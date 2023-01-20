Read full article on original website
qcnews.com
Viral Photo: Charlotte flight attendant helps quell flyers’ nerves
Molly Simonson Lee said she was on a flight earlier this month with family when she noticed what was happening a few rows in front of her. Molly Simonson Lee said she was on a flight earlier this month with family when she noticed what was happening a few rows in front of her.
qcnews.com
Charlotte area expert's tips for tax season
Tips from a Charlotte area tax preparation service as Monday marks the start of tax filing season. Tips from a Charlotte area tax preparation service as Monday marks the start of tax filing season. Seven dead in Half Moon Bay shootings, suspect in …. KRON4's Sara Stinson reports. 4 people...
qcnews.com
NC giving Charlotte-area state park $2M for improvements
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Crowder’s Mountain State Park is getting $2 million for improvements. Last week, the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Authority, which oversees the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF), recently approved $13.7 million to fund 11 capital improvement projects for North Carolina state parks, according to N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation officials. The group approved the investments at its first quarterly meeting last week.
qcnews.com
Sunshine coming to Charlotte area with snow, wind likely in mountains
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) — It was a tale of two different types of weather across our region today!. Snowy and blustery in the mountains, with sunshine around the Charlotte area and beyond. But the snow has been tapering off in the mountains, and the wind will settle through tonight.
qcnews.com
More details revealed after weekend shooting
Two people were shot Saturday in University City, and CMPD said one was experiencing a mental health crisis. Police won't say they'll press charges, and the investigation is active. More details revealed after weekend shooting. Two people were shot Saturday in University City, and CMPD said one was experiencing a...
qcnews.com
Video: Heart-pulsing moment officers return gunfire
Dramatic officer body cam video of a deadly shooting when officers tried to serve involuntary commitment paperwork in a Charlotte woman last year was released Tuesday. Video: Heart-pulsing moment officers return gunfire. Dramatic officer body cam video of a deadly shooting when officers tried to serve involuntary commitment paperwork in...
qcnews.com
City of Charlotte approves solar farm agreement, property sale
CHARLOTTE— On Monday night, the Charlotte City Council approved a number of various projects and funding allocations throughout the city, one of which being the approval of a new agreement with Duke Energy and a 35-megawatt solar farm in Iredell County. The new agreement will bring the City closer to meeting its 2030 carbon-free goal, but it will cost the city more.
qcnews.com
CMPD reveals more about two shot this past weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News has uncovered new details in the investigation into a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police shooting over the weekend. Police say two people suffered gunshot wounds. Investigators say the person shot by police was not the one suffering a “mental health crisis” that brought officers to the scene.
qcnews.com
Sunday Outlook: Slippery conditions with scattered rain all day around Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until noon Sunday for Avery, Ashe, Watauga, Burke, and Caldwell counties. As rain moves in this morning, temperatures are flirting just enough with freezing that an icy rain is showing up on radar. This could leave a thin glaze less than 0.10” of ice on roads. Watch for slick spots in the morning!
qcnews.com
Birkdale Village hotel, apartment plans on hold
Developers in Birkdale Village are scrapping plans for a hotel and an aprtment building, at least for now. Developers in Birkdale Village are scrapping plans for a hotel and an aprtment building, at least for now. Charlotte FC honors the life of Anton Walkes. Charlotte FC honored the life of...
qcnews.com
15-year-old killed in east Charlotte shooting; suspect in custody
“I kind of woke up and heard a little bit of gunshots, but I didn’t think anything of it,” said neighbor Velanie Nava. “And then I heard screaming, but I just thought it was kids playing around.”. 15-year-old killed in east Charlotte shooting; suspect …. “I kind...
qcnews.com
'Sounded really close.' Neighbors describe scene of officer-involved shooting in NE CLT
Neighbors describe the scene of an officer-involved shooting after involuntary commitment paperwork was served at a home in NE Charlotte. ‘Sounded really close.’ Neighbors describe scene …. Neighbors describe the scene of an officer-involved shooting after involuntary commitment paperwork was served at a home in NE Charlotte. Seven dead...
qcnews.com
Strong storm system to bring heavy rain, chance for severe weather to Charlotte Wednesday
(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are much colder and clearer to start this morning with mid to upper 20s taking hold to start this Tuesday. Winds are relatively light so clear skies and light winds have successfully given us a frigid start to the day. Sunny skies will warm us...
qcnews.com
Teen found dead after shooting in Kannapolis parking lot, police say
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An 18-year-old was found shot to death in a parking lot in the City of Kannapolis Sunday afternoon, according to Kannapolis Police Department. Officials said officers responded to a shooting at a parking lot on Pacific Court around 1:15 p.m. Sunday. Officers found...
qcnews.com
Statesville man caught after Jan. 19 Mooresville break-in
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Iredell County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Statesville man after he allegedly broke into a Mooresville-area house. On Jan. 19, Iredell County deputies went to Deerwood Lane after getting a service call about a breaking-in. When they arrived, they learned the suspect was still in the house. Witnesses said the same suspect pointed a pistol at citizens in a nearby neighborhood earlier.
qcnews.com
Mostly quiet to start workweek in Charlotte before stormy weather returns midweek
(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are mostly quiet to start the workweek but our mountain counties are still holding on to some impacts from the weekend. Temperatures have dipped into the low 40s and mid-30s as winds continue to pick up out of the west. Patchy morning fog will taper off quickly making way for sunny skies in the late morning hours.
qcnews.com
Swimming Advisory issued after 200 gallons of sewage spills into Lake Norman
DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Swimming Advisory was issued Tuesday after 200 gallons of sewage was spilled into Lake Norman in Denver, according to the Lincoln County Health Director. Officials said a sewer forcemain break near the 3800 block of Rivendell Lane caused the wastewater to spill.
qcnews.com
Arrest made in Orange County death of Home Depot worker
Arrest made in Orange County death of Home Depot …. Arrest made in Orange County death of Home Depot worker. Homicide investigation underway in northeast Charlotte: …. Vintage Albemarle popcorn machine brings back memories …. He poured in the kernels, flipped a switch, and was almost immediately transported back to...
qcnews.com
Deputy’s hunch turns into arrest at Indian Trail dealership
INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Union County deputy’s hunch turned into an arrest at one Indian Trail car dealership. In a Facebook post, the Union County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of its deputies conducted a “proactive, self-initiated” business check because of an uptick of break-ins in the area.
qcnews.com
Poland US ambassador visits Charlotte, discusses war-torn Ukraine
Poland Ambassador to the USA Marek Magierowski was in Charlotte on Tuesday and spoke about war-torn Ukraine and Poland's involvement in the war against Russia. Poland US ambassador visits Charlotte, discusses …. Poland Ambassador to the USA Marek Magierowski was in Charlotte on Tuesday and spoke about war-torn Ukraine and...
