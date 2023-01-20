ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
koamnewsnow.com

Otto Car Wash demolished; More changes to 7th and Maiden Lane business landscape

Otto Car Wash demolished; More changes to 7th and Maiden Lane business landscape. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Reporter. Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior...
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Large truck overturns through barbed wire fence near Jasper, Mo.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 8:45 p.m. Sunday evening, January 22, 2023, reports of a large truck crash near Baseline Blvd and CR80 alerted Jasper County E-911. Jasper Fire and Rescue, Mercy Ambulance, Jasper County Deputies responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On the scene of the...
JASPER, MO
koamnewsnow.com

PSU mourns loss of student who died in crash

PITTSBURG, Kan. - Pittsburg State University mourns the loss of a student who died Monday in a car accident. "We are mourning this week the loss of student Taylor Chrisman, who died Monday in a car accident. Taylor was studying at PSU with the goal of becoming a nurse. She...
PITTSBURG, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Crash diverts traffic at North Main and Fountain Road

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 6:15 p.m. Friday evening, January 20, 2023, reports of a two vehicle crash at Fountain Road and North Main St. alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, METRO1 and METS ambulance responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.
JASPER COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

3 fire departments respond to restaurant fire near Monett

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023, reports of a fire at Cubs Café, 2023 State Hwy 37, alerted Barry County E-911. Monett Rural Fire District responded with Engine 1211 Engine 1231 with 7 personnel. Monett City Fire Dept with a Engine and 4 personnel and Purdy Engine with 4 personnel responded as automatic mutual aid.
MONETT, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Distribution Day for the “Care Cupboard Hygiene Pantry”

PARSONS, Kans. — A Parsons organization lent a helping hand to many people, today. It was distribution day for the “Care Cupboard Hygiene Pantry”. It provided people a chance to collect free essential hygiene items. They passed out bags of laundry detergent, shampoo, toilet paper, and other...
PARSONS, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

How the Joplin Fire Department responds to non-fire calls

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s something fire officials say many people don’t think about — the amount of non-fire related calls to which crews respond. “It’s not always a fire that you see, you know, the fire department running to. But all of them are important to the community,” said Andy Nimmo, Deputy Fire Chief, Joplin Fire Department.
JOPLIN, MO
kggfradio.com

Former Neodesha High School Teacher Charged On Crimes Involving Minor

A former Neodesha School District band teacher is facing multiple charges for sexual crimes involving a minor. According to Wilson County court documents, 28-year old Quinton Bockhold is charged with 19 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child and one count of Electronic Solicitation of a Child. The complaint states...
NEODESHA, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Woman attacked in Pittsburg home invasion

PITTSBURG, Kans. — One man is arrested after Pittsburg Police said he forced his way into a woman’s home where he attacked the resident and took her belongings. A call for a robbery sent officers with PPD to an address in the 900 block of E. 8th St. Sunday evening. The victim, a 62-year-old woman, told authorities a man broke into her home, struck her several times in the head, took her wallet, and broke her cell phone before running off. First responders treated the woman for her injuries while investigators began their search.
PITTSBURG, KS
readfrontier.org

Five things to know about flooding upstream from Grand Lake

The Frontier published an in-depth look this week at the dangers of flooding upstream from Grand Lake as the Pensacola Dam undergoes federal relicensing. The story is based on extensive interviews, federal data and documents —some dating back to the 1930s. Here are five takeaways:. Read the full story...
MIAMI, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

One arrested in rural Baxter Springs drug raid

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — One man is in custody after Cherokee County deputies raid a rural Baxter Springs home Monday morning. Jason Tessman, 44, is in the Cherokee County Jail on allegations of possessing meth with intent to distribute, criminal possession of firearms and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies...
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
sentineltimes.com

Meth and Guns Seized in Monday Morning Raid

One suspect is in custody after Cherokee County Sheriff Investigators seized meth and firearms from a rural Baxter Springs home Monday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., a search warrant was executed on Southeast Prairie Road as the result of an ongoing criminal investigation into suspected drug activity. Jason Tessman, age 44,...
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy