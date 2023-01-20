Read full article on original website
Related
2 Genius Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Many dividend-seeking investors gravitate to certain stocks because of their yields. The smarter play, however, is to concentrate on buying and holding stocks that have a history of growing their payouts. Stocks in that category have a history of producing higher returns than companies that strive to maintain outsized payouts.
3 Dow 30 Stocks To Watch In January 2023
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, also known as the Dow 30, is a stock market index that tracks the performance of 30 large, publicly traded companies in the United States. These companies are considered to be leaders in their respective industries and are considered to be a good representation of the overall health of the U.S. economy. Investing in Dow 30 stocks can be a great way for retail investors to gain exposure to some of the most well-established and financially sound companies in the country. These stocks tend to be relatively stable and have a history of steady growth, making them a popular choice for long-term investors.
Amazon Earnings Set to Disappoint: Time to Buy AMZN Stock at a Steep Discount?
Amazon AMZN , the global e-commerce and web services company, reports Q4 FY22 earnings on Thursday, February 2 after the market closes. February 2 is a big day for tech earnings with both Apple. AAPL. and Alphabet. GOOG. set to report earnings after the close. This last year has been...
HOG vs. TSLA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Automotive - Domestic stocks have likely encountered both Harley-Davidson (HOG) and Tesla (TSLA). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. We have found that the best way to discover great value...
Will Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT). This company, which is in the Zacks Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
What Makes UBS (UBS) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
SmarFinancial (SMBK) Q4 Earnings Match Estimates
SmarFinancial (SMBK) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.52 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this bank holding company would post earnings...
2 Top Passive-Income Stocks to Own in 2023
Passive-income stocks are a proven way to cushion your portfolio against market volatility. What's more, top shelf dividend plays also tend to outperform other asset classes in bull markets. Not all dividend stocks are cut from the same cloth, however. The best passive-income plays -- defined as stocks capable of...
Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
Independent Bank Group (IBTX) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.20 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -6.25%. A...
Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA) closed at $22.53, marking a -0.75% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.19% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%. Heading into today, shares of...
These 3 Tech Stocks Are Already up 15% In 2023
After a rough showing last year, technology stocks have busted out of the gate strong in 2023, undoubtedly a welcomed development among investors. A hawkish Fed, geopolitical uncertainties, and inflation all contributed to the sector’s poor performance, with investors facing volatility throughout the year. However, with sentiment shifting following...
3 Smart Stocks to Buy if a Recession Is on the Way
Will there be a recession in 2023? Quite a few experts think so. But that doesn't mean great investing opportunities can't be found. We asked three Motley Fool contributors to identify smart stocks to buy if a recession is indeed on the way. Here's why they picked Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX).
Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Advance Auto Parts (AAP) closed at $148.62, marking a +0.77% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%. Coming into today, shares of the auto parts retailer...
Stock Market Recovery: These 4 Stocks Have Been on the Rise in 2023
After economic headwinds triggered a stock market sell-off in 2022, countless companies started 2023 with their shares at lower-than-optimal valuations. Many of the biggest names in tech and entertainment have suffered double-digit percentage declines over the last 12 months. However, investors seem to be feeling optimistic as the new year...
United States Steel (X) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
United States Steel (X) closed at $28.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.04% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the steel maker...
DTEGY or BCE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors looking for stocks in the Diversified Communication Services sector might want to consider either Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) or BCE (BCE). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. We have found that...
A New Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Stocks That Could Skyrocket
Is the stock market in store for another bull market? Absolutely, undoubtedly yes. Will it take place in 2023? That remains to be seen. But there's no question that sooner or later stocks will once again begin a sustained period of positive momentum. A new bull market is coming, though,...
Bear of the Day: Huntington Ingalls (HII)
The market has been trying to recover after last year’s down year. There has been a nice bounce to start the year, with some major technical indicators showing strength in the move. However, that doesn’t mean that you should just go out there and load the boat on the first stock you see. That could lead to you adding stocks which have seen their earnings fall into a downtrend.
Is It Too Late to Buy Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's Stock?
If you were hoping for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) stock to fall after offering up weak guidance for the coming first quarter, you were likely disappointed when the stock of the leading manufacturer of semiconductor chips instead took off. It now trades about 10% higher than it did before its report.
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Interpublic (IPG) Stock Now
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG performed well in the past three-month period and has the potential to sustain the momentum. If you haven’t taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio. Let’s take a look at the...
