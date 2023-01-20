ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon, MO

kmaland.com

Thomas Ross Hinton, Jr.

Name: Thomas Ross Hinton, Jr. Location: Bennett Lane Cemetery, Savannah, Missouri. Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. Cemetery: Bennett Lane Cemetery, Savannah, Missouri.
MARYVILLE, MO
kmaland.com

Katherine "Kathy" Swaink, 75, of Clarinda, Iowa

Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Kathy Swaink Memorial. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Rose Hill Cemetery, Shenandoah, Iowa. Notes:
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Ella Mae McGinness, 90, formerly of Maryville, MO

Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, January, 28, 2023. Memorials: Compassionate Friends, Allzheimers Association or the American Heart Association. Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. Cemetery: Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore, Missouri.
MARYVILLE, MO
kmaland.com

Farnan reacts to Parson's state of the state speech

(Maryville) -- At least one of KMAland's Missouri lawmakers is pleased with the priorities laid out by Governor Mike Parson's State of the State Address. State Representative Jeff Farnan was among those addressed in Jefferson City during the Governor's annual address Wednesday afternoon. Farnan currently represents Missouri 1st House District, including Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, and Gentry counties. The Maryville Republican says he felt the speech contained several bipartisan initiatives, including investment in the state's roads, notably the proposed addition of a third lane on Interstate 70 across the state. But, Farnan says he does have some questions over the potential cost, with Parson proposing an over $860 million investment.
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Virginia M. Lett, 95, Maryville, MO

Memorials:The New Nodaway Humane Society, Maryville, MO. Notes:Virginia passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville. www.bramfuneralhome.com.
MARYVILLE, MO
kmaland.com

Dale E. Wray, 67, Pickering, MO

Visitation Location:No formal visitation is planned. Cemetery:At a later date. Notes:Dale passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in St. Joseph, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com.
PICKERING, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joe Woman Seriously Hurt In Sunday Night Accident

A Two-vehicle accident Sunday night in Platte County has left a St. Joseph woman with serious injuries. According to Troop A of the Highway Patrol, at 10:51 Sunday night a 2010 Chevrolet being driven by 37-year-old Kansas City resident Papy Kennedy was improperly stopped in the right lane of Interstate 435 at mile-marker 26.4.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
kmaland.com

Dale E. Whitehill, 93 of Shenandoah

Visitation Day and Date:Saturday; January 28, 2023. Visitation Start:9:30 a.m. Visitation End:10:30 a.m. Cemetery:Rose Hill Cemetery With Full Military Honors. Dale passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at his home in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Johnson settling in as Fremont County Attorney

(Sidney) -- Fremont County Attorney Peter Johnson is laying the groundwork for his Sidney-based office. For the first time in five years, the county has its own independent county attorney after utilizing services through Mills County with a 28-E agreement since 2019. Johnson was elected to the position in the November general elections capturing 95% of the vote. He took office later that month to fill the vacancy left by former Mills County Naeda Elliott, who resigned last year. Johnson says the early weeks of his first term have been dedicated to re-building the Sidney-based office.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Rock Port girls making strides heading into downhill stretch

(Rock Port) -- The Rock Port girls basketball team carries a three-game win streak as they look to put themselves in a good spot heading into the postseason. Rock Port has found a stride lately with wins over South Holt, DeKalb and Hamburg. "I couldn't be more proud of these...
ROCK PORT, MO
St. Joseph Post

2 injured after Buchanan Co. rear-end crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 1:30p.m. Saturday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Tremayne E. Jackson, 47, St. Joseph, was northbound on Interstate 29 just south of the I-229 interchange. The Jeep rear-ended a...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued for counties in northern Missouri

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northern Missouri. The advisory went into effect at noon on Saturday and will expire at 6 am on Sunday morning, January 22. Light accumulating snow is expected to overspread the area this afternoon and continue overnight. Snowfall amounts of...
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

NWMSU's Bernard named MIAA Player of the Week

(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State men's basketball star Diego Bernard is the latest MIAA Men's Basketball Athlete of the Week. Bernard averaged 20.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.5 assists in victories over Central Missouri and Lincoln. Bernard shot 13-of-21 from the field last week. View the full release...
MARYVILLE, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Kearney police nab 3 suspects allegedly transporting meth

KEARNEY — Officers with Kearney Police Department conducted two different vehicle stops within about an hour and half in the overnight hours into early Saturday, Jan. 21, that resulted in more than 300 grams of apparent methamphetamine being seized, according to a Kearney police Facebook post. Clinton County Missouri...
KEARNEY, MO
kttn.com

Maysville teenager injured in crash on Highway 6

A Maysville teenager received minor injuries following an accident Thursday morning in DeKalb County one mile west of Maysville. Eighteen-year-old Hunter Smidt was taken by private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Smidt was driving eastbound on Highway 6 when the pickup he was driving traveled off the right side...
MAYSVILLE, MO

