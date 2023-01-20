ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverton, KS

koamnewsnow.com

PSU mourns loss of student who died in crash

PITTSBURG, Kan. - Pittsburg State University mourns the loss of a student who died Monday in a car accident. "We are mourning this week the loss of student Taylor Chrisman, who died Monday in a car accident. Taylor was studying at PSU with the goal of becoming a nurse. She...
PITTSBURG, KS
kggfradio.com

Former Neodesha High School Teacher Charged On Crimes Involving Minor

A former Neodesha School District band teacher is facing multiple charges for sexual crimes involving a minor. According to Wilson County court documents, 28-year old Quinton Bockhold is charged with 19 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child and one count of Electronic Solicitation of a Child. The complaint states...
NEODESHA, KS
KRMG

Teens escape from Welch Skills Center, still on the run

WELCH, Okla. — The Craig County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says three teen boys who escaped from the Welch Skills Center late Tuesday still have not been found. The Skills center is group home that focuses on therapy, trades training and behavioral programs. Craig County Sheriff Heath Winfrey says...
WELCH, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

New senator-elect in Kansas

KSNF/KODE — A portion of Southeast Kansas now has a new senator-elect. Republican Tim Shallenburger was selected at a senate convention held in Columbus, Kansas Sunday evening. He’s replacing Richard Hilderbrand, who announced his resignation from the “District 13” seat earlier this month. Shallenburger will fulfill...
COLUMBUS, KS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Power Outage Affects NE Oklahoma

Some Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative customers are without power on Thursday evening in northeast Oklahoma. As of 8:00 PM the VVEC outage map showed 1,729 customers without power. Most are in southern portions of Washington and Nowata County. We will have more information as its available.
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
koamnewsnow.com

Large truck overturns through barbed wire fence near Jasper, Mo.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 8:45 p.m. Sunday evening, January 22, 2023, reports of a large truck crash near Baseline Blvd and CR80 alerted Jasper County E-911. Jasper Fire and Rescue, Mercy Ambulance, Jasper County Deputies responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On the scene of the...
JASPER, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Wichita woman dies in crash near Fredonia, Parsons woman injured

WILSON COUNTY, Kan. - A Wichita woman is killed and a Parsons resident is seriously injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 400. The crash claimed the life of 18-year-old Taylor Chrisman of Wichita. The driver of the other vehicle, 44-year-old Shelli Nyambane of Parsons, was taken to the hospital.
WICHITA, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Crash diverts traffic at North Main and Fountain Road

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 6:15 p.m. Friday evening, January 20, 2023, reports of a two vehicle crash at Fountain Road and North Main St. alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, METRO1 and METS ambulance responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.
JASPER COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Otto Car Wash demolished; More changes to 7th and Maiden Lane business landscape

Otto Car Wash demolished; More changes to 7th and Maiden Lane business landscape. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Reporter. Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior...
JOPLIN, MO
Luay Rahil

The second richest person in Arkansas

Walmart has a total number of 10,566 stores in the world. This outstanding success made the Walton family the wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the second richest person in the family who lives in Bentonville, Arkansas.
BENTONVILLE, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Baxter Springs has a new mayor

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — There’s a new mayor in Baxter Springs. Sherry Brown was sworn in this morning — which follows the resignation of Tim Shallenburger last night after he was elected as the state senator for District 13 replacing Richard Hilderbrand, who resigned a few weeks ago.
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Woman attacked in Pittsburg home invasion

PITTSBURG, Kans. — One man is arrested after Pittsburg Police said he forced his way into a woman’s home where he attacked the resident and took her belongings. A call for a robbery sent officers with PPD to an address in the 900 block of E. 8th St. Sunday evening. The victim, a 62-year-old woman, told authorities a man broke into her home, struck her several times in the head, took her wallet, and broke her cell phone before running off. First responders treated the woman for her injuries while investigators began their search.
PITTSBURG, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Can you I.D. this individual? Investigators ask for your help

JOPLIN, Mo. — Investigators of the Joplin Police Department are requesting the public assistance to identify a person related to a current investigation. “IDENTIFICATION REQUEST: The Joplin Police Department is requesting public assistance in identifying this person of interest involved with an investigation we are conducting. Any information about...
JOPLIN, MO

