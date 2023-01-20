Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rapidly-expanding discount store chain opens another new location in Indiana
A major discount retail store chain recently opened another new location in Indiana. Read on to learn more. The popular discount store Dollar Tree recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest Indiana store location in Hartford City, according to local reports.
explore venango
Police Seeking Information on Theft of Pokémon Card from Venango County Co-Op
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa.(EYT) – State Police in Franklin are investigating the theft of a Pokémon card from Venango County Co-op. Franklin-based State Police are attempting to identify the suspect who allegedly stole the card from the co-op on Saturday, January 21, around 4:32 p.m. The card is valued...
explorejeffersonpa.com
School Closings and Delays for Monday, January 23, 2023
A look at area school closings and delays for Jefferson County and surrounding areas for Monday, January 23, 2023, brought to you by Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar. To add a delay or cancellation, email [email protected]. School closings and delays are brought to you by Cousin Basils Restaurant and...
explorejeffersonpa.com
One Person Injured in Tractor-Trailer vs. Pickup Collision on Route 119
NORTH MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One person was injured in a tractor-trailer versus pickup collision on Route 119 in North Mahoning Township on Monday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash occurred around 3:25 a.m. on Monday, January 23, on State Route 119, in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County.
Cold Case Closed: Pennsylvania State Police ID woman killed in 1987 fiery Pa. Turnpike crash
1987 Crash Victim ID'd: State police say authorities were able to immediately identify the truck driver as a California man, but the woman's identity remained a mystery for over 35 years.
explorejeffersonpa.com
WEATHER ALERT: Mixed Precipitation, Up to Five Inches of Snow Forecasted for Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Jefferson County and surrounding areas. Up to five inches of snow is predicted. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following URGENT WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE at 3:31 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023:. Winter Weather...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Millie Lingenfelter is pictured filling up her container at the Roseville Independent Chapel cookie walk held at Heritage House in Brookville. Photo submitted by Elizabeth McIntire. Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Woman Accused of Filing False Documentation to Collect Over $12K in Rental Assistance
PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area woman allegedly filed false documentation to collect over $12,000.00 in rental assistance money for a Big Run Borough residence. According to court documents, on Friday, January 13, 2023, the Pennsylvania Office of State Inspector General filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Alexis N London, of Rockton, Clearfield County, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office.
explore venango
Police Seeking Information on Theft of Cell Phone in Rouseville
ROUSEVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are asking the public for information on the theft of a cell phone at a bar in Rouseville. According to Franklin-based State Police, the incident occurred on Thursday, January 19, around 10:44 p.m. on Main Street, in Rouseville Borough, Venango County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Is Serving Turkey Dinner Today, Other Daily Specials Throughout the Week
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering Turkey Dinner as their special on Sunday, January 22nd!. (Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography) There are also other daily specials throughout the week:. Sunday, January 22 – Turkey Dinner. Monday, January 23 – Hamburger Steak or...
erienewsnow.com
Troopers Investigate Retail Theft from Saegertown Dollar General
Pennsylvania State Police are looking to identify the suspect in a retail theft from a Saegertown Borough store. It happened Jan. 21 around 12:45 p.m. at the Dollar General on Main St. The manager told troopers a woman was caught concealing items totaling $51.80 in her purse. State Police have...
explore venango
Two Injured in Route 8 Collision
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two individuals were injured in a collision that occurred on Route 8 in Sandycreek Township on Friday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:37 a.m. on Friday, January 20, on State Highway 8, in Sandycreek Township, Venango County, involving 21-year-old Jacob A. Craig, of Franklin, and 25-year-old John C. Italia, of New Castle.
explore venango
All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Kyle Snell
Kyle Snell served our country in the United States Coast Guard. Hometown: Oil City, Pa. (formerly of West Hickory, Pa.) Kyle proudly served in the United States Coast Guard from 1986 to 1989. They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll,...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Man Arrested for Burglarizing Local Church
WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man has been arrested in connection with a burglary at a church in Reynoldsville. According to a release issued on January 23, DuBois-based State Police PSP-Dubois received a call from a 67-year-old Reynoldsville man reporting that someone burglarized the Reynoldsville Gospel Center Church.
wtae.com
Police chase ends with discovery of weapons inside vehicle in Indiana County
CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 19-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a police pursuit ended with the discovery of weapons in his vehicle. Richard Bowman, of Indiana, is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing next month following Sunday morning’s incident. It was around 12:55 a.m. that state...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Two Local Men Sentenced for Roles in Return to Sender Drug Investigation
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Two Pennsylvania men have been sentenced on their convictions for violating federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Thursday, January 19.
Butler County man accused of stealing from 5 area stores, returning merchandise for store credit
A Butler County man has been charged with theft for allegedly stealing and returning merchandise from five Lowe’s locations in Allegheny and Butler counties. State police in Butler say Jacob Ruth II, 23, of Harmony, was initially arrested for theft of jewelry, cash and other items from a Jefferson Township home on Dec. 6. Troopers said they discovered the stolen items when they served a search warrant on Ruth’s truck in the alleged theft of items from that home.
Former iconic Beaver County music venue destroyed in massive fire
A former iconic Rochester, Beaver County, bar and music venue burned to the ground early Friday morning. It was Morry’s Speakeasy in the 70s, Arthur’s Lounge in the 80s, and then Chameleon Junction until it closed in the early 2000s. “The venue was the most ultimate venue in...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Dobbie
This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Dobbie. Dobbie is a young male Chihuahua and Jack Russell Terrier mix. He is neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Dobbie is friendly, playful, and funny. It is recommended that his new home be...
Lehigh Valley weather: How much snow will you get Wednesday? Check our map for snowfall totals near you.
Forecasters are tracking a Wednesday winter storm that, while not a monster, could deliver the Lehigh Valley’s most significant snowfall yet this season. As of Monday evening, the National Weather Service forecasted 3 to 4 inches generally across Lehigh, Northampton and Warren counties with up to 6 inches in higher elevations. Expectations were downgraded to 1 to 3 inches on Tuesday, which is the same range predicted by AccuWeather. A winter weather advisory has been issued urging caution, particularly during the morning commute when snow may be heaviest.
Comments / 0