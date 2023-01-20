Read full article on original website
WATCH | Flash mob by Central Texas Theatre surprises H-E-B customers
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Customers at a Harker Heights H-E-B were surprised with a flash mob by members of the Central Texas Theatre Saturday. The group gave customers a sneak peek into its upcoming production and performance of "James and the Giant Peach, Jr," which offers a new take to the original tale.
etxview.com
BOB MAINDELLE: Boy battles 47-pound beast at Belton Lake
Just as some of you were enjoying that first cup of coffee and opening your newspapers or clicking around online for news last Sunday morning, an epic battle between boy and fish was taking place on the shores of Belton Lake. Around 4 p.m. on Jan. 14, Ken and Alicia...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Temple, TX
If you have plans to go to Texas, make Temple in Bell County your first stop since it’s the top-rated city you can visit in the state. Known as the “Wildflower Capital of Texas,” the city was originally established as a railroad town and got its name after Santa Fe Railroad Bernard Moore Temple.
'Sad and difficult decision': Harp Design Co. closes Waco store
It's goodbye for now. Harp Design Co. shut its doors at their 15th Street Waco store Friday and its website closes at midnight. Clint and Kelly Harp, made famous by the HGTV show "Fixer Upper" made the "sad and difficult decision" letting fans and the community know why in a social media post.
The history of the Round Rock
How many rocks would a Round Rock rock if a Round Rock could round rocks?
Round Rock mom heartbroken after daughter’s ashes are stolen
She has filed a police report with the Austin Police Department and asks anyone with information about the crime, or knows what happened to the ashes to come forward.
Killeen ISD teacher assigned racist word search to middle schoolers
A Killeen ISD teacher assigned middle schoolers worksheets loaded with racist slurs and language the district called "extremely disturbing." Both the teacher and district have "separated" per KISD.
Texas Middle School Parts Ways With Teacher Who Assigned Racial Slur Worksheets
Students received a "Trigger Words Scramble" that included the N-word, as well as derogatory terms like “fat” and “crackhead.”
Messages related to white supremacy found outside of homes in Leander
LEANDER, Texas — Residents living in Leander said they received messages related to white supremacy. "Had it in a Ziploc bag with little rocks to weigh it down – just a sheet of paper printed off with a picture on it," said Ersula Yasin. She said her husband...
Body found in Lampasas River
The Belton Police Department reports a man was found dead in the Lampasas River.
Demolition starts on Georgetown bridge, I-35 to close
Demolition has started on the Williams Drive bridge over Interstate 35. The major thoroughfare will close this weekend overnight as construction crews break down the bridge.
KWTX
Waco Fire Units responding to structure fire, Saturday morning
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Fire Department is responding to a structure fire in the 11000 block of Hidden Bluff Dr. Heavy smoke filled the structure as crews arrived on scene, according to the fire department.
Belton, Texas Police Respond To Two Incidents In Central Texas
Belton Law Enforcement on Thursday were tasked with handling two separate calls on Thursday January 19th, 2023. Both of the calls to officers took place in the 5:00 hour of the evening. First Call To Law Enforcement. According to a release from the city, officers received a call at approximately...
Killeen residents now in emergency shelter after wall collapses at apartment building
KILLEEN, Texas — Multiple people were placed in an emergency shelter after a wall of a Killeen apartment building collapsed on Thursday, according to officials. During evening hours, the Killeen Fire Department was called to 512 W. Green Ave., which is a blue, two-story apartment building built in 1977, according to online listings.
myaggienation.com
Family of late A&M student Carly Beatty awarded over $69M in damages by Brazos County jury
A Brazos County jury awarded $69 million dollars in compensatory damages this week to the family of Texas A&M student Carly Beatty, who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in September 2019, according to court documents obtained by The Eagle. Suzanne and Robert Beatty, the parents of Carly Beatty, said...
fox44news.com
Man dies after minor Belton traffic accident
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Moody man is dead after being involved in a minor traffic accident in Belton. Belton Police responded at approximately 5:08 p.m. on Thursday to the parking lot of Christ the King Catholic Church, located at 210 E. 24th Avenue, for a call about a two-vehicle crash.
KWTX
Wig worth $900 stolen by suspects at Killeen beauty store
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects in a December 2022 theft at a beauty store. The three suspects on Dec. 6 entered the JK Beauty Supply Store located at 734 S. Ft. Hood Street and walked directly to the wig displays.
Cameron Herald
TISD board discusses field house additions, technology grant
On Monday, Dec. 12, Thorndale ISD held its regularly scheduled meeting and a public hearing. The special meeting was called to present the district’s Financial Integrity rating. Business Manager Rebecca Peel reported that the district had achieved a 100 percent for the sixth straight year. The board complemented Peel...
Williamson County breaks ground on CR 245 expansion
Williamson County officials broke ground on the reconstruction of CR 245 on Jan. 20. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Williamson County broke ground on the reconstruction of CR 245 on Jan. 20, starting dirt work on the nearly $7 million construction project to turn the existing two-lane road into an interim three-lane roadway.
