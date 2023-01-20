Read full article on original website
4 big earnings reports: Genius Group up another 45% after guidance
Investing.com -- Genius Group shares surged more than 45% yesterday after the company announced its 2023 guidance. Here's the full list of big earnings reports from yesterday, all first covered on InvestingPro. Another surge for Genius Group. Genius Group's (NYSE:GNS) 2023 annual revenue is expected to be in the range...
PTC could be 'one of the best FCF growth stories over the next three years' - KeyBanc
© Reuters. PTC (PTC) could be 'one of the best FCF growth stories over the next three years' - KeyBanc. KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst upgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) to Overweight from Sector Weight with a price target of $155 in a note Monday. "Despite being one of the...
1 Stock to Buy, 1 Stock to Dump This Week: Visa, Intel
Microsoft + Tesla earnings, Q4 GDP data, PCE inflation in focus. Visa stock is a buy amid strong profit, sales growth. Intel shares set to underperform amid weak results, sluggish outlook. Stocks on Wall Street rose on Friday, but the major averages ended the week mostly lower after the latest...
Today's most important upgrades
Wayfair (NYSE:W) shares jumped more than 26% intra-day today after analysts at JPMorgan and BofA double-upgraded the stock following last week's announcement that it has updated its cost efficiency plan, which includes cutting a further 1,750 employees, or 10% of its workforce. Shares had already risen 20% to a four-month...
Hot insider trading: Questions raised on Elon Musk’s Tesla sales
Investing.com -- Here are some of the biggest insider trading stories from the past week, as first reported on InvestingPro. On Friday, the Wall Street Journal raised questions about whether Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk had crucial information about slowing sales when he recently unloaded tens of millions of company shares.
Nexo’s Co-Founder Says Lender Is Considering Filing a $1 Billion Lawsuit Against Bulgaria
Antoni Trenchev, the co-founder of cryptocurrency lending platform Nexo, has said that the company is considering filing a $1 billion lawsuit against the Bulgarian government for its insistent attacks on the company. Nexo Could Sue the Bulgarian Government. In early January, Nexo’s offices in the Bulgarian capital Sofia were raided...
Crypto Researcher: Does Recent Price Action Suggest Bull Market?
Crypto Researcher: Does Recent Price Action Suggest Bull Market?. IntoTheBlock published a blog to determine if the current crypto landscape is a “bull market” or “bull trap.”. Network fees have increased due to the increase in Bitcoin’s price since November. The blog suggests that while the...
Thailand car production rises 2.75% y/y in Dec, but sales drop
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Car production in Thailand rose 2.75% in December from a year earlier to 158,606 units, after a 15% rise in the previous month, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Tuesday. In 2022, car production increased 11.73% to 1.88 million vehicles, Surapong Paisitpattanapong, a spokesperson for...
Microsoft leads earnings flood, GE warns, Eurozone grows - what's moving markets
Investing.com -- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is the first of the Big Tech megacaps to report earnings for the final quarter of 2022, and it's expected to show profit falling. There's a flood of other earnings to digest in the meantime, with General Electric (NYSE:GE) suffering after giving a weak outlook and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) coming in just ahead of expectations. Europe appears to have returned to growth, but at a price - the cost of energy subsidies and interest payments on inflation-linked debt sent U.K. government borrowing sharply higher in December. Poland puts Germany on the spot with a request to send tanks to Ukraine, while crude oil is drifting ahead of the latest U.S. inventory data. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Tuesday, 24th January.
6 Monster Stock Market Predictions for a Somewhat Slow Week
This week won’t have Fed speakers as they enter the blackout period ahead of their February 1 rate announcement. That will leave us with a somewhat slow week, with economic data and bond auctions as the main headlines. The big data points will be fourth quarter GDP, PCE, and...
First-Ever 1200 Acre Nuclear-Powered Data Centre To Host BTC Mining
© Reuters. First-Ever 1200 Acre Nuclear-Powered Data Centre To Host BTC Mining. Cumulus Data has finished constructing the first nuclear-powered data center in Susquehanna. The campus will power Bitcoin mining and cloud computing services. The data center supports strong zero-carbon ESG client benefits in addition to scalability, flexibility, and...
Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run
© Reuters Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run. Altcoin Daily tweeted a video that highlights ETH as a crypto to watch. The number of smart contracts on the ETH blockchain jumped 293% in 2022. Altcoin Daily believes that sign-in with Ethereum will be...
Analyst Predicts ICP to be Number One Coin for the Bull Market
Analyst Predicts ICP to be Number One Coin for the Bull Market. Analyst Ben Armstrong says ICP will be the number one coin for the bull market. ICP has gained 48% since the beginning of 2023. The price of ICP has broken a strong resistance, converting it to support. Cryptocurrency...
Verizon forecasts profit below estimates on slowdown worries, shares fall
(Reuters) -Verizon Communications Inc's annual profit forecast fell short of Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, as it grapples with slowing growth in wireless customer sign-ups compared with last year and makes heavy investments in 5G technology. Shares in the Dow Jones Industrial Average company fell 2.5% to $38.65 in premarket...
Wayfair double-upgraded, 'running a leaner meaner house' argue analysts
© Reuters. Wayfair (W) double-upgraded, 'running a leaner meaner house' argues analyst. Wayfair (NYSE:W) shares have jumped over 11% premarket Monday after analysts at JPMorgan and BofA upgraded the stock following last week's announcement that it has updated its cost efficiency plan, which includes cutting a further 1,750 employees.
SHIB Ranks the Biggest Token by USD Value of $616M Among ETH Whales
SHIB Ranks the Biggest Token by USD Value of $616M Among ETH Whales. Data indicates that SHIB is still a favorite investing tool for Ethereum whales. The top 5000 crypto whales hold an average of more than $616 million worth of SHIB. The global crypto market cap crossed the $1...
Rally in stocks on borrowed time as economic pain looms
Investing.com -- The broader market has staged a 15% rebound since its October slump, but as FOMO fever gathers steam, some on Wall Street warn against chasing the rally as too much optimism is baked into stocks. “With some of the equity market moves looking extreme, markets pricing in excessive...
Amazon deepens healthcare push with $5 monthly subscription
(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) said on Tuesday it is offering a $5 monthly subscription plan for U.S. Prime members that will cover a range of generic drugs and their doorstep delivery, furthering the ecommerce giant's push into healthcare. The program, named RxPass, includes more than 50 medications addressing over...
AMD and three other semiconductor stocks upgraded at Barclays, three more downgraded
© Reuters. AMD (AMD) and Three Other Semiconductor Stocks Upgraded at Barclays, Three More Downgraded. Advanced (NASDAQ:AMD) shares climbed pre-open after it was upgraded from Equalweight to Overweight at Barclays with a price target of $85. Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) were also upgraded from...
