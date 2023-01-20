ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A McDonald's Customer Got A Bag Of Money Instead Of His Food & It Was Thousands Of Dollars

By Jenna Kelley
 3 days ago
A McDonald's customer at the drive-thru window got one heck of a surprise when he was expecting a Sausage Egg McMuffin and received a Golden Arches bag full of stacks of cash in Ziploc bags.

Josiah Vargas posted to TikTok this week revealing his "menu item" and how he handled it.

"What's in this bag? They're f*ing deposits! Why? Just a couple thousand dollars here," he said and made the decision to return it instead of keeping it.

When he walked into the establishment, mentioning that the staff was happy would be an understatement. Vargas said they hugged and thanked him and some even cried.

He said he was awarded $200 and a free month of McDonald's.

"Do good people. Return $5,000, get $200, and free McDonald's for a month. Good trade value," he said with a thumbs up.

The post received 2.2 million views and people were so divided on how he handled it. So many viewers commented that they would have just taken the money.

"Yeah I’m not giving the money back, McDonalds will be ok," this reply received 16.8K likes.

Another person wrote that corporate probably wouldn't have even noticed it was missing, which furthered his good deed for returning it.

So many others praised him for going back to the eatery. One even said he should have gotten McDonald's for a whole year after that.

"Bro, you probably just saved all their jobs," another account wrote.

However, in an updated video, he said that he went back to McDonald's and didn't get free food cause they didn't even recognize him.

To which many people responded, "that's a McRipoff." The staff wrote down his name and number for the future.

