Niagara County, NY

'Coffee with Chris' and Assemblyman Morinello

New York State Assemblyman Angelo Morinello will join Niagara County Legislator Chris Voccio at “Coffee with Chris” at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. “Assemblyman Morinello has vast experience as both a judge and a state legislator, and should bring an interesting perspective,” Voccio said. “Coffee with Chris”...
Military Road strip mall property listed for sale

Town of Niagara officials on Tuesday formalized an agreement to list for sale a town-owned former strip mall on Military Road. Cushman & Wakefield/Pyramid Brokerage Co., of Buffalo, will oversee the sale, which is expected to cap off a lengthy process that saw the town rehabilitate over the course of several years the former strip mall at 4435-4445 Military Road.
NIAGARA, NY
Regal theaters on Elmwood Avenue, Transit Road to close

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The second-biggest movie theater chain in the country is closing 39 locations. This comes after Business Insider reports Regal's parent company Cineworld has filed for bankruptcy. It includes two locations in Western New York: the one on Transit in Williamsville and another on Elmwood in North...
BUFFALO, NY
Body of missing Lake Erie Kayaker found in Western New York

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials on Friday confirmed the body of the Lake Erie kayaker that went missing late last year was found in New York State. The Ohio Attorney General identified the Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 as 30-year-old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake. New York...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Niagara Falls man arrested for Petit Larceny

On January 19, 2023, Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested Steven T. Carlisle, 53 of Niagara Falls, NY for Petit Larceny. On January 19, 2023, Troopers were dispatched to Wegmans on Military Road in the town of Niagara for a larceny complaint. Troopers worked with Wegmans loss prevention, and it was found that Carlisle took merchandise and concealed it, passing all points of purchase without paying. Carlisle was arrested and transported to SP Niagara for processing.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Spiffing Up 495 Amherst Street

Owning a historic building is a big responsibility. Throughout Buffalo’s commercial districts there are examples of good and bad building owners. Good building owners, like Mike Maywalt, take a special pride in their ownership responsibilities. Recently, Mike embarked upon a significant restoration effort of 495 Amherst Street in Black Rock, home to Maywalt Realty Group.
BUFFALO, NY
Tax breaks for fast food in Niagara Falls

There's a catch, though. The subsidies are only available to projects that otherwise wouldn't be economically feasible, and the developer told Investigative Post he doesn't need them to proceed. A fast-food franchise developer is looking to bring an A&W and Moe’s Southwest Grill to downtown Niagara Falls — and is...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Medina couple arrested for Petit Larceny

On January 18, 2023, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Henry J. Walden, 29 and Sarah D. Karre, 27 both of Medina, NY for Petit Larceny and Forgery 3rd. On January 18, 2023, Troopers responded to Ridgewood Drive in the town of Lockport for a reported larceny complaint. Further investigation revealed that Walden and Karre stole a checkbook from the victim and ultimately withdrew funds from the account. Subsequently, Walden and Karre were arrested and transported to SP Lockport for processing.
LOCKPORT, NY
Get Ready For More Snow In New York

It looks like winter will be in full force for parts of New York State today. According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, steady but light snow is forecasted for parts of the state from today through tomorrow. It looks like the snow won't go away anytime soon. According...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo man shot and killed overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was shot and killed overnight. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday on the 200 block of East Ferry Street, according to a spokesperson for Buffalo Police. Police detectives said a 39-year-old man was shot multiple times while inside a vehicle. The man...
BUFFALO, NY
Police: Front door to café smashed on Parsells Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating an incident that took place Saturday morning at New City Café & Roastery on Parsells Avenue in Rochester. According to officers, when the caller arrived to the location they noticed the front door glass was broken. When officers arrived to the scene, they […]
ROCHESTER, NY

