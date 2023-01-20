ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte area expert's tips for tax season

Tips from a Charlotte area tax preparation service as Monday marks the start of tax filing season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NC giving Charlotte-area state park $2M for improvements

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Crowder’s Mountain State Park is getting $2 million for improvements. Last week, the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Authority, which oversees the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF), recently approved $13.7 million to fund 11 capital improvement projects for North Carolina state parks, according to N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation officials. The group approved the investments at its first quarterly meeting last week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Sunshine coming to Charlotte area with snow, wind likely in mountains

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) — It was a tale of two different types of weather across our region today!. Snowy and blustery in the mountains, with sunshine around the Charlotte area and beyond. But the snow has been tapering off in the mountains, and the wind will settle through tonight.
CHARLOTTE, NC
More details revealed after weekend shooting

Two people were shot Saturday in University City, and CMPD said one was experiencing a mental health crisis. Police won't say they'll press charges, and the investigation is active.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Video: Heart-pulsing moment officers return gunfire

Dramatic officer body cam video of a deadly shooting when officers tried to serve involuntary commitment paperwork in a Charlotte woman last year was released Tuesday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
City of Charlotte approves solar farm agreement, property sale

CHARLOTTE— On Monday night, the Charlotte City Council approved a number of various projects and funding allocations throughout the city, one of which being the approval of a new agreement with Duke Energy and a 35-megawatt solar farm in Iredell County. The new agreement will bring the City closer to meeting its 2030 carbon-free goal, but it will cost the city more.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CMPD reveals more about two shot this past weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News has uncovered new details in the investigation into a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police shooting over the weekend. Police say two people suffered gunshot wounds. Investigators say the person shot by police was not the one suffering a “mental health crisis” that brought officers to the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Sunday Outlook: Slippery conditions with scattered rain all day around Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until noon Sunday for Avery, Ashe, Watauga, Burke, and Caldwell counties. As rain moves in this morning, temperatures are flirting just enough with freezing that an icy rain is showing up on radar. This could leave a thin glaze less than 0.10” of ice on roads. Watch for slick spots in the morning!
CHARLOTTE, NC
Birkdale Village hotel, apartment plans on hold

Developers in Birkdale Village are scrapping plans for a hotel and an aprtment building, at least for now.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Teen found dead after shooting in Kannapolis parking lot, police say

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An 18-year-old was found shot to death in a parking lot in the City of Kannapolis Sunday afternoon, according to Kannapolis Police Department. Officials said officers responded to a shooting at a parking lot on Pacific Court around 1:15 p.m. Sunday. Officers found...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Statesville man caught after Jan. 19 Mooresville break-in

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Iredell County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Statesville man after he allegedly broke into a Mooresville-area house. On Jan. 19, Iredell County deputies went to Deerwood Lane after getting a service call about a breaking-in. When they arrived, they learned the suspect was still in the house. Witnesses said the same suspect pointed a pistol at citizens in a nearby neighborhood earlier.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Mostly quiet to start workweek in Charlotte before stormy weather returns midweek

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are mostly quiet to start the workweek but our mountain counties are still holding on to some impacts from the weekend. Temperatures have dipped into the low 40s and mid-30s as winds continue to pick up out of the west. Patchy morning fog will taper off quickly making way for sunny skies in the late morning hours.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Arrest made in Orange County death of Home Depot worker

Arrest made in Orange County death of Home Depot worker
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
Deputy’s hunch turns into arrest at Indian Trail dealership

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Union County deputy’s hunch turned into an arrest at one Indian Trail car dealership. In a Facebook post, the Union County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of its deputies conducted a “proactive, self-initiated” business check because of an uptick of break-ins in the area.
INDIAN TRAIL, NC
Poland US ambassador visits Charlotte, discusses war-torn Ukraine

Poland Ambassador to the USA Marek Magierowski was in Charlotte on Tuesday and spoke about war-torn Ukraine and Poland's involvement in the war against Russia.
CHARLOTTE, NC

