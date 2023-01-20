ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thorndale, TX

etxview.com

BOB MAINDELLE: Boy battles 47-pound beast at Belton Lake

Just as some of you were enjoying that first cup of coffee and opening your newspapers or clicking around online for news last Sunday morning, an epic battle between boy and fish was taking place on the shores of Belton Lake. Around 4 p.m. on Jan. 14, Ken and Alicia...
BELTON, TX
CBS Austin

Round Rock Water Park adds expansion for upcoming summer

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Kalahari Resorts and Conventions will expand their waterpark. This resort has been known to have people reserve their stay for family entertainment and innovative waterparks. While there are enjoyable restaurants, convention centers, and a luxury spa, many people will attend for the waterpark. The...
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Family of Kingsland man killed in Austin hit-and-run marks his 25th birthday

KILLEEN, Texas - January 22, 2023 would have been Ian Lewis' 25th birthday. 24-year-old Lewis was driving home from a concert in Austin, Texas on August 27, 2022 with his son, girlfriend, and girlfriend's daughter when a vehicle rear-ended them on I-35. The collision occurred on the upper deck between 38th and 39th Street.
AUSTIN, TX
austinmonthly.com

Meteorologist Allison Miller Busts a Move with Her Spirited “Dance Forecasts”

From historic freezes to triple-digit heat, Austin weather is consistently inconsistent—and often a source of stress. But local TV personality Allison Miller has found a way to spice up her daily forecasts for locals. In the last two years, the morning anchor and meteorologist for CBS Austin has gained popularity for posting “dance forecasts,” which she shares on social media (@allisonmillertv). From a “Jailhouse Rock”–themed shimmy on Elvis’ birthday to a sped-up remix of The Neighborhood’s “Sweater Weather” on a chilly day to Smash Mouth’s “Walking on the Sun” in the blazing summer, Miller’s popular forecasts add joy, humor, and rhythm into a normally mundane topic. Here, we caught up with Miller (who also moonlights as a dance instructor at the YMCA) to hear more about her festive forecasts.
AUSTIN, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Taheshah Moise Leaving KCEN: Where Is the “Texas Today” Anchor Going?

The people of Temple rely on Taheshah Moise for their morning dose of news. She calls Central Texas her home away from home, and the city’s residents also connected with her. But now Taheshah Moise is leaving KCEN 6 News for a different and exciting opportunity. After her departure announcement, 6 News viewers wonder about her next career move and if she’s also leaving Texas and the news industry. Here’s what Taheshah Moise had to say about her exit from KCEN 6 News.
TEMPLE, TX
kjas.com

SFA student killed, another critically injured in Friday crash

A student from Stephen F. Austin State University was killed and another was injured in a crash which occurred Friday afternoon in Corrigan. Polk County Today is reporting that Micah McAfoose, 18, of Cypress and a former baseball player at SFA, died in the wreck, while Graylan Spring, 19, of Austin and a current football player at SFA, is in critical condition in a Conroe hospital.
CORRIGAN, TX
fox7austin.com

Neo-Nazi flyers left at Central Texas homes on MLK Day

CENTRAL TEXAS - The Anti-Defamation League confirmed swastika laden flyers linked to a Neo-Nazi Telegram channel were left in front of homes in Pflugerville, San Marcos and Leander on and around Martin Luther King Day. "The dreams that MLK had. They're not just dreams. They're a reality that we want...
SAN MARCOS, TX
Cameron Herald

TISD board discusses field house additions, technology grant

On Monday, Dec. 12, Thorndale ISD held its regularly scheduled meeting and a public hearing. The special meeting was called to present the district’s Financial Integrity rating. Business Manager Rebecca Peel reported that the district had achieved a 100 percent for the sixth straight year. The board complemented Peel...
THORNDALE, TX
KTRE

Second SFA student involved in crash has died

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The second of two Stephen F. Austin University students involved in a serious wreck on Friday afternoon has died. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in a wreck that happened just north of Corrigan. McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said, while Spring was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
The Daily South

Jared Padalecki And Wife Genevieve Chose "Slower Pace" Of Texas Over Los Angeles

Jared Padalecki and his wife Genevieve belong to a growing number of celebrities who decided to trade in their Hollywood digs to raise their families in the South. The Padaleckis, who met on the set of the cult TV show Supernatural, currently reside in Austin with their three children and three dogs. The couple relocated from Los Angeles to the Texas capital in 2010, and purchased their current home in 2012—long before Covid pushed a wave of stars from California to Texas.
AUSTIN, TX

