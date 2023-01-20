ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

etxview.com

BOB MAINDELLE: Boy battles 47-pound beast at Belton Lake

Just as some of you were enjoying that first cup of coffee and opening your newspapers or clicking around online for news last Sunday morning, an epic battle between boy and fish was taking place on the shores of Belton Lake. Around 4 p.m. on Jan. 14, Ken and Alicia...
BELTON, TX
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Temple, TX

If you have plans to go to Texas, make Temple in Bell County your first stop since it’s the top-rated city you can visit in the state. Known as the “Wildflower Capital of Texas,” the city was originally established as a railroad town and got its name after Santa Fe Railroad Bernard Moore Temple.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

'Sad and difficult decision': Harp Design Co. closes Waco store

It's goodbye for now. Harp Design Co. shut its doors at their 15th Street Waco store Friday and its website closes at midnight. Clint and Kelly Harp, made famous by the HGTV show "Fixer Upper" made the "sad and difficult decision" letting fans and the community know why in a social media post.
WACO, TX
US105

Belton, Texas Police Respond To Two Incidents In Central Texas

Belton Law Enforcement on Thursday were tasked with handling two separate calls on Thursday January 19th, 2023. Both of the calls to officers took place in the 5:00 hour of the evening. First Call To Law Enforcement. According to a release from the city, officers received a call at approximately...
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

Man dies after minor Belton traffic accident

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Moody man is dead after being involved in a minor traffic accident in Belton. Belton Police responded at approximately 5:08 p.m. on Thursday to the parking lot of Christ the King Catholic Church, located at 210 E. 24th Avenue, for a call about a two-vehicle crash.
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Wig worth $900 stolen by suspects at Killeen beauty store

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects in a December 2022 theft at a beauty store. The three suspects on Dec. 6 entered the JK Beauty Supply Store located at 734 S. Ft. Hood Street and walked directly to the wig displays.
KILLEEN, TX
Cameron Herald

TISD board discusses field house additions, technology grant

On Monday, Dec. 12, Thorndale ISD held its regularly scheduled meeting and a public hearing. The special meeting was called to present the district’s Financial Integrity rating. Business Manager Rebecca Peel reported that the district had achieved a 100 percent for the sixth straight year. The board complemented Peel...
THORNDALE, TX

