Related
KBUR
Multiple animals die in barn fire
Burlington, IA- Multiple animals were killed in a Barn fire Friday evening in Tama Township. According to a news release, at 7:11 PM Friday, Burlington and Mediapolis Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 9054 113th Street, rural Burlington in Tama Township. Burlington firefighters arrived at 7:16 PM to...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Adams County for Jan. 9-13, 2023
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Circuit Court of the Eighth Judicial Circuit of Illinois sold a...
muddyrivernews.com
WIU and JWCC sign agricultural agreement
BAYLIS, Ill. — Western Illinois University (WIU) and John Wood Community College (JWCC) officials finalized their agricultural articulation agreement Friday at the new JWCC Agricultural Education Center. This agreement, also known as a 2+2 Agreement, is for those students who transfer from JWCC with an Associate of Applied Science...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Hancock County for Dec. 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Gerald Roberts and Sharon Roberts of Quincy sold a residence at...
muddyrivernews.com
Fireworks Superstore guarded by 16-foot metal Transformers, and more inside
HANNIBAL, Mo. — When coming into Hannibal from South U.S. 61, it could appear that a Transformers invasion is underway. Standing on each side of the entrance guarding the Fireworks Superstore, which is located a few miles from Hannibal city limits, and standing approximately 16-feet high are Bumblebee and Optimus Prime — both are good guys in the Transformers universe.
muddyrivernews.com
Harrison between South 24th and Curtis Creek to be closed Monday
QUINCY — Harrison Street between South 24th and Curtis Creek Road will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23. The closure is necessary so city crews can obtain soil borings for the design of a new bridge over Curtis Creek. The road closure on Jan. 11 could not be completed by the drilling contractor due to equipment failure.
KWQC
CNHI strike ends following new contract
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - UAW members at Locals 180 and 807 who work for CNHI in Burlington have reached a new agreement, ending a strike that began on May 2, 2022. The agreement, which was voted on as a last, best, and final offer, includes wage increases, shift premium increases, classification upgrades, and other improvements.
The Legend of the Missouri Werewolf Might Be Truer Than You Think
The legend of a Missouri werewolf has been passed down so many times, I can practically repeat it from memory. However, it's very possible there is more truth to this long-told legend than you might think based on eyewitness testimony. If you think I'm alone in my Missouri werewolf beliefs,...
Parts of Missouri Could Get Hit with ‘Significant’ Snow Midweek
Be aware that weather midweek could become interesting for many parts of Missouri and also some parts of Illinois as a storm system will be moving through the Midwest with "significant" snow possible. The National Weather Service out of St. Louis is warning that snow is likely to fall in...
ktvo.com
Closed southeast Iowa hospital could reopen under new owner
KEOKUK, Iowa — The closing of a hospital in southeast Iowa last year left a void in those needing healthcare services, but that could be changing. The City of Keokuk has announced that Blessing Health Systems has signed a letter of intent with Insight to acquire the former Keokuk Area Hospital.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Jan. 20, 2023
Jacob Clowers, 300 Locust, reports his silver and yellow Next brand bicycle was stolen while on the porch of his residence between 1-7-23 and 1-8-23. 101. Cynthia Hussey (59) 1560 E County Road 900 Basco, IL for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash at I 172 and Broadway. PTC. 122.
muddyrivernews.com
Letter to the Editor: (Former) WGEM reporter didn’t misspeak when talking about downstate Illinois
Mike Miletich says he is no longer employed by WGEM. To WGEM Vice-President and General Manager Ben Van Ness:. Reporter Mike Miletich did not misspeak about the citizens of the United States of America when he said, “… We are in downstate Illinois (true) where they ‘hate’ the media.”
kjluradio.com
Vandalia man dies after his UTV collides with a deer in NE Missouri
An Audrain County man dies after his UTV collides with a deer in northeast Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Brandon McCurdy, 26, of Vandalia, was driving a Polaris Ranger in Ralls County, near the town of Perry, on Friday evening when he struck a deer in the road. The impact forced McCurdy’s UTV off the road where it struck a ditch and overturned, ejecting McCurdy.
wtad.com
Two charged in 8th and State shooting indicted by Grand Jury
Chaunessi Cano, Hailey Carson indicted in January 3rd incident. Two Quincy women, charged in connection with an early January shooting near 8th and State in Quincy, have been indicted by an Adams County Grand Jury. Chaunessi Cano and Hailey Carson were both indicted Thursday by the Grand Jury. Records show...
Central Illinois Proud
Macomb police looking for missing endangered man
MACOMB, Ill. (WMBD) — The Macomb Police Department is asking for help locating a missing/endangered man. According to a Macomb police Facebook post, Eric Fischer has not been seen since Jan. 8. Police stated that they wish to locate him to make sure he is ok and connect him...
muddyrivernews.com
United Alloy to open facility in Quincy
QUINCY — United Alloy, a contract metal fabricator based out of Wisconsin, will move into a 24,000 sq. ft. in the Ellington Road industrial park area with plans to open by April 1. According to a news release, the Quincy location will help United Alloy continue to expand its...
khqa.com
Police no longer seeking man named as suspect in shots fired case
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A man who police identified as a possible suspect in a shots-fired incident that occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 19 in Quincy is no longer wanted in connection to the case, according to the Quincy Police Department. The department on Thursday said "information has come to...
khqa.com
QPD to propose getting license plate readers
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — NEWS RELEASE:. In the near future, the Quincy Police Department will propose to the Quincy City Council the purchase of 20 automated license plate reader cameras from Flock Safety. These cameras, often called ALPRs or LPRs, will be installed at fixed locations in Quincy. Law enforcement officials believe the implementation of ALPRs will enhance the police department’s ability to investigate crimes.
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn twice removed from courtroom for interrupting judge; makes another claim he’s being beaten in Adams County Jail
QUINCY — A Springfield man awaiting a motion hearing in Adams County Circuit Court was removed from the courtroom by bailiffs after interrupting a judge Tuesday morning. When he came back an hour later for his hearing, the man lasted less than 90 seconds in the courtroom before another heated exchange started, and he was removed again.
