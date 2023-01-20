Read full article on original website
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes sweep MaryvilleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes to face Maryville, Missouri S&T this weekendThe LanternMaryville, MO
Popular retail chain closes another store in MissouriKristen WaltersMissouri State
Retail Giant American Eagle Outfitters Shutting Down Dozens Of Stores NationwideTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Multiple American Eagle Outfitters Locations Permanently Closing Beginning January 15thJoel EisenbergSaint Joseph, MO
Thomas Ross Hinton, Jr.
Name: Thomas Ross Hinton, Jr. Location: Bennett Lane Cemetery, Savannah, Missouri. Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. Cemetery: Bennett Lane Cemetery, Savannah, Missouri.
Katherine "Kathy" Swaink, 75, of Clarinda, Iowa
Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Kathy Swaink Memorial. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Rose Hill Cemetery, Shenandoah, Iowa. Notes:
Anna C. Hiatt, age 96, formerly of Grant City, Missouri
Location: Andrews Hann Funeral Home, Grant City, MO. Visitation Start: Friends may call after 9 AM on Wednesday, January 25.
Ella Mae McGinness, 90, formerly of Maryville, MO
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, January, 28, 2023. Memorials: Compassionate Friends, Allzheimers Association or the American Heart Association. Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. Cemetery: Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore, Missouri.
Farnan reacts to Parson's state of the state speech
(Maryville) -- At least one of KMAland's Missouri lawmakers is pleased with the priorities laid out by Governor Mike Parson's State of the State Address. State Representative Jeff Farnan was among those addressed in Jefferson City during the Governor's annual address Wednesday afternoon. Farnan currently represents Missouri 1st House District, including Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, and Gentry counties. The Maryville Republican says he felt the speech contained several bipartisan initiatives, including investment in the state's roads, notably the proposed addition of a third lane on Interstate 70 across the state. But, Farnan says he does have some questions over the potential cost, with Parson proposing an over $860 million investment.
Virginia M. Lett, 95, Maryville, MO
Memorials:The New Nodaway Humane Society, Maryville, MO. Notes:Virginia passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville. www.bramfuneralhome.com.
Platte County family asking for return of sentimental item after home break-in
The Crum family said they're late son gave them a bottle of Louis XIII Cognac Y2K as a gift in 2005 before he died in a car crash.
Dale E. Wray, 67, Pickering, MO
Visitation Location:No formal visitation is planned. Cemetery:At a later date. Notes:Dale passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in St. Joseph, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com.
St. Joe Woman Seriously Hurt In Sunday Night Accident
A Two-vehicle accident Sunday night in Platte County has left a St. Joseph woman with serious injuries. According to Troop A of the Highway Patrol, at 10:51 Sunday night a 2010 Chevrolet being driven by 37-year-old Kansas City resident Papy Kennedy was improperly stopped in the right lane of Interstate 435 at mile-marker 26.4.
Dale E. Whitehill, 93 of Shenandoah
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday; January 28, 2023. Visitation Start:9:30 a.m. Visitation End:10:30 a.m. Cemetery:Rose Hill Cemetery With Full Military Honors. Dale passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at his home in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com.
Johnson settling in as Fremont County Attorney
(Sidney) -- Fremont County Attorney Peter Johnson is laying the groundwork for his Sidney-based office. For the first time in five years, the county has its own independent county attorney after utilizing services through Mills County with a 28-E agreement since 2019. Johnson was elected to the position in the November general elections capturing 95% of the vote. He took office later that month to fill the vacancy left by former Mills County Naeda Elliott, who resigned last year. Johnson says the early weeks of his first term have been dedicated to re-building the Sidney-based office.
Rock Port girls making strides heading into downhill stretch
(Rock Port) -- The Rock Port girls basketball team carries a three-game win streak as they look to put themselves in a good spot heading into the postseason. Rock Port has found a stride lately with wins over South Holt, DeKalb and Hamburg. "I couldn't be more proud of these...
KMAland Boys Basketball (1/21): Clarinda downs Red Oak, DeVries reaches 1,000 points
(KMAland) -- Clarinda beat Red Oak, Max DeVries reached 1,000 points, Harlan won at Sokol Arena, Louisville advanced in the NCC Tournament and more from Saturday in KMAland boys hoops. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Clarinda 66 Red Oak 55. Tadyn Brown had 22 points and Wyatt Schmitt scored 17 for Clarinda...
Creston leads after Day 1, Shenandoah puts three into semifinals at 68th John J. Harris Invitational
(Corning) -- Creston's dominance and Shenandoah's gradual improvements were on display for KMAland to see Friday night in the first night of the 68th Annual John J. Harris Invitational. The Panthers posted 108.5 points on Friday, 30 ahead of runner-up Winterset. Ten Creston grapplers are into the semifinals: Christian Ahrens...
2 injured after Buchanan Co. rear-end crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 1:30p.m. Saturday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Tremayne E. Jackson, 47, St. Joseph, was northbound on Interstate 29 just south of the I-229 interchange. The Jeep rear-ended a...
Winter Weather Advisory issued for counties in northern Missouri
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northern Missouri. The advisory went into effect at noon on Saturday and will expire at 6 am on Sunday morning, January 22. Light accumulating snow is expected to overspread the area this afternoon and continue overnight. Snowfall amounts of...
NWMSU's Bernard named MIAA Player of the Week
(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State men's basketball star Diego Bernard is the latest MIAA Men's Basketball Athlete of the Week. Bernard averaged 20.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.5 assists in victories over Central Missouri and Lincoln. Bernard shot 13-of-21 from the field last week. View the full release...
Kearney police nab 3 suspects allegedly transporting meth
KEARNEY — Officers with Kearney Police Department conducted two different vehicle stops within about an hour and half in the overnight hours into early Saturday, Jan. 21, that resulted in more than 300 grams of apparent methamphetamine being seized, according to a Kearney police Facebook post. Clinton County Missouri...
Troopers Arrest Kidder Man Thursday Evening in DeKalb County on Driving Charge
Troopers report the arrest of a Kidder man Thursday evening in DeKalb County on a driving charge. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 25-year-old Kenneth E. Hershberger around 10:17 Thursday evening on a preliminary charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash over one-thousand dollars.
Maysville teenager injured in crash on Highway 6
A Maysville teenager received minor injuries following an accident Thursday morning in DeKalb County one mile west of Maysville. Eighteen-year-old Hunter Smidt was taken by private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Smidt was driving eastbound on Highway 6 when the pickup he was driving traveled off the right side...
