ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
utopia-state-of-mind.com

Review: Alone with You in the Ether by Olivie Blake

Alone with You in the Ether is a story I’ve been hearing so much praise and hype for recently. And while immediately upon finishing, I wasn’t sure where I stood, but after a few weeks, Alone with You in the Ether has grown on me. Keep reading this book review for my full thoughts.
utopia-state-of-mind.com

Review: Making a Scene by Constance Wu

Having watching “Crazy Rich Asians” and absolutely loving it, I was so intrigued by Constance Wu’s memoir. Making a Scene is tender and emotional. I loved Wu’s signature comedic slant to her memories, experiences, and narration style while maintaining the depth and complexity. Keep reading this book review for my full thoughts.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy