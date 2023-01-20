Read full article on original website
Ransomware crypto revenue declines as victims refuse to pay: Chainalysis
Crypto revenue extorted by ransomware declined 40.3% in 2022, with the funds increasingly sent to mainstream, centralized exchanges. The drop in payments was probably because more victims refused to pay ransomware attackers. Crypto revenue extorted by ransomware attackers fell significantly in 2022, down 40.3% to $456.8 million from $765.6 million...
ARK Chief Futurist Brett Winton sees crypto divergence in age of AI
Ark Invest Chief Futurist Brett Winton said that crypto assets could see an upside as artificial intelligence advances accelerate and foster technological convergence across multiple sectors of the economy. Ark founder and CEO Cathie Wood said that many of the coming technological advancements will be deflationary, albeit of the good...
Vitalik Buterin proposes 'stealth addresses' to enhance Ethereum privacy
Vitalik Buterin proposed a system of “stealth addresses” to enhance transactional privacy on Ethereum. The system would allow users to generate cryptographically obfuscated public addresses to receive funds privately. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has proposed a "stealth address system" to improve transactional privacy on the Ethereum blockchain. In...
Sushi DAO implements proposal to direct xSUSHI revenue to treasury
The DAO vote to direct all trading fees from xSushi holders to the SushiSwap DAO treasury has passed. Monday’s vote ended with unanimous approval, unlike the previous one which was a tight contest. Sushi DAO is set to implement a governance action that will see all fees generated by...
Jump Crypto president unpacks the industry’s broken capital markets
Episode 1 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded remotely with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Jump Crypto President Kanav Kariya. Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher. or wherever you listen to podcasts. Email feedback and revision requests can be sent to...
Developers finalize first 'shadow fork' for Ethereum's Shanghai upgrade
Ethereum developers successfully released a “shadow fork” of the Shanghai upgrade. There were a few minor technical issues, with Ethereum’s nodes using Geth clients after the fork. Developers successfully launched a "shadow fork" of the Shanghai upgrade to test it on a version of the main Ethereum...
Ivan on Tech's Moralis becomes latest crypto firm to cut headcount
Venture-backed web3 development platform Moralis cut jobs. Moralis was co-founded by popular crypto content creator Ivan Liljeqvist (aka Ivan on Tech). Moralis, a blockchain infrastructure firm co-founded by popular crypto content creator Ivan Liljeqvist (aka Ivan on Tech), is the latest crypto company to cut jobs, Liljeqvist told The Block.
Bitcoin, mining stocks rise while Silvergate shares soar
Bitcoin was trading around $23,000, up about 0.5% from the day before. Crypto stocks traded higher throughout today’s session, and Silvergate tacked on almost 17%. Crypto prices were in the green as the market continued to rally on Monday. Equities related to blockchain and cryptocurrencies were also higher. Bitcoin...
Restarts, enforcement action and hot topics: crypto themes to look out for this coming week
3AC and FTX plan on starting and restarting crypto exchanges, respectively, while Genesis aims to move “quickly and efficiently” to exit bankruptcy. Bitzlato could be a stepping stone in DOJ crypto enforcement action, while Genesis, Gemini and Nexo are among those feeling the brunt of the SEC’s surging cases against crypto entities.
Silvergate shoots up 11%, Coinbase dips and MicroStrategy trades flat
Silvergate was trading above $15, up 11% by 11:30 a.m. EST. Jack Dorsey’s Block was higher, while Coinbase dipped and MicroStrategy was flat. Silvergate shares soared after the open, and Coinbase traded down as the Nasdaq 100 was higher. Shares in the crypto-friendly bank were up 11% to $15.25...
This week in markets: bitcoin climbs, Coinbase stock shrugs off Moody's downgrade
Bitcoin jumped over $23,000 heading into the weekend. Crypto prices generally rose in the past week. The past week has seen crypto prices continue their upward trajectory, with bitcoin rising 16.8% and jumping over the $23,000 mark going into the weekend. Bitcoin was trading at $23,262 as of 2 p.m....
Bitcoin resistance at $25,000 will be key gauge of rally's momentum, B2C2 says
Bitcoin was trading around $22,700, down 0.4%. Ether slid, but still held up above $1,600. Altcoins were up with Ripple’s XRP adding 4%, and Avalanche’s AVAX jumping 3.5%. “BTC resistance at $25,000 is probably key,” B2C2’s Adam Farthing said. Bitcoin was little changed Monday after reaching...
Breaking: NYSE Halts Trading on Numerous Stocks Due to Technical Issue
The New York Stock Exchange was apparently hit by some kind of glitch that saw trading on many stocks halted.
Private sharding startup Calimero Network raises $8.5 million
Calimero Network has raised $8.5 million to build private sharding infrastructure. The seed round was co-led by Khosla Ventures, Lyrik Ventures and the Near foundation. London-based blockchain infrastructure company Calimero Network has raised $8.5 million in a seed round co-led by Khosla Ventures, Lyrik Ventures and Near Foundation. The round,...
Prices of Eggs, Potatoes Remain Elevated Despite Slowing Inflation
"Inflation hit a 40-year high last year, and while inflation has slowed and even declined in recent months, consumers are still shelling out more than usual for their groceries. Cheddar News correspondent Shannon LaNier visited a store in New Rochelle, New York, just north of New York City, to take a look at the price tags for common items, and found that one of the costlier sections of the grocery store these days is the dairy aisle. "The price increases are coming every week, especially on eggs," said Jose Felipe, store manager of Rochelle Farms. He added that potato-based products are also...
Offshore Wind Innovation Hub Announces Opening in Brooklyn
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- The Offshore Wind Innovation Hub (OWIH) is open for business and announced its first call for applications. The Brooklyn-based Hub was founded in mid-2022 to identify and help develop promising start-ups to drive new innovations in the offshore wind industry. The three-year initiative is backed by Equinor and bp, partners developing the Empire Wind and Beacon Wind offshore wind projects, together with Urban Future Lab (UFL), the NYU Tandon School of Engineering, and the National Offshore Wind Research & Development Consortium (NOWRDC) and is supported by the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005389/en/ Melissa Román Burch, NYCEDC; Doreen Harris, NYSERDA; Molly Morris, Equinor (Image credit: Brian Young)
ECB says it will leave digital euro privacy decisions to EU lawmakers
The European Central Bank leaves the decision on the level of privacy a digital euro will offer users up to legislators. Policymakers will need to balance public and private interest, said ECB executive Fabio Panetta. Lawmakers — and not the European Central Bank — will need to decide how much...
IRS, SEC added to list of creditors in Genesis bankruptcy filing
Many names were redacted from the list of creditors affected by the recent Genesis bankruptcy. A law firm, nonprofit and government agencies were listed as creditors. Genesis Global Holdco filed for bankruptcy last week. The Internal Revenue Service, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Attorney’s office for the...
