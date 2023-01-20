ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Legend Reveals the Special Meaning Behind His Daughter Esti’s Name—Chrissy Teigen Chose It

By Lea Veloso
A sweet introduction! After a subtle nod to being in the hospital in the daytime during his concert, many music fans are wondering: what is Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s baby’s name? Well, she’s arrived and the family is so happy to have her and share her name with the world.

Teigen announced that she was pregnant with the couple’s fourth child via IVF in an Instagram post on August 3, 2022. The announcement came after Teigen and Legend tragically lost their third child, a son named Jack, in a stillbirth in September 2020. “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still,” Teigen captioned an Instagram post of her baby bump. “I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

What is Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s new baby named?

What is Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s new baby named? Teigen posted a sweet Instagram of her two children holding the newborn six days after her birth. “She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all! X” On January 13, Legend announced the birth of the little one at his concert. “What a blessed day,” the EGOT winner, 44, told the crowd via People , saying he was “energized” despite not getting “a lot of sleep.” “They both really wanted to add another baby to the family. It’s been a long road,” a source close to the couple told People . “Chrissy and the baby are doing well.”

What does Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s new baby name mean?

What does Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s new baby name mean? In an interview with E! News, Legend revealed that their new daughter’s name has special familial ties. “It wasn’t intentionally after someone,” Legend explained, “but once Chrissy told me that idea, I was like, ‘Oh, my great-grandmother’s name was Esther.'”

Esti’s middle name also has a special connection with Legend’s relatives. “We wanted to already name her middle name Maxine after my grandmother, whose middle name was Maxine,” the 44-year-old shared. “So, it’s a lot of my family in the name.”

Esti means “star” in Hebrew and the name’s origins trace back to old Persian and Akkadian where it was often associated with the Babylonian goddess of love. Esti’s name complements her sister’s name, Luna, which means “moon.”

The Chrissy’s Court host and the “All of Me” singer have two children, Miles, born in 2018, and Luna born in 2016. The couple lost their baby boy Jack at 20 weeks, two and a half years before their newest baby’s birth. In the weeks after his passing, Teigen shared her healing journey with her followers: In late October, the model posted a powerful essay on Medium about her experience, and later in November, she posted a photo of her tattoo tribute to her late son on Instagram.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” Teigen captioned a series of black-and-white photos from the hospital room. The pictures included a shot of Teigen praying and crying while sitting on her hospital bed and photos of her and Legend holding hands while they grieved their son’s death.

She continued, “We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.” The Cravings author went on to tell Jack that he will always be a part of their family, no matter what happened. “To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you,” she wrote.

When the holidays approached that year, Teigen went back on the social media platform sharing post-therapy selfies and, now, a mirror pic where she’s reflecting on her postpartum belly. “This is me and my body, just yesterday. Even though I’m no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been,” she wrote in a caption for her Instagram post. “And I have no idea why i still have this bump, honestly. It’s frustrating. But I’m proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways.”

The former Lip Sync Battle host went on to reveal that she will never carry another child. “I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again,” she wrote. Yet Teigen is still grateful for her two kids with Legend, adding that she is “lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day.” Teigen and Legend have been married since 2013.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FLSPn_0kLXXBRl00

