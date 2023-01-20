Read full article on original website
Related
erienewsnow.com
Troopers Investigate Retail Theft from Saegertown Dollar General
Pennsylvania State Police are looking to identify the suspect in a retail theft from a Saegertown Borough store. It happened Jan. 21 around 12:45 p.m. at the Dollar General on Main St. The manager told troopers a woman was caught concealing items totaling $51.80 in her purse. State Police have...
explore venango
Local Man Scammed Out of Nearly $7K Through Bitcoin App
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was scammed out of nearly $7,000 through Bitcoin, police say. According to Franklin-based State Police, the incident happened at 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, January 22, near Fletcher Lane in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say a known victim sent $6,700.00 to...
wtae.com
Three arrested in cross-county catalytic converter thefts
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — For the past few years, they've been known as easy targets. Thieves can slide under a vehicle and cut off the catalytic converter in a matter of minutes. The metals in those parts are potentially worth some money. Westmoreland County officials outlined the case against...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Man Arrested for Burglarizing Local Church
WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man has been arrested in connection with a burglary at a church in Reynoldsville. According to a release issued on January 23, DuBois-based State Police PSP-Dubois received a call from a 67-year-old Reynoldsville man reporting that someone burglarized the Reynoldsville Gospel Center Church.
PSP Meadville investigating Dollar General theft in Crawford Co.
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Meadville are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole from a Crawford County store. According to a release, police responded to a retail theft at Dollar General (533 Main St. in Saegertown Borough) around 12:51 p.m. on Jan. 21. The store manager reportedly caught a woman concealing items in […]
explore venango
Police Seeking Information on Theft of Pokémon Card from Venango County Co-Op
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa.(EYT) – State Police in Franklin are investigating the theft of a Pokémon card from Venango County Co-op. Franklin-based State Police are attempting to identify the suspect who allegedly stole the card from the co-op on Saturday, January 21, around 4:32 p.m. The card is valued...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Punxsy Man Accused of Pointing Gun at Woman in Church Parking Lot
PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney man is facing charges for allegedly pointing a gun at a woman in a church parking lot. According to court documents, the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Blake Robert Poole, of Punxsutawney, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office on Friday, January 13.
Surveillance work leads police to Western Pa. catalytic converter theft suspects
A Porsche Panamera, cellphone records and a mobile tracking device helped police arrest three Chicago men over the weekend who they believe are behind $200,000 worth of catalytic converter thefts, according to court papers. The three suspects — Christian Buie, 31; Antonio D. Johnson, 42; and Harold T. Wade, 29...
wtae.com
Police: Woman fell asleep while driving, crashing into telephone pole in Westmoreland County
AVONMORE, Pa. — State police said a 56-year-old woman fell asleep while driving, crashing into a telephone pole in Avonmore Borough, Westmoreland County. The crash happened a little before 1 a.m. Saturday on 2nd Street. Police said the woman suffered a suspected minor injury and was taken to the...
Woman says her Bloomfield home was broken into twice in 2 days
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating after a local woman says her home was broken into twice in two days.It happened in Bloomfield over the weekend. The thought of someone in her home going through her personal things -- not once but possibly twice -- is just too much for this single mom to fathom. She believes she may be the target of a stalker.Brittney Zacharias showed KDKA-TV exactly how a burglar got into her Bloomfield home Friday while she was at work."That's the air conditioner, and like I said, it was screwed in in the window," she explained. All was...
WFMJ.com
Police arrest three teens with THC pens at Keystone Charter School
Three students from a Keystone Charter School in Mercer County are in trouble after police say they were caught with THC vape pens. Three students were charged last week in separate incidents at the school on Good Hope Road in West Salem Township. According to State Police, a 14-year-old Greenville...
explore venango
State Police Investigating Bomb Threat at McDonald’s in Butler
BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – Butler-based State Police are investigating a bomb threat that reportedly occurred at McDonald’s in Center Township early Saturday morning. State Police in Butler are investigating a bomb threat that was called into the McDonald’s Restaurant located at 102 Clearview Circle in Center Township, Butler County.
explore venango
Oil City Teen Injured in Crash on Wallaceville Road
OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local teen was taken to UPMC Northwest following a one-vehicle crash that happened on Wallaceville Road on Sunday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 2:41 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, on Wallaceville Road, in Oakland Township, Venango County. Police...
wccsradio.com
INDIANA MAN FACES WEAPONS CHARGES FOLLOWING SUNDAY MORNING CHASE
An Indiana man was charged following a pursuit in eastern Indiana County on Sunday. State police say at 12:55 a.m., 19-year-old Richard Bowman engaged in a chase after failing to yield for a traffic stop near Route 403 South in Cherryhill Township. Troopers say the chase started there and continued onto School Road in neighboring Pine Township, where he allegedly struck three fence posts near the southbound lane, returning to the roadway shortly after.
Cold Case Closed: Pennsylvania State Police ID woman killed in 1987 fiery Pa. Turnpike crash
1987 Crash Victim ID'd: State police say authorities were able to immediately identify the truck driver as a California man, but the woman's identity remained a mystery for over 35 years.
Local police chief to parents: Have kids ‘do the right thing and come forward’ in vandalism incident
A police chief in Allegheny County is taking an alternate approach to law enforcement. The Crescent Township police chief is asking local parents to talk to their children and have them “do the right thing” by coming forward about a trespassing and vandalism incident in order to teach them a life lesson.
explore venango
Police Seeking Information on Theft of Cell Phone in Rouseville
ROUSEVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are asking the public for information on the theft of a cell phone at a bar in Rouseville. According to Franklin-based State Police, the incident occurred on Thursday, January 19, around 10:44 p.m. on Main Street, in Rouseville Borough, Venango County.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Inmate Assaults Corrections Officer at SCI-Forest
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville responded to the following incidents:. On January 14, 2023, around 9:35 a.m., PSP Marienville received a report of an assault by a prisoner at SCI-Forest, on Woodland Drive, in Marienville, Jenks Township, Forest County. According to police, an inmate housed...
wtae.com
Man shot and killed inside residence in Bedford Dwellings identified
PITTSBURGH — Police say one person was shot and killed inside a residence in Bedford Dwellings Sunday night. Police were called to the 2100 block of Bedford Avenue just before 6:20 p.m. for reports of a male shot in the face. Investigators say the man, identified by the medical...
explore venango
Emlenton Man Accused of Providing False Information in Attempt to Purchase Firearm
KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man is accused of providing false information in an attempt to purchase a firearm in Knox Borough. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 49-year-old James Dean Cotherman, of Emlenton, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office Wednesday, January 18, 2023:
Comments / 0