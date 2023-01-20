ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

247Sports

4-star edge Dylan Stephenson, who keeps showing up at FSU, on why it is a regular stop for him

TALLAHASSEE -- Miami (Fla.) Columbus four-star junior edge Dylan Stephenson spent his Saturday at Florida State. He said it was his fourth or fifth visit to see the Seminoles. The No. 92 overall prospect and No. 8 edge in the 2024 class according to the 247Sports.com Composite Recruiting Rankings spoke about why he keeps showing up in Tallahassee, what today's visit was about, and more.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Spun

ESPN's Computer Ranks College Basketball's Top 25 Teams

The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really heating up in late January. While the official college basketball top 25 polls won't update until Monday, ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated on Sunday morning. Here's how ESPN's computer model would rank the top 25 ...
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS Chicago

Concordia University men's basketball team will not play remaining conference games

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Concordia University men's basketball team will not play its remaining conference games, which practically ends the team's competitive season. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke with a parent of one of the players still not cleared to playa fter he and five other players were hospitalized a few weeks ago. The father was not surprised to hear the news, though it still was not wanted he wanted to hear. "Everything's sas. It's just said," said Ryan Collicott. Collicott caught up with CBS 2 by phone Saturday night, fresh off a Zoom meeting for players and their families to decide what to...
247Sports

Five-star RB Kameron Davis returns home to FSU for Junior Day

TALLAHASSEE -- Long-time Florida State running back pledge Kameron Davis made the short drive south to Tallahassee to spend some time with his future coaching staff and teammates during Saturday's Junior Day. Davis was among the several-dozen priority prospects at the event. Davis, looking every bit the 200 pounds he's...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
sportszion.com

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reveals shocking reason behind his conversion to Islam

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has led a quite versatile, dynamic, and revolutionary life so far. In his 70 years of life, he experienced several life-changing moments and witnessed some of history’s most monumental events. Alongside his concomitant observation, Kareem also accomplished some of the rarest...
thecomeback.com

Shocking Lamar Jackson contract offer revealed

The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson could be headed separate ways this off-season. The amount of guaranteed money in his next contract could play a major role in making the divorce final. Ryan Clark of ESPN reports that the Ravens only raised their offer to Lamar from $113 million guaranteed...
BALTIMORE, MD
On3.com

Florida makes top five for four-star in-state DB Jarvis Boatwright Jr.

Jarvis Boatwright Jr., a four-star defensive back out of Clearwater, Florida, included the Gators in his top five on Sunday. Other teams in the running for Boatwright include Florida State, South Carolina, Tennessee and UCF. Boatwright’s recruitment has been fairly quiet, despite his four-star ranking. According to the On3 Consensus,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Newark Advocate

Roundup: Utica girls basketball wins at Granville Christian

Ten players reached the scoring column for the Utica girls basketball team Monday in a 61-23 victory at Granville Christian. Abby Dickson scored seven of her game-high 17 points in the second quarter to help Utica (7-10) break it open. Emily Meyers added seven points and Delaney Kerstetter and Riley Thompson six apiece. Natalia...
UTICA, OH
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

Vote for TCPalm's Athlete of the Week for Jan. 16-21

Four student-athletes are in consideration for TCPalm's Athlete of the Week after their performances during the week of Jan. 16-21. Last week, Somerset College Prep basketball standout Kaeley Ciceron received almost 26,000 votes to earn Athlete of the Week honors. Ciceron scored 25 points against Treasure Coast on Jan. 9, 30 points against Pine School on Jan. 10 and added 17 points against Oxbridge Academy on Jan. 11.
JENSEN BEACH, FL
Scorebook Live

Ocoee soccer rebounds with LeClerc goal

WINDERMERE, FLORIDA – Charlie LeClerc scored his second goal of the season Friday, and the Ocoee Knights recovered from their first loss by delivering Windermere a 1-0 defeat in both teams’ regular-season finale. The Knights, who tied Bishop Moore 1-1 on Dec. 16 and beat Montverde Academy 3-2 on ...
OCOEE, FL
Scorebook Live

East defeats West in 1st FCA Sports Suncoast football All-Star Game

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla.- A little aggressiveness didn’t hurt nobody, right?  At Sunday night’s FCA Sports Suncoast East vs West All-Star Game played at Sunlake High School, the contest featured a myriad of big passing plays, runs and a bevy of penalty flags. Even a few ejections as well.  In ...
On3.com

WATCH: Colin Hurley in action at Battle Miami 7-on-7

2024 LSU quarterback commit Colin Hurley is in full swing preparing for his senior season at Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy. That continued with his performance at Battle Miami 7-on-7, showing why he’s one of the nation’s top quarterbacks. Hurley led his team to a 2-1 record when...
BATON ROUGE, LA

