koamnewsnow.com
PSU mourns loss of student who died in crash
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Pittsburg State University mourns the loss of a student who died Monday in a car accident. "We are mourning this week the loss of student Taylor Chrisman, who died Monday in a car accident. Taylor was studying at PSU with the goal of becoming a nurse. She...
kggfradio.com
Former Neodesha High School Teacher Charged On Crimes Involving Minor
A former Neodesha School District band teacher is facing multiple charges for sexual crimes involving a minor. According to Wilson County court documents, 28-year old Quinton Bockhold is charged with 19 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child and one count of Electronic Solicitation of a Child. The complaint states...
Teens escape from Welch Skills Center, still on the run
WELCH, Okla. — The Craig County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says three teen boys who escaped from the Welch Skills Center late Tuesday still have not been found. The Skills center is group home that focuses on therapy, trades training and behavioral programs. Craig County Sheriff Heath Winfrey says...
Locals gather for a cleanup effort on Highway 69 in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Members of the Pittsburg Area Young Professionals and Pittsburg Beautiful were joined by members of the community for a cleanup effort on Highway 69.
Prosecutors file chargers for Pittsburg home invader
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Charges were filed today after a weekend home invasion in Pittsburg.
fourstateshomepage.com
New senator-elect in Kansas
KSNF/KODE — A portion of Southeast Kansas now has a new senator-elect. Republican Tim Shallenburger was selected at a senate convention held in Columbus, Kansas Sunday evening. He’s replacing Richard Hilderbrand, who announced his resignation from the “District 13” seat earlier this month. Shallenburger will fulfill...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Power Outage Affects NE Oklahoma
Some Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative customers are without power on Thursday evening in northeast Oklahoma. As of 8:00 PM the VVEC outage map showed 1,729 customers without power. Most are in southern portions of Washington and Nowata County. We will have more information as its available.
Lamar man sentenced on 3 counts of Animal Abuse
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. - The suspect of a 2019 Animal Abuse and Livestock Stealing investigation recently pled guilty to 3 counts of Animal Abuse.
koamnewsnow.com
Large truck overturns through barbed wire fence near Jasper, Mo.
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 8:45 p.m. Sunday evening, January 22, 2023, reports of a large truck crash near Baseline Blvd and CR80 alerted Jasper County E-911. Jasper Fire and Rescue, Mercy Ambulance, Jasper County Deputies responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On the scene of the...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
koamnewsnow.com
Wichita woman dies in crash near Fredonia, Parsons woman injured
WILSON COUNTY, Kan. - A Wichita woman is killed and a Parsons resident is seriously injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 400. The crash claimed the life of 18-year-old Taylor Chrisman of Wichita. The driver of the other vehicle, 44-year-old Shelli Nyambane of Parsons, was taken to the hospital.
Large fireball captured on doorbell camera
JOPLIN METRO AREA — A meteor or “fireball” blazed through the early morning sky over the region early Friday morning, January 20, 2023.
koamnewsnow.com
Crash diverts traffic at North Main and Fountain Road
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 6:15 p.m. Friday evening, January 20, 2023, reports of a two vehicle crash at Fountain Road and North Main St. alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, METRO1 and METS ambulance responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.
koamnewsnow.com
Otto Car Wash demolished; More changes to 7th and Maiden Lane business landscape
Otto Car Wash demolished; More changes to 7th and Maiden Lane business landscape. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Reporter. Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior...
The second richest person in Arkansas
Walmart has a total number of 10,566 stores in the world. This outstanding success made the Walton family the wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the second richest person in the family who lives in Bentonville, Arkansas.
fourstateshomepage.com
Baxter Springs has a new mayor
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — There’s a new mayor in Baxter Springs. Sherry Brown was sworn in this morning — which follows the resignation of Tim Shallenburger last night after he was elected as the state senator for District 13 replacing Richard Hilderbrand, who resigned a few weeks ago.
fourstateshomepage.com
Woman attacked in Pittsburg home invasion
PITTSBURG, Kans. — One man is arrested after Pittsburg Police said he forced his way into a woman’s home where he attacked the resident and took her belongings. A call for a robbery sent officers with PPD to an address in the 900 block of E. 8th St. Sunday evening. The victim, a 62-year-old woman, told authorities a man broke into her home, struck her several times in the head, took her wallet, and broke her cell phone before running off. First responders treated the woman for her injuries while investigators began their search.
koamnewsnow.com
Can you I.D. this individual? Investigators ask for your help
JOPLIN, Mo. — Investigators of the Joplin Police Department are requesting the public assistance to identify a person related to a current investigation. “IDENTIFICATION REQUEST: The Joplin Police Department is requesting public assistance in identifying this person of interest involved with an investigation we are conducting. Any information about...
koamnewsnow.com
Car crashes into building storefront in Downtown Joplin
Car crashes into building storefront in Downtown Joplin. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
KHBS
Benton County faith-based facility searched for illegal drugs, 6 arrested
GRAVETTE, Ark. — Benton County Sheriff's Office announced a search warrant was served Friday morning at Wings of Peace Ministry NW Arkansas. Officials said the warrant was developed based on information received by the narcotics division of illegal drugs and firearms. Officials said Thomas Hartman, 53, was arrested on...
