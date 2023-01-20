Read full article on original website
Related
Kait 8
$27.6M awarded for broadband expansion projects in southeast Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Millions of dollars will be pumped into expanding broadband projects in four southeast Missouri counties. The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) has awarded a total of $261 million through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program to 60 recipients. A total...
Kait 8
50th anniversary of landmark decision brings out protestors
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Protesters lined up on Main Street in Jonesboro Sunday, Jan. 22 to support a cause several states away. Supporters in Jonesboro joined an effort to support pro-choice rights in Wisconsin. The protest in Wisconsin wants to convince voters to oust a conservative majority in the state supreme court election and repeal an 1849 law that went into effect when Roe vs. Wade fell in 2022.
Kait 8
Changes proposed to Safe Haven Law
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - – A change is being proposed to Arkansas’ Safe Haven Law to make it easier to turn a newborn into emergency personnel. Under Arkansas’ Safe Haven Law, a newborn less than 30 days old can be dropped off with personnel in emergency rooms, fire stations, or police departments.
Kait 8
Gov. Sanders activates National Guard ahead of winter storm
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With a winter storm expected to dump several inches of snow on parts of the Natural State, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders called on the Arkansas National Guard Tuesday to assist state police. According to a news release from the Arkansas National Guard, a five-member team will...
Kait 8
Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered. The Garland County Sheriff along with several others announced Friday, Jan. 19, that will not enforce the new federal law that requires the registration of stabilizing braces for handguns.
Kait 8
2023 tax season has begun
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Monday, Jan. 23 is the official start date for the 2023 tax season. You can now start filing on both state and federal levels. Our content-sharing partner spoke with Scott Hardin from the Department of Finance and Administration, and he says you should file as early as possible.
Kait 8
MoDOT prepares for wintry Wednesday commute
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KAIT/MoDOT news release) - A winter storm is expected to bring snow to much of Missouri beginning Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, affecting Wednesday morning’s commute. Snowfall amounts up to 4 inches have been forecasted for the north and central part of the state with...
Kait 8
Jan. 23: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Our next storm system is set to come in Tuesday afternoon and evening. Rain will overspread Region 8 in the second half of Tuesday with some of Region 8 switching to heavy snow Tuesday night.
Kait 8
Lawsuit: Woman’s fentanyl death enabled by Snapchat drug sales
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa family, whose loved one died after taking a pill laced with fentanyl, is among those suing Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, for allegedly making it easy to buy drugs on the app. Ciara Gilliam, 22, is being remembered as a happy, outgoing...
Kait 8
M2.5 earthquake recorded in southeastern Mo.
SOUTHEAST, Mo. (KFVS) - The USGS recorded a magnitude 2.5 earthquake in the southeast Mo. region on the morning of January 22. According to the USGS, it happened around 2:53 a.m. It was recorded 0.5 miles southwest of Tiptonville, Tenn. For more information, visit the USGS website.
Kait 8
Arkansas gas prices jump 15 cents
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The cost of filling up your gas tank in Arkansas shot up 15.5 cents last week. GasBuddy.com reported Monday that the average price of a gallon of gasoline in the Natural State rose to $3.08. That’s 43.6 cents more than motorists paid a month ago and 11.2 cents higher than a year ago.
Kait 8
ArDOT crews preparing for winter storm
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Road crews in the Natural State are preparing for winter weather that could impact travel on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The system could bring several inches to some spots in the area, but the question remains of how it will affect the roadways. Brad...
Comments / 0