Australian Open 2023 Day 5: American Sebastian Korda upsets Daniil Medvedev while Frances Tiafoe falls to Karen Khachanov

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
22-year-old Sebastian Korda delivered a career moment when he took down No. 7 and two-time Australian Open finalize Daniil Medvedev on the fifth day of the tournament. Korda advanced to the fourth round for the first time in his career after beating Medvedev, 7-6, 6-3, 7-6.

"That was an unbelievable match," Korda said afterward. "I kind of knew what I needed to do and I stuck with it when the emotions were up and down. It's an amazing match for me."

Korda's family has a bit of history competing in Australia. His father, Petr, won the 1998 Open and his sister, Nelly, won the Australian Open in golf.

"I love playing in Australia," Korda said. "My family loves playing in Australia."

Korda rolled over Medvedev from start to finish after he opened with a 4-1 lead in the first set and never truly relenting Now, Korda will face, No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz in the fourth round as the highest-ranked American man left in the competition. No. 9 Taylor Fritz lost in the second round while No. 16 Frances Tiafoe fell to No. 18 Karen Khachanov.

Tiafoe wasn't the only top-ranked American to lose on Day 5. No. 10 Madison Keys lost to No. 10 Madison Keys fell to No. 24 Victoria Azarenka, 6-1, 2-6, 1-6.

On the women's side, No. 1 Iga Świątek cruised to a straight-sets win over Cristina Bucșa, 6-0, 6-1.

How did the Americans do?

Apart from Korda, the only Americans to advance to the fourth round were on the women's side.

No. 3 Jessica Pegula and No. 7 Coco Gauff both cruised to victory in straight sets (Pegula gave up just two total games to Marta Kostyuk while Gauff gave up only five total games to fellow American Bernarda Pera).

No. 13 Danielle Collins lost to 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, the No. 22 seed.

Mackenzie McDonald lost to No. 31 Yoshihito Nishioka on the men's side, 7(8)-6(6), 6-3, 6-2.

As mentioned already, No. 16 Frances Tiafoe and No. 10 Madison Keys also lost.

Other notable upsets

Cameron Norrie from England, the 11-seed in the tournament fell to unranked Jiří Lehečka of Czechia in a long five-set match. Lehečka won the final two sets to beat Norrie, 6(8)-7(10), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas beat allon. Griekspoor, 6-2, 7(7)-6(5)-6-3

No. 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime beat No. 28 Francisco Cerúndolo, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4

No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz took down No. 20 Denis Shapovalov, 7(7)-6(3), 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3

No. 15 Jannick Sinner rallied to defeat Márton Fucsovics, 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-0

No. 17 Jeļena Ostapenko beat Kateryna Baind in straight sets, 6-3, 6-0

No. 20 Barbora Krejčíková beat Anhelina Kalinina, 6-2, 6-3

Highlight of the day

We have to give it up for Korda, who delivered this impressive volley over the head of Medvedev in the second set.

What to watch on Day 6

Men's:

No. 4 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 27 Grigor Dimitrov

No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. No. 15 Jannick Sinner

No. 18 Karen Khachanov vs. No. 31 Yoshihito Nishioka

No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz vs. No. 29 Sebastian Korda

Women's:

No. 1 Iga Świątek vs. No. 22 Elena Rybakina

No. 3 Jessica Pegula vs. No. 20 Barbora Krejčíková

No. 7 Coco Gauff vs. No. 17 Jeļena Ostapenko

