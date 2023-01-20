Read full article on original website
Related
Uncle Nearest Launches Initiative To Raise $1M for Underfunded Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, the top-selling Black-owned spirits brand in the world, announced the launch of its HBCU Old Fashioned Challenge, a nationwide initiative to raise $1 million dollars for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Kicked off on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, and extending through Black History Month...
Black College Professor Develops Online Program That Helps Students Drastically Improve Reading, Cultural Awareness
Meet Dr. Chike Akua, the creator of Reading Revolution Online, a web-based reading support program that helps children build reading skills, confidence and cultural identity development in less than 15 minutes a day, equipping them for success in school and in life. With these brief, daily lessons, children learn about...
capitalbnews.org
Florida Blocked a Black Studies AP Course. Here’s How Kids Can Learn It Outside of School.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has rejected a proposed African American Studies course for high school students, saying that the advanced placement class “significantly lacks educational value.”. The College Board — a nonprofit organization that oversees SAT and Advanced Placement courses — had requested state approval of the...
Black Americans Can Win A $5,000 Scholarship To Help Pay College Costs
Student debt for Black Americans is often more exhausting for those borrowers than others. Based on new data from the Education Data Initiative, Black and African American college graduates owe an average of $25,000 extra in student loan debt than white college graduates. It reportedly takes Blacks more time to repay the loans, potentially straining their overall financial more.
The 12 most useless college majors, according to career experts
Career coaches and counselors said the worst majors for landing a stable, high-paying job included acting, English, psychology, and marketing.
PrizePicks and Morris Brown College Establish Esports Scholarship Fund to Enhance Professional Development Opportunities
PrizePicks, the largest privately-held skill-based fantasy sports operator in North America, today announced a first-of-its-kind strategic esports program with Atlanta-based HBCU Morris Brown College (MBC) that includes the establishment of an Esports Scholarship Fund. The two organizations will launch a multifaceted program that will help pave the way to send...
Columbia professor reverses course on race and gender contract after coming under fire
A professor at Columbia University allegedly handed out a form that required students to list the race and gender of characters upon first introduction.
Second-Generation Entrepreneur Shares 4 Lessons on Impact of Entrepreneurship in the Home
“If you know how to sell, you won’t be broke a day in your life.” My dad, Keith Williams, the Senior Pastor of Cornerstone Christian Fellowship and serial entrepreneur, has told me this since before I could legally hold down a job. For most of my life, my...
Family Foundation Gives Its Last, Funds $1M to Save Black Newspaper in Baltimore
A rare and unexpected donation just might have saved a journalist’s dream. Lisa Snowden-McCray, co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of Baltimore Beat, a free newspaper run by Black editors and writers for the city’s Black residents, was offered $1 million from the Lillian Holofcener Charitable Foundation to save the paper, a donation that nearly cleared out the foundation’s bank.
Saint Augustine University, Carter Forge Development Project Worth Over $75M
Saint Augustine’s University (SAU), and Carter agreed to a proposal valued in excess of $75 million, which includes developing a 320-unit multifamily project on the property and offers the University the option to invest in the project as a partner. The proposal also includes a partnership between Carter and...
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
166K+
Followers
18K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 6