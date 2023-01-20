Read full article on original website
Related
LeBron James' son narrows college decision to three schools: reports
LeBron James' son, Bronny, has reportedly narrowed his college choices down to three schools. The 18-year-old is the 38th-ranked senior in the country.
4-star edge Dylan Stephenson, who keeps showing up at FSU, on why it is a regular stop for him
TALLAHASSEE -- Miami (Fla.) Columbus four-star junior edge Dylan Stephenson spent his Saturday at Florida State. He said it was his fourth or fifth visit to see the Seminoles. The No. 92 overall prospect and No. 8 edge in the 2024 class according to the 247Sports.com Composite Recruiting Rankings spoke about why he keeps showing up in Tallahassee, what today's visit was about, and more.
ESPN's Computer Ranks College Basketball's Top 25 Teams
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really heating up in late January. While the official college basketball top 25 polls won't update until Monday, ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated on Sunday morning. Here's how ESPN's computer model would rank the top 25 ...
Concordia University men's basketball team will not play remaining conference games
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Concordia University men's basketball team will not play its remaining conference games, which practically ends the team's competitive season. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke with a parent of one of the players still not cleared to playa fter he and five other players were hospitalized a few weeks ago. The father was not surprised to hear the news, though it still was not wanted he wanted to hear. "Everything's sas. It's just said," said Ryan Collicott. Collicott caught up with CBS 2 by phone Saturday night, fresh off a Zoom meeting for players and their families to decide what to...
247Sports
Five-star RB Kameron Davis returns home to FSU for Junior Day
TALLAHASSEE -- Long-time Florida State running back pledge Kameron Davis made the short drive south to Tallahassee to spend some time with his future coaching staff and teammates during Saturday's Junior Day. Davis was among the several-dozen priority prospects at the event. Davis, looking every bit the 200 pounds he's...
sportszion.com
NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reveals shocking reason behind his conversion to Islam
The NBA’s all-time leading scorer, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has led a quite versatile, dynamic, and revolutionary life so far. In his 70 years of life, he experienced several life-changing moments and witnessed some of history’s most monumental events. Alongside his concomitant observation, Kareem also accomplished some of the rarest...
thecomeback.com
Shocking Lamar Jackson contract offer revealed
The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson could be headed separate ways this off-season. The amount of guaranteed money in his next contract could play a major role in making the divorce final. Ryan Clark of ESPN reports that the Ravens only raised their offer to Lamar from $113 million guaranteed...
“He was the most dominant guy, nobody could guard him” - Tyronn Lue reminisces about playing with Shaquille O’Neal
Ty Lue remembers vividly what it was like to witness the dominance of Shaquille O'Neal
"He wasn't touching the guy" — Patrick Ewing never high-fived his teammates who had not washed their hands
Apart from Patrick Ewing, the likes of Michael Jordan and Jason Terry practiced weird superstitions.
4-star TE considering Florida for an official visit after Junior Day trip
Gators under consideration for an official visit after a 4-star TE target visited campus on Saturday.
Florida makes top five for four-star in-state DB Jarvis Boatwright Jr.
Jarvis Boatwright Jr., a four-star defensive back out of Clearwater, Florida, included the Gators in his top five on Sunday. Other teams in the running for Boatwright include Florida State, South Carolina, Tennessee and UCF. Boatwright’s recruitment has been fairly quiet, despite his four-star ranking. According to the On3 Consensus,...
Roundup: Utica girls basketball wins at Granville Christian
Ten players reached the scoring column for the Utica girls basketball team Monday in a 61-23 victory at Granville Christian. Abby Dickson scored seven of her game-high 17 points in the second quarter to help Utica (7-10) break it open. Emily Meyers added seven points and Delaney Kerstetter and Riley Thompson six apiece. Natalia...
Live from Woodland High: No. 1 OT Kam Pringle announces college decision!
Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland class of 2024 four-star offensive tackle Kam Pringle has been a priority target for South Carolina since the Gamecocks offered nearly two years ago and now he’s ready to reveal his future home. Now a rising senior and the No. 1 offensive tackle in his class,...
chatsports.com
USF Women’s Tennis Looking Forward to a Successful 2023; Open the Spring With No. 18 Florida at Home on Sunday
TAMPA (Jan. 21, 2023) – USF women's tennis coach Cristina Moros said she's optimistic the Bulls will improve into American Athletic Conference contenders this season. The Bulls return a pair of All-AAC players — Freshman of the Year Sierra Berry (11-10) and Grace Schumacher (10-8) — along with senior Laura Pellicer (9-6).
Vote for TCPalm's Athlete of the Week for Jan. 16-21
Four student-athletes are in consideration for TCPalm's Athlete of the Week after their performances during the week of Jan. 16-21. Last week, Somerset College Prep basketball standout Kaeley Ciceron received almost 26,000 votes to earn Athlete of the Week honors. Ciceron scored 25 points against Treasure Coast on Jan. 9, 30 points against Pine School on Jan. 10 and added 17 points against Oxbridge Academy on Jan. 11.
Ocoee soccer rebounds with LeClerc goal
WINDERMERE, FLORIDA – Charlie LeClerc scored his second goal of the season Friday, and the Ocoee Knights recovered from their first loss by delivering Windermere a 1-0 defeat in both teams’ regular-season finale. The Knights, who tied Bishop Moore 1-1 on Dec. 16 and beat Montverde Academy 3-2 on ...
Observations from the 17th Annual Wally Keller Classic
PUNTA GORDA − It was a solid day for the area teams at the 17th Annual Wally Keller Classic on Saturday at Charlotte High School. Sarasota High, North Port High, Lemon Bay High and Port Charlotte High came up with victories. Venice High and Cardinal Mooney Catholic High were...
East defeats West in 1st FCA Sports Suncoast football All-Star Game
LAND O’ LAKES, Fla.- A little aggressiveness didn’t hurt nobody, right? At Sunday night’s FCA Sports Suncoast East vs West All-Star Game played at Sunlake High School, the contest featured a myriad of big passing plays, runs and a bevy of penalty flags. Even a few ejections as well. In ...
WATCH: Colin Hurley in action at Battle Miami 7-on-7
2024 LSU quarterback commit Colin Hurley is in full swing preparing for his senior season at Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy. That continued with his performance at Battle Miami 7-on-7, showing why he’s one of the nation’s top quarterbacks. Hurley led his team to a 2-1 record when...
Vote Now: Who should be SBLive’s Florida High School Athlete of the Week (Jan. 16-21)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Florida High School Athlete of the Week for Jan. 16-21 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday, Jan. 29th at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be ...
Comments / 0