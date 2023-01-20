Read full article on original website
Related
Royal Dad Debate: King Charles 'Demanded' Prince Harry Take Paternity Test, Suspects Major James Hewitt Could Be His Father: Sources
There have always been rumblings about whether or not King Charles III is really Prince Harry's father, with the estranged Duke of Sussex revealing his dad often made hurtful remarks about the rumors. But Charles was serious when he allegedly "demanded" Harry take a paternity test following Queen Elizabeth's death, RadarOnline.com has learned.In the wake of the late monarch's September 8 death at age 96, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, joined the royals for the 10-day funeral proceedings. According to a palace source, the newly crowned king "summoned Harry and brought up the idea of doing the best."The insider...
Prince Harry Reveals Prince William Had Suspicions of King Charles III’s Affair Which ‘Tormented’ Him
Knowing what we know now about King Charles III‘s longtime affair with Queen Consort Camilla during his marriage to Princess Diana, it’s hard to think that a few members of the royal family were still in the dark about their relationship. In a new excerpt from Prince Harry‘s upcoming memoir Spare, out Jan 10, the royal opened up about what it felt like for him and his brother Prince William to live through it and it’s quite heartbreaking to hear.
suggest.com
Why Kate Middleton Made The Rare Choice To Remove Her Engagement Ring During Official Duty
Kate Middleton recently returned to her public duties after a short break to celebrate her 41st birthday. While the visit to a new hospital was business as usual for the royal, eagle-eyed fans noticed something was missing: her engagement ring!. Where Was Middleton’s Engagement Ring On Recent Hospital Visit?
Inside Nova
Prince Harry’s alleged former flame Catherine Ommanney brands Meghan, Duchess of Sussex ‘manipulative and controlling’
Prince Harry’s alleged former flame Catherine Ommanney has branded his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, “manipulative” and “controlling”. The ‘Real Housewives of DC’ star, 51, also said on an interview with GB News on Wednesday (11.01.23) night she “would have loved” the royal to have married “someone like Kate Middleton”.
A doctor battled for 5 hours to save the life of a passenger whose heart stopped twice on a flight from London to India
Vishwaraj Vemala was flying with his mother on Air India when a 43-year-old man had a heart attack. He told the medic: 'I am forever indebted to you.'
Prince Harry said he received a 'horrible reaction' from the royal family on the day of Queen Elizabeth's death
Prince Harry opened up about what it was like to reunite with the royal family after the Queen died, and at her funeral service in September.
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
Prince Harry Finally Addressed If He'll Be Attending King Charles III's Coronation
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry’s latest press round for his memoir, Spare, is finally answering one particular question that royal watchers have been asking for months: Will he and Meghan Markle attend King Charles III’s coronation on May 6? It’s not a simple yes-or-no answer because there is a lot riding on how the royal family reacts in the next four months. In his upcoming interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, Harry gets right to the point about what he’s looking for from Charles and...
Prevention
Princess Eugenie Quietly Moved Out of the Sussexes’s House After Alleged Drama with the Cambridges
Looks like Princess Eugenie and her family have quietly moved out of Frogmore Cottage and into Nottingham Cottage, per The Express. Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their son August, had been living at Frogmore Cottage since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (who lease the home!) left the United Kingdom. But, apparently, Eugenie and Jack quietly relocated this past summer, choosing Nottingham Cottage as their new royal residence. (FYI, they're also spending part of their time in Portugal for Jack's job.)
Psychic who predicted Queen's death has 'awful' Prince Andrew prediction
A psychic, who claimed to have predicted the Queen's death, said he feels like "something awful" will happen to Prince Andrew this year.Craig Hamilton-Parker has been dubbed by many as the "new Nostradamus" due to his future predictions, alongside his spiritual medium wife, Jane. He was said to have predicted the pandemic, Donald Trump becoming president and Brexit. Recently, he also foresaw King Charles being pelted by eggs – which later came true a few weeks later.Speaking about Charles' first year as King, Hamilton-Parker told the Metro he sees him being "a reforming king".He said: "Doing this not just to...
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Prince Harry Reveals Meghan Markle Was Banned From Balmoral On Day Of Queen Elizabeth’s Death
In an excerpt from his memoir 'Spare,' Prince Harry said his father King Charles III told him Meghan was not welcome at the Queen's home while the monarch lay dying.
Undercover video finds cows on dairy giant farm that supplies Iceland and Costa Coffee ‘in filthy conditions’
Cows were found emaciated, lame and struggling to walk on a farm that supplies a dairy giant whose customers include Costa Coffee, Iceland, British Airways, Budgens and Londis, investigators claim.The animals were also handled roughly, with one being hit in the udder and others being slapped or having their heads pushed, footage suggested.Some had their legs shackled and others were filmed hobbling and showing signs of pain, activists said. Dead calves were photographed in wheelie bins and a dead cow was left outdoors “with the potential to spread disease”.The video was shot undercover by vegan organisation Viva! at a...
King Charles III Has Reportedly Made This Jaw-Dropping Move Signaling That Prince Andrew Is ‘On His Own’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. King Charles III is reportedly making moves that his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, did not do during her reign — and it’s against his own brother, Prince Andrew. The Duke of York is reportedly no longer welcome at Buckingham Palace as most of his privileges as a royal family member are over.
The "Wild Boy of Aveyron" was a child who lived all alone in the wilderness during the French Revolution
A feral child or a wild child refers to a child who lives isolated from human contact with almost no experience of human care, social behavior, or language. These children may have been abandoned or suffered trauma or abuse.
Prince Harry dodges question on why he and Meghan Markle haven’t given up their royal titles
The Duke of Sussex dodged questions about renouncing his royal title during his recent interview with Anderson Cooper.Ahead of the release of his forthcoming book Spare, Prince Harry sat down with journalist Anderson Cooper on Sunday (8 January) for an episode of CBS’ 60 Minutes. The 38-year-old royal discussed many of the shocking revelations written in his memoir, which hits shelves this Tuesday.However, Cooper shared some of the criticisms Harry’s received since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020. He pointed out that the Sussexes gave a bombshell interview with...
Girl who had limbs amputated after hospital mistake wins seven-figure payout
A girl who had all four of her limbs amputated after she was wrongfully discharged from hospital has won a multimillion-pound payout.The child was taken to the emergency department at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey displaying “red flags for meningitis and sepsis”, including a high temperature, fast heart rate, leg pain, drowsiness, and vomiting.Despite the warning signs, she was prescribed paracetamol and was discharged by the hospital. A few hours later, her parents took her back to A&E after she developed a rash and a fever and she was diagnosed with meningococcal sepsis.The child was transferred to the paediatric intensive...
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Stagecoach founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences
Dame Ann Gloag, the transport tycoon co-founder of Stagecoach, has been charged with human trafficking offences.Police Scotland has charged four people this week in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.The four individuals – understood to include Dame Ann’s husband David McCleary and two other family members – were charged on Thursday, police said.Dame Ann, 80, “strongly disputes the malicious allegations” against her, her Perth-based Gloag Foundation, and members of her family, a spokesperson said.The charges were made after Dame Ann and her husband attended a voluntary interview at Falkirk police station and no arrests were...
Videos Show Tiger Attacking Rabbit During Chinese Zoo's New Year Handover
Fortunately the bunny survived, but it looked visibly shaken in the footage.
Comments / 0