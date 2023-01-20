ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

erienewsnow.com

Troopers Investigate Retail Theft from Saegertown Dollar General

Pennsylvania State Police are looking to identify the suspect in a retail theft from a Saegertown Borough store. It happened Jan. 21 around 12:45 p.m. at the Dollar General on Main St. The manager told troopers a woman was caught concealing items totaling $51.80 in her purse. State Police have...
SAEGERTOWN, PA
explore venango

Local Man Scammed Out of Nearly $7K Through Bitcoin App

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was scammed out of nearly $7,000 through Bitcoin, police say. According to Franklin-based State Police, the incident happened at 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, January 22, near Fletcher Lane in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say a known victim sent $6,700.00 to...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

Three arrested in cross-county catalytic converter thefts

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — For the past few years, they've been known as easy targets. Thieves can slide under a vehicle and cut off the catalytic converter in a matter of minutes. The metals in those parts are potentially worth some money. Westmoreland County officials outlined the case against...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Man Arrested for Burglarizing Local Church

WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man has been arrested in connection with a burglary at a church in Reynoldsville. According to a release issued on January 23, DuBois-based State Police PSP-Dubois received a call from a 67-year-old Reynoldsville man reporting that someone burglarized the Reynoldsville Gospel Center Church.
REYNOLDSVILLE, PA
YourErie

PSP Meadville investigating Dollar General theft in Crawford Co.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Meadville are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole from a Crawford County store. According to a release, police responded to a retail theft at Dollar General (533 Main St. in Saegertown Borough) around 12:51 p.m. on Jan. 21. The store manager reportedly caught a woman concealing items in […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Punxsy Man Accused of Pointing Gun at Woman in Church Parking Lot

PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney man is facing charges for allegedly pointing a gun at a woman in a church parking lot. According to court documents, the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Blake Robert Poole, of Punxsutawney, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office on Friday, January 13.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman says her Bloomfield home was broken into twice in 2 days

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating after a local woman says her home was broken into twice in two days.It happened in Bloomfield over the weekend. The thought of someone in her home going through her personal things -- not once but possibly twice -- is just too much for this single mom to fathom. She believes she may be the target of a stalker.Brittney Zacharias showed KDKA-TV exactly how a burglar got into her Bloomfield home Friday while she was at work."That's the air conditioner, and like I said, it was screwed in in the window," she explained. All was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

State Police Investigating Bomb Threat at McDonald’s in Butler

BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – Butler-based State Police are investigating a bomb threat that reportedly occurred at McDonald’s in Center Township early Saturday morning. State Police in Butler are investigating a bomb threat that was called into the McDonald’s Restaurant located at 102 Clearview Circle in Center Township, Butler County.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Oil City Teen Injured in Crash on Wallaceville Road

OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local teen was taken to UPMC Northwest following a one-vehicle crash that happened on Wallaceville Road on Sunday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 2:41 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, on Wallaceville Road, in Oakland Township, Venango County. Police...
OIL CITY, PA
wccsradio.com

INDIANA MAN FACES WEAPONS CHARGES FOLLOWING SUNDAY MORNING CHASE

An Indiana man was charged following a pursuit in eastern Indiana County on Sunday. State police say at 12:55 a.m., 19-year-old Richard Bowman engaged in a chase after failing to yield for a traffic stop near Route 403 South in Cherryhill Township. Troopers say the chase started there and continued onto School Road in neighboring Pine Township, where he allegedly struck three fence posts near the southbound lane, returning to the roadway shortly after.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Seeking Information on Theft of Cell Phone in Rouseville

ROUSEVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are asking the public for information on the theft of a cell phone at a bar in Rouseville. According to Franklin-based State Police, the incident occurred on Thursday, January 19, around 10:44 p.m. on Main Street, in Rouseville Borough, Venango County.
ROUSEVILLE, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Inmate Assaults Corrections Officer at SCI-Forest

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville responded to the following incidents:. On January 14, 2023, around 9:35 a.m., PSP Marienville received a report of an assault by a prisoner at SCI-Forest, on Woodland Drive, in Marienville, Jenks Township, Forest County. According to police, an inmate housed...
MARIENVILLE, PA
explore venango

Emlenton Man Accused of Providing False Information in Attempt to Purchase Firearm

KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man is accused of providing false information in an attempt to purchase a firearm in Knox Borough. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 49-year-old James Dean Cotherman, of Emlenton, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office Wednesday, January 18, 2023:
EMLENTON, PA

