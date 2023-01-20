Read full article on original website
One Person Injured in Tractor-Trailer vs. Pickup Collision on Route 119
NORTH MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One person was injured in a tractor-trailer versus pickup collision on Route 119 in North Mahoning Township on Monday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash occurred around 3:25 a.m. on Monday, January 23, on State Route 119, in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County.
Brookville Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 322
UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Brookville man was injured in a rollover crash that occurred early Saturday morning on Route 322. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 1:16 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, on U.S. Route 322, in Union Township, Jefferson County. Police say 31-year-old...
FIRST RESPONDERS DEAL WITH CAR FIRE, DOWNED LINES IN SEPARATE CALLS
Indiana County’s first responders once again were up early as they had to deal with a car fire in Washington Township. The fire was reported at 1:20 this morning along Five Points Road. Creekside and Plumville fire departments were dispatched to the scene at that time. No details are available as of yet.
Driver Flees Scene of Interstate 80 Collision
LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have released the details of a January 20 hit-and-run crash on Interstate 80 East in Limestone Township. Police said the accident happened around 7:34 p.m. near mile marker 68.8 when 30-year-old Sameen Mian, of Montville, NJ, lost control of his 2012 BMW X3.
TWO VEHICLE CRASHES REPORTED TUESDAY MORNING
Indiana County first responders are busy this morning with two vehicle accidents reported so far. The first was at 6:33 AM with a vehicle accident on Route 422 West in Shelocta Borough. The circumstances of the crash are not known at this time, but Elderton Fire Department, Citizens Ambulance and State Police were dispatched.
Police chase ends with discovery of weapons inside vehicle in Indiana County
CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 19-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a police pursuit ended with the discovery of weapons in his vehicle. Richard Bowman, of Indiana, is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing next month following Sunday morning’s incident. It was around 12:55 a.m. that state...
Blair County road reopened after crash
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County road is reopened after a reported crash Tuesday morning. According to 511pa, the crash happened on Juniata Gap Road/Wopsy Road between Skyline Drive (near Wopsy Lookout) and Route 53 at Cambria County Line. Details of the crash are limited, but crews at the scene said a vehicle […]
Haws Pike Fatal Accident Update
Officials with the Westmoreland County coroner’s office have confirmed that the Friday afternoon crash on Haws Pike (Route 56) in Saint Claire Township was fatal. Authorities say Robert Deemer, a 36-year-old man, from Johnstown and Gerald McGeary an 84-year-old man from Seward Borough died as a result of the crash.
POLICE REPORTS: TRESPASS, HIT-AND-RUN CRASH
A Saltsburg man was arrested for criminal trespass for an incident in Bell Township in nearby Westmoreland County on Saturday. State police from the Kiski barracks say they were dispatched at 3:51 PM on January 21st to a location on Rea Road for a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal trespass, and scattering rubbish at the home. The suspect was identified only as a 54-year-old Saltsburg man, while the victim was a 51-year-old man from New Alexandria. The suspect was found and resisted police as he was being taken into custody. Charges were filed through District Judge Jason Buczak’s office.
Cold Case Closed: Pennsylvania State Police ID woman killed in 1987 fiery Pa. Turnpike crash
1987 Crash Victim ID'd: State police say authorities were able to immediately identify the truck driver as a California man, but the woman's identity remained a mystery for over 35 years.
MARION CENTER MAN PULLED FROM BURNING VEHICLE
State police say a Marion Center man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Route 286 in Glen Campbell Borough. Police say 69-year-old Dennis Richards was distracted and looked down at the passenger side floorboard of his minivan. The vehicle drifted off the road and struck the guiderail, where it caught fire.
35-year cold case solved, woman identified in deadly Somerset County Turnpike crash
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced it closed a 35-year-old case by identifying the victim of a fatal crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. According to state police, Linda Jean McClure, 26, of Indiana, Pennsylvania, was a passenger in a tractor-trailer that crashed at mile marker 119.4 eastbound, in Stoneycreek Township, Somerset County, on […]
Johnstown police release photos of Moxham homicide suspect
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Police Department (JPD) and the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office are seeking your help in finding the Moxham homicide suspect. Below are the photos from JPD of the suspect in the Monday afternoon deadly shooting as well as the jacket he was wearing: Anyone with information is asked […]
Coroner identifies man struck, killed in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — A pedestrian who was struck and killed in Altoona has been identified by the coroner. Joseph Holzer, 38, of Altoona was killed Friday night after being hit by a vehicle on the 200 block of 17th street, according to Blair County Coroner Patricia Ross. He was wearing dark clothing at the […]
Altoona police investigating shots fired
BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Altoona Police Department have said that they are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred earlier this month. According to their Facebook post, at 5:57 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17th at the 1300 block of 1st Avenue, a shooting took place. However, it was not discovered until the next […]
Pedestrian killed in Altoona crash
ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — A man was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Altoona. Altoona Police said Saturday evening that it happened around 10:45 PM Friday in the 200 block of 17th Street. Police say a man, 38, was struck in the crosswalk and died from multiple injuries suffered in the crash.
State Police Calls: Inmate Assaults Corrections Officer at SCI-Forest
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville responded to the following incidents:. On January 14, 2023, around 9:35 a.m., PSP Marienville received a report of an assault by a prisoner at SCI-Forest, on Woodland Drive, in Marienville, Jenks Township, Forest County. According to police, an inmate housed...
INDIANA MAN FACES WEAPONS CHARGES FOLLOWING SUNDAY MORNING CHASE
An Indiana man was charged following a pursuit in eastern Indiana County on Sunday. State police say at 12:55 a.m., 19-year-old Richard Bowman engaged in a chase after failing to yield for a traffic stop near Route 403 South in Cherryhill Township. Troopers say the chase started there and continued onto School Road in neighboring Pine Township, where he allegedly struck three fence posts near the southbound lane, returning to the roadway shortly after.
Man Arrested for Burglarizing Local Church
WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man has been arrested in connection with a burglary at a church in Reynoldsville. According to a release issued on January 23, DuBois-based State Police PSP-Dubois received a call from a 67-year-old Reynoldsville man reporting that someone burglarized the Reynoldsville Gospel Center Church.
$5k in catalytic converters cut off from Centre County auto center vehicles
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for answers after numerous catalytic converters worth a total of $5,000 were stolen from a Millheim Borough auto center. On Dec. 7, state police received a tip from Valley Auto Center, located at 127 W Main Street, that five catalytic converters had been cut off from […]
