugerville, San Marcos and Leander on and around Martin Luther King Day. "The dreams that MLK had. They're not just dreams. They're a reality that we want...
Cameron Herald
TISD board discusses field house additions, technology grant
On Monday, Dec. 12, Thorndale ISD held its regularly scheduled meeting and a public hearing. The special meeting was called to present the district’s Financial Integrity rating. Business Manager Rebecca Peel reported that the district had achieved a 100 percent for the sixth straight year. The board complemented Peel...
myaggienation.com
Family of late A&M student Carly Beatty awarded over $69M in damages by Brazos County jury
A Brazos County jury awarded $69 million dollars in compensatory damages this week to the family of Texas A&M student Carly Beatty, who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in September 2019, according to court documents obtained by The Eagle. Suzanne and Robert Beatty, the parents of Carly Beatty, said...
KTRE
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The second of two Stephen F. Austin University students involved in a serious wreck on Friday afternoon has died. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in a wreck that happened just north of Corrigan. McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said, while Spring was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
The Daily South
Jared Padalecki And Wife Genevieve Chose "Slower Pace" Of Texas Over Los Angeles
Jared Padalecki and his wife Genevieve belong to a growing number of celebrities who decided to trade in their Hollywood digs to raise their families in the South. The Padaleckis, who met on the set of the cult TV show Supernatural, currently reside in Austin with their three children and three dogs. The couple relocated from Los Angeles to the Texas capital in 2010, and purchased their current home in 2012—long before Covid pushed a wave of stars from California to Texas.
Demolition starts on Georgetown bridge, I-35 to close
Demolition has started on the Williams Drive bridge over Interstate 35. The major thoroughfare will close this weekend overnight as construction crews break down the bridge.
This is the hardest Texas college to get into, ranking shows
Can you guess which Texas college is the hardest to get into?
