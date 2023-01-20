Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wltz.com
Girls Inc. of the Chattahoochee Valley seeking volunteers
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’re looking for a way to give back in the Fountain City - Girls Inc. is seeking new volunteers. Volunteers are needed for the after school program to help the kids with school work and daily activities. Girls Inc. is the nation’s leading girl...
wltz.com
Pride on the Plains hosts family fun day in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A non-profit organization, Pride on the Plains, has a main goal - to promote a sense of pride throughout Lee County. The non-profit hosted one of their monthly meetings this past weekend. Once a month, Pride on the Plains hosts a family fun day at Coffee...
wltz.com
2023 Dancing Stars of Columbus cast announced to public
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The 2023 Dancing Stars of Columbus cast was announced to the public on Saturday, January 21. 25 Columbus residents, both Star Dancers and Pro Dancers, will raise awareness, as well as funds, to help eliminate Alzheimer’s Disease by participating in the 13th in-person year of Dancing Stars of Columbus; this event pairs Star Dancers with Professional Dancers in a one-night fundraising gala dance competition for the Alzheimer’s Association.
wltz.com
Mardi Gras season in full swing in the Fountain City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I invite everyone to participate in Mardi Gras Columbus, Georgia, cause this is the time to let the good times roll,” says Fountain City Mardi Gras Association President, Dr. Rocky Marsh. Saturday morning, Mayor Skip Henderson officially declared January 21 through Saturday, March 11,...
wltz.com
Former coworker talks on Lamar Vickerstaff, father of Opelika Baby Jane Doe
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Piecing together the story of exactly what happened to Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe. Tonight we are learning more about the father of the child now identified as. . In January 2006,. was born. Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe now has an identity after the unidentified skeletal...
wltz.com
SWAT Team presence on Bayberry Drive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A heavy police presence has been spotted in east Columbus. Columbus SWAT Team and robbery detectives were spotted on Bayberry Drive. At this time, there are no official details on why authorities are on the scene. This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9...
wltz.com
Genealogist who found Opelika Jane Doe’s parents breaks down process
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe case is one that’s still touching the hearts of folks in the community. After the case went cold for nearly 11 years, Thursday, we finally learned her name -- Amore Wiggins and the name of the man accused of her murder, her father Lamar Vickerstaff Jr.
wltz.com
Fortson man killed after struck by train in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Fortson man is dead after his car was struck by a train in Phenix City. According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr., the accident happened around 6:30 a.m. at 400 State Dock Road in Phenix City on January 23. The man has been...
wltz.com
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office locate 80-year-old woman in Salem
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office located a missing woman. 80-year-old Rose Wald Rudd was last seen in the area of Lee Road 439 in Salem. Officials say Rudd has been found safe.
wltz.com
Water main causes closure near 15th Ave. in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Emergency repairs in Phenix City are putting a dent in many residents’ commutes. A water main near the intersection 15th Avenue and 22nd Street has caused a road closure that is expected to last until Tuesday evening, January 24. Officials are informing residents that...
wltz.com
Man arrested after attempting to flee from Auburn police in stolen vehicle
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is arrested after being found in possession of a stolen vehicle and attempting to escape Auburn police. Authorities say the incident happened on Jan. 19 following officers receiving reports of a located vehicle that was recently stolen from Duncan Drive. According to the Auburn...
