Read full article on original website
Related
theblock.co
How Decentraland leaders giving money to Genesis completed a flow of capital
Seemingly incestuous business relationships across the cryptosphere appear to have become so commonplace, the market may be numb to it. In the case of Decentraland, its relationship with key investor Digital Currency Group grew more complicated this week after revelations that Decentraland leaders seemingly lent tens of millions of dollars to the cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global, which is owned by DCG.
theblock.co
Securities and Exchange Commission’s ‘regulation by enforcement’ is stalling crypto, Grayscale CEO says in WSJ
Grayscale Investments CEO Michael Sonnenshein said the Securities and Exchange Commission’s “regulation by enforcement” approach is preventing bitcoin from advancing in the U.S. Grayscale Investments shares a parent company with Gemini, the crypto lender that recently filed for bankruptcy protection. Grayscale Investments CEO Michael Sonnenshein bashed the...
theblock.co
Could security tokens representing real-world assets dominate 2023?
The INX Digital company’s Deputy CEO, Itai Avneri. Representing real-world assets worth hundreds of trillions of dollars, security tokens are beginning to transform the way we own and trade assets. Security tokens are generating a fair amount of interest from Wall Street titans and could emerge as a surprise contender in a year that will be shaped by the regulatory blowback to the monumental chaos of 2022.
theblock.co
Sushi DAO implements proposal to direct xSUSHI revenue to treasury
The DAO vote to direct all trading fees from xSushi holders to the SushiSwap DAO treasury has passed. Monday’s vote ended with unanimous approval, unlike the previous one which was a tight contest. Sushi DAO is set to implement a governance action that will see all fees generated by...
theblock.co
This week in markets: bitcoin climbs, Coinbase stock shrugs off Moody's downgrade
Bitcoin jumped over $23,000 heading into the weekend. Crypto prices generally rose in the past week. The past week has seen crypto prices continue their upward trajectory, with bitcoin rising 16.8% and jumping over the $23,000 mark going into the weekend. Bitcoin was trading at $23,262 as of 2 p.m....
theblock.co
Wormhole exploiter converts $150 million in ETH to staked assets and levers up
An address associated with a $323 million Wormhole exploit that came to light last February began swapping assets in a burst of on-chain activity. Following days of inactivity, the address associated with the theft of $323 million worth of ETH from the cross-chain protocol Wormhole began shuffling assets, Etherscan records show.
theblock.co
Here's how Jump Crypto's Firedancer project aims to optimize Solana for HFT
Jump Crypto is building an open-source validator client for Solana known as Firedancer. The project will improve Solana’s resiliency, decentralization and efficiency. Firedancer is implemented in C/C++ to optimize performance. Jump Crypto is using its high-frequency trading expertise to build a new open-source validator client for Solana known as...
theblock.co
Silvergate shoots up 11%, Coinbase dips and MicroStrategy trades flat
Silvergate was trading above $15, up 11% by 11:30 a.m. EST. Jack Dorsey’s Block was higher, while Coinbase dipped and MicroStrategy was flat. Silvergate shares soared after the open, and Coinbase traded down as the Nasdaq 100 was higher. Shares in the crypto-friendly bank were up 11% to $15.25...
Clinique Veteran Agnes Landau Joins Shiseido Americas as Chief Marketing Officer
Shiseido Americas has appointed Agnes Landau chief marketing officer. The name will be familiar to many of those in the beauty industry as she held several senior leadership positions at the Estée Lauder Cos., including a 16-year stint at Clinique.More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and Now In the newly created role, Landau will lead marketing and merchandising for the Shiseido brand, Clé de Peau Beauté, Nars, Issey Miyake, Narciso Rodriguez, Hermès Fragrances and Tory Burch Beauty. As well as marketing responsibilities, Landau will be responsible for creating...
theblock.co
Restarts, enforcement action and hot topics: crypto themes to look out for this coming week
3AC and FTX plan on starting and restarting crypto exchanges, respectively, while Genesis aims to move “quickly and efficiently” to exit bankruptcy. Bitzlato could be a stepping stone in DOJ crypto enforcement action, while Genesis, Gemini and Nexo are among those feeling the brunt of the SEC’s surging cases against crypto entities.
theblock.co
Bitcoin briefly hits $23,000, remains at highest point since August
Bitcoin’s price flirted with $23,000 on Saturday morning ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday in Asia. Bitcoin's price briefly rose past $23,000 on Saturday morning, settling at its highest point since August ahead of the Lunar New Year celebration in Asia. It was trading at $22,741 at 6 a.m. ET.
theblock.co
Vitalik Buterin proposes 'stealth addresses' to enhance Ethereum privacy
Vitalik Buterin proposed a system of “stealth addresses” to enhance transactional privacy on Ethereum. The system would allow users to generate cryptographically obfuscated public addresses to receive funds privately. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has proposed a "stealth address system" to improve transactional privacy on the Ethereum blockchain. In...
Flying Magazine
G100UL Avgas Replacement Set to Soon Hit Pumps
GAMI stands at the ready to provide the GA industry with a high octane, unleaded fuel, said President Tim Roehl (right), seen here with GAMI co-founder George Braly (left). [Courtesy: GAMI]. We stand at the dawn of a new age for general aviation. For years, the industry standard fuel, 100LL,...
theblock.co
Private sharding startup Calimero Network raises $8.5 million
Calimero Network has raised $8.5 million to build private sharding infrastructure. The seed round was co-led by Khosla Ventures, Lyrik Ventures and the Near foundation. London-based blockchain infrastructure company Calimero Network has raised $8.5 million in a seed round co-led by Khosla Ventures, Lyrik Ventures and Near Foundation. The round,...
Comments / 0