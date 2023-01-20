ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarion, PA

explorejeffersonpa.com

School Closings and Delays for Monday, January 23, 2023

A look at area school closings and delays for Jefferson County and surrounding areas for Monday, January 23, 2023, brought to you by Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar. To add a delay or cancellation, email [email protected]. School closings and delays are brought to you by Cousin Basils Restaurant and...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

One Person Injured in Tractor-Trailer vs. Pickup Collision on Route 119

NORTH MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One person was injured in a tractor-trailer versus pickup collision on Route 119 in North Mahoning Township on Monday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash occurred around 3:25 a.m. on Monday, January 23, on State Route 119, in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

Millie Lingenfelter is pictured filling up her container at the Roseville Independent Chapel cookie walk held at Heritage House in Brookville. Photo submitted by Elizabeth McIntire. Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Woman Accused of Filing False Documentation to Collect Over $12K in Rental Assistance

PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area woman allegedly filed false documentation to collect over $12,000.00 in rental assistance money for a Big Run Borough residence. According to court documents, on Friday, January 13, 2023, the Pennsylvania Office of State Inspector General filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Alexis N London, of Rockton, Clearfield County, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office.
BIG RUN, PA
explore venango

Police Seeking Information on Theft of Cell Phone in Rouseville

ROUSEVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are asking the public for information on the theft of a cell phone at a bar in Rouseville. According to Franklin-based State Police, the incident occurred on Thursday, January 19, around 10:44 p.m. on Main Street, in Rouseville Borough, Venango County.
ROUSEVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Troopers Investigate Retail Theft from Saegertown Dollar General

Pennsylvania State Police are looking to identify the suspect in a retail theft from a Saegertown Borough store. It happened Jan. 21 around 12:45 p.m. at the Dollar General on Main St. The manager told troopers a woman was caught concealing items totaling $51.80 in her purse. State Police have...
SAEGERTOWN, PA
explore venango

Two Injured in Route 8 Collision

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two individuals were injured in a collision that occurred on Route 8 in Sandycreek Township on Friday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:37 a.m. on Friday, January 20, on State Highway 8, in Sandycreek Township, Venango County, involving 21-year-old Jacob A. Craig, of Franklin, and 25-year-old John C. Italia, of New Castle.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Kyle Snell

Kyle Snell served our country in the United States Coast Guard. Hometown: Oil City, Pa. (formerly of West Hickory, Pa.) Kyle proudly served in the United States Coast Guard from 1986 to 1989. They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll,...
OIL CITY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Man Arrested for Burglarizing Local Church

WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man has been arrested in connection with a burglary at a church in Reynoldsville. According to a release issued on January 23, DuBois-based State Police PSP-Dubois received a call from a 67-year-old Reynoldsville man reporting that someone burglarized the Reynoldsville Gospel Center Church.
REYNOLDSVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Two Local Men Sentenced for Roles in Return to Sender Drug Investigation

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Two Pennsylvania men have been sentenced on their convictions for violating federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Thursday, January 19.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Butler County man accused of stealing from 5 area stores, returning merchandise for store credit

A Butler County man has been charged with theft for allegedly stealing and returning merchandise from five Lowe’s locations in Allegheny and Butler counties. State police in Butler say Jacob Ruth II, 23, of Harmony, was initially arrested for theft of jewelry, cash and other items from a Jefferson Township home on Dec. 6. Troopers said they discovered the stolen items when they served a search warrant on Ruth’s truck in the alleged theft of items from that home.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Dobbie

This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Dobbie. Dobbie is a young male Chihuahua and Jack Russell Terrier mix. He is neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Dobbie is friendly, playful, and funny. It is recommended that his new home be...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: How much snow will you get Wednesday? Check our map for snowfall totals near you.

Forecasters are tracking a Wednesday winter storm that, while not a monster, could deliver the Lehigh Valley’s most significant snowfall yet this season. As of Monday evening, the National Weather Service forecasted 3 to 4 inches generally across Lehigh, Northampton and Warren counties with up to 6 inches in higher elevations. Expectations were downgraded to 1 to 3 inches on Tuesday, which is the same range predicted by AccuWeather. A winter weather advisory has been issued urging caution, particularly during the morning commute when snow may be heaviest.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA

