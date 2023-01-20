Read full article on original website
Daisy Ridley addresses potential Star Wars return
Star Wars' Daisy Ridley has addressed the possibility of returning to the franchise, revealing that she is open to the idea. The actress played Rey in the sequel trilogy, with the character’s future unknown following the events of 2019's The Rise of Skywalker. Speaking to IMDb at the 2023...
Prey star Amber Midthunder gives update on possible sequel
Prey star Amber Midthunder has discussed the possibility of a sequel to the hit Predator spin-off movie. Midthunder starred as the lead in Prey, which followed a Comanche Nation warrior fighting to protect her tribe against Predators in 1719. The movie was well received by fans and critics alike, spawning...
Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill's Netflix movie gets first reviews
Comedy legend Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill's new Netflix R-rated comedy film You People's first reviews are in – and it is not looking good. The film currently has a 33% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with most critics thrashing the film in their reviews. For example, The Wrap's film...
Meghan Markle's first husband, Trevor Engelson, married a $200 million heiress the same year the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry.
SEAL Team future revealed after season 6
SEAL Team season 6 spoilers follow. David Boreanaz's Jason Hayes and his navy troops are sticking around for at least another season of SEAL Team. Yes that's right, streaming service Paramount+ has renewed the military drama for a seventh season (via TVLine), which goes some way to numbing the pain of Clay Spenser's (played by Max Thieriot) brutal season 6 demise.
Dancing on Ice reveals first celebrity elimination
Dancing on Ice has announced the first couple to be eliminated from the show. Last week, Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Brendyn Hatfield were the couple with the lowest combined judges' and viewers' scores and found themselves in the skate-off this week. Hitting the ice this week...
Ant-Man 3's Jonathan Majors reveals Iron Man's influence on Kang the Conqueror
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors has opened up about how he created the character of Kang the Conqueror for the third Ant-Man entry — and Iron Man was a key inspiration. Majors reprises his role as Kang after first appearing in the MCU in Loki. Now,...
Kaley Cuoco's Harley Quinn TV series releases first-look trailer for Valentine's Day special
The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco's Harley Quinn TV series has unveiled a first-look trailer for its Valentine's Day special. The DC Universe show will return for a one-off holiday episode on HBO Max on Thursday, February 9 as Harley and Poison Ivy take a huge step in their relationship.
Murder Mystery 2 confirms Netflix release date with first look
Netflix has confirmed the release date for Murder Mystery 2, the sequel to 2019's Agatha Christie adaptation starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, as well as a first look. The duo return as Nick and Audrey Spitz, now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye business off the ground....
Call the Midwife's Helen George shares new brunette hair transformation
Call the Midwife actress Helen George has gone from blonde to brunette. Displaying her wavy new look with an Instagram selfie yesterday (January 20), she was soon landing all sorts of compliments from friends and fans in the comment section. Victoria Yeates, who plays Sister Winifred opposite George's Nurse Trixie...
George RR Martin's Hunter's Run to get film adaptation
George RR Martin is working on a new film, and it sounds like it's going to be equally vast, imaginative, and high-stakes as Game of Thrones. The film, based on the novel of the same name (written by Martin, Gardner Dozois and Daniel Abraham), has been snapped up by Exile Content Studio, so it seems like the wheels are really turning for the project.
That '90s Show explains why Jackie and Fez broke up after the finale
That '90s Show spoilers follow. That '90s Show has provided an in-series explanation for why Jackie (Mila Kunis) and Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) broke up. As fans of That '70s Show will remember, Jackie had a romantic relationship with Ashton Kutcher's Michael Kelso, before ultimately choosing to get together with Fez in the series finale.
Why One of Us Is Lying was cancelled - and the chances of a season 3
One of Us Is Lying spoilers follow. One of Us Is Lying is the latest show to be banished to the TV graveyard, as streaming service Peacock has decided to cancel it after just two seasons. Permission granted to weep or, you know, send Peacock some threatening text messages from...
The Last of Us episode 2's devastating twist almost played out very differently
The Last of Us episode 2 spoilers follow. The Last of Us is the kind of the show that's determined to wring out the last of your tears as you helplessly watch your faves fight to survive in HBO's fungal hellscape. Episode one established that grim tone early on, but episode two is when the heartache really starts to kick in.
Home and Away's Justin and Theo face Mac's fury in new Lyrik storyline
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away's Justin Morgan and Theo Poulos face Mackenzie Booth's fury after Lyrik cancel a gig at Salt. After a misunderstanding where Theo had pulled out of the gig believing he had been replaced by the band's former lead singer, leading to a cancellation of the whole gig, Mac was furious.
Harlem boss opens up about new direction of season 2
Harlem will be back on Prime Video for season two, and it's going in a slightly different direction. Among the comedy's stars are Meagan Good and Grace Byers (who you'll recognise from Empire), and – believe it or not – the iconic Whoopi Goldberg. For its return, writer...
EastEnders' Lily Slater changes mind on abortion
EastEnders spoilers follow. Lily Slater has changed her mind about having an abortion in EastEnders. The 12-year-old girl shared her initial decision with parents Martin and Stacey last week that she wanted to terminate the pregnancy because she didn't feel ready to be a mum. Throughout Monday's (January 23) episode,...
Hollyoaks star Frank Kauer shares hopes for Mason's future after Eric plot
Hollyoaks actor Frank Kauer, who plays Mason on the show, has opened up about what he hopes for his character's journey after his friendship with Eric. For context, Mason had been drawn into radicalised misogyny by evil Eric over the past few months, but now he's trying to turn his life back around after Eric's siege at the local pub, The Dog.
Drag Race star The Vivienne reveals Dancing on Ice injury hack that makes co-stars "jealous"
RuPaul's Drag Race UK star The Vivienne has swapped her heels and the runway for ice skates and the rink, as she makes her Dancing on Ice debut this weekend. Whether she can transfer her performance skills to the competition remains to be seen, but she's teased that she's got a 'hack' to help her deal with injuries that her co-stars are jealous of.
Strictly star's gameshow reportedly axed after one series
Strictly Come Dancing star Anita Rani's gameshow has reportedly been cancelled by ITV after just one series. Fastest Finger First, a show which saw five contestants compete for a guaranteed place on the next series of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, debuted last year, running for five episodes. However,...
