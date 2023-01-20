Cash out for almost $1,400? Nope. If you are a sports bettor, you are certainly familiar with FanDuel, and you are probably aware of some of the cool bets you can place. One type of bet that can be placed is on who you think will score the first touchdown of a game. You can generally get solid odds on those types of bets, but the only way you win is if that exact player scores the first touchdown of the game. For example, Travis Kelce was +600 to score the first touchdown of Saturday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars. What that means is that if you bet $100, you would win $600 profit if Kelce scores the first touchdown, which he did. But, one bettor took things three steps further.

1 DAY AGO