Black Americans Can Win A $5,000 Scholarship To Help Pay College Costs

Student debt for Black Americans is often more exhausting for those borrowers than others. Based on new data from the Education Data Initiative, Black and African American college graduates owe an average of $25,000 extra in student loan debt than white college graduates. It reportedly takes Blacks more time to repay the loans, potentially straining their overall financial more.
PrizePicks and Morris Brown College Establish Esports Scholarship Fund to Enhance Professional Development Opportunities

PrizePicks, the largest privately-held skill-based fantasy sports operator in North America, today announced a first-of-its-kind strategic esports program with Atlanta-based HBCU Morris Brown College (MBC) that includes the establishment of an Esports Scholarship Fund. The two organizations will launch a multifaceted program that will help pave the way to send...
Family Foundation Gives Its Last, Funds $1M to Save Black Newspaper in Baltimore

A rare and unexpected donation just might have saved a journalist’s dream. Lisa Snowden-McCray, co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of Baltimore Beat, a free newspaper run by Black editors and writers for the city’s Black residents, was offered $1 million from the Lillian Holofcener Charitable Foundation to save the paper, a donation that nearly cleared out the foundation’s bank.
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

