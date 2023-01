Broadneck defeated Severna Park 58-30 in boys basketball Friday night to improve to 11-4 on the season. The host Bruins were led by Jalen Carter with 20 points, followed by Amare Jefferies and Jordan Brown with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Brendan Abell scored 13 points and Upton Young had eight points to lead the Falcons.

SEVERNA PARK, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO