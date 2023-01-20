Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Leading discount supermarket chain opening another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Michigan?Ted RiversDetroit, MI
Grocery Store Meijer is Opening a Concept Store in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Popular TV Shows Set in Detroit: Your City on ScreenTed RiversDetroit, MI
Related
thecomeback.com
Shocking Lamar Jackson contract offer revealed
The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson could be headed separate ways this off-season. The amount of guaranteed money in his next contract could play a major role in making the divorce final. Ryan Clark of ESPN reports that the Ravens only raised their offer to Lamar from $113 million guaranteed...
Former NFL Star and Coach Dies
The NFL community is mourning the loss of one of their former players and coaches this week after his passing was announced late last week by his former team. Former San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Ed Beard reportedly died last Monday, however, his death was not announced by the team until Friday. In a tweet, the Niners announced his passing while also reaching out with condolences to his family, friends, and wife Bobbie.
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Former Lions’ QBs Joey Harrington and Dan Orlovsky beef on Twitter
What did Harrington and Orlovsky beef about on Twitter?. When it comes to the Detroit Lions, there is no question about it that they have had more bad quarterbacks over the years than they have had good ones. A couple of bad quarterbacks that immediately come to mind are Joey Harrington and Dan Orlovsky. Earlier in the week, Orlovsky took to Twitter to share what he felt was a “game changer” when it comes to Tacos. Rather than just scrolling on and letting it go, Harrington decided to chime in.
Dan Campbell sets NFL record with 2022 Detroit Lions
When it comes to going for it on fourth down, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is not remotely scared. “I would like to believe the aggressive nature will stay, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that it will show up on fourth downs all of the time,” Campbell said back in December. “That can show up on first and second down on some different things that we do. But I think – there again, if the timing is right and it’s one of those things that you really feel strongly about with your players and the play, the schemes, yeah, you do it.”
Detroit Lions no longer paying Matt Patricia could mean his demise with Patriots
New England Patriots de facto offensive coordinator Matt Patricia would soon be fired, as the Detroit Lions will no longer be paying his salary in 2023. According to a report from Tom Curran, he is hearing that Patricia might be “on his way out” of New England now that the Lions are no longer paying his salary. The Patriots' offense was not very good in 2022 (21.4 points per game), and plenty of people have placed the majority of the blame on Patricia.
Cowboys Fans Get In Wild Brawl At AT&T Stadium watch party [Video]
Ah, yes, another NFL game and another brawl. Folks, is it just me, or have there been more brawls at sporting events than ever before? Anyways, on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys were in California to take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. If you watched the game, you are aware that the Cowboys has zero fight in them as they were beaten by the 49ers. But, to say the Cowboys' fans did not have any fight in them would be incorrect as a wild brawl broke out at an AT&T Stadium watch party.
Governor of Texas rips Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher
If you think you are having a bad week or so, just ask Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher how he is doing. A week ago, Maher missed four extra points in a row during the Cowboys' Wild Card Round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Following that game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it very clear that Maher was not going anywhere and that he would be the team's kicker for the Divisional Round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Well, so far, that has proven to be the wrong move and the Governor of Texas has chimed in.
If Detroit Lions lose Aaron Glenn, they will be compensated
If the Detroit Lions end up losing defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to another NFL team looking to hire a head coach, they will be compensated. Over the Lions' first seven games, Glenn was the defensive coordinator of the worst defense in the NFL by a solid margin. But, during the Lions' final ten games of the season, a stretch where they went 8-2, the defense was pretty solid. Because of this, Glenn has already landed two in-person interviews.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes suffers injury vs. Jaguars
On Saturday afternoon, during the Kansas City Chiefs NFL Playoffs Divisional Round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury. The injury took place late in the first quarter, and Mahomes was clearly in pain. He stayed in the game, clearly limping, and ran a couple of plays, both runs. As soon as the quarter ended, Mahomes went straight to the bench to get his ankle taped up and he returned to action. According to reports, he is now headed to the locker room.
Action News Jax
Tom Brady drops F bomb when asked about retirement, admits he 'tried to trip' Cowboys S Malik Hooker
Let the incessant retirement speculation begin. Or continue, really, if we're being honest. Tom Brady's season is over, so it's time to wonder what if until he makes the call on his NFL future. The 45-year-old future Hall of Famer addressed the topic on his "Let's Go!" podcast alongside interviewer Jim Gray. Even though he apparently didn't want to.
Lawrence, Jags ready to run it back after late-season surge
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence understands the Jacksonville Jaguars will look different next season. But he's confident they have the nucleus in place to be an annual playoff contender for years to come.
USFL to make major announcement at Ford Field
After selecting former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson as the No. 1 overall pick in the inaugural USFL reboot draft, the Michigan Panthers proceeded to go 2-8, which was the second-worst record in the league. During that inaugural season, games were played in Birmingham, Alabama, at 2 separate venues — Protective Stadium and Legion Field. On Thursday, the USFL will be making a major announcement at Ford Field, and some expect that announcement will be regarding the Metro-Detroit area being used as a hub for games in 2023.
Odds released for where Tom Brady will play in 2023
Tom Brady just wrapped up his 23rd season in the National Football League, and even though he will turn 46 in August, it sure does sound like he could be back again in 2023. The question is if Brady does decide to stick around for Season 24, where will he play? Will he return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or will he head elsewhere? Only time will tell what Brady ultimately decides to do, but for now, we can take a look at the current odds.
Video shows bettor winning $72,795 on 4-player TD parlay
Cash out for almost $1,400? Nope. If you are a sports bettor, you are certainly familiar with FanDuel, and you are probably aware of some of the cool bets you can place. One type of bet that can be placed is on who you think will score the first touchdown of a game. You can generally get solid odds on those types of bets, but the only way you win is if that exact player scores the first touchdown of the game. For example, Travis Kelce was +600 to score the first touchdown of Saturday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars. What that means is that if you bet $100, you would win $600 profit if Kelce scores the first touchdown, which he did. But, one bettor took things three steps further.
Detroit Lions director of college scouting Dave Sears poached by Cardinals
Who will be the new Detroit Lions director of college scouting?. Earlier this week, we passed along a report that Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has notified NFL teams that he is taking his hat out of the ring when it comes to potential head coaching jobs. This is obviously amazing news for the Lions as Johnson is already one of the best offensive coordinators in the NFL. But, according to reports, the Lions will not go completely unscathed this offseason as the Arizona Cardinals have poached one of their long-time staff members.
Lions’ fans bash worst NFL Mock Draft of all time
If you love EVERYTHING about the NFL Draft, especially when it comes to our Detroit Lions, you have come to the right place. Leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft, we will cover all aspects as it relates to our Lions, from the good, the bad, and the ugly. Speaking of the ugly, earlier this morning, we passed along a 2023 NFL mock draft that had the Lions selecting a tight end with the No. 6 overall pick in the first round. Well, as you are about to see, Lions‘ fans did not react too kindly to that mock draft.
Viral video shows every time Packers have been eliminated from NFL Playoffs
For quite some time now, the Green Bay Packers have owned the NFC North, so it is always fun when they fall flat on their face. This is especially true if you are a fan of the Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, or Minnesota Vikings, as they are the three teams that have been beaten up by the Packers over the years. The video you are about to see shows every time the Packers have been eliminated from the NFL Playoffs.
Cheboygan boys unleash defense to top JoBurg, earn second straight win
CHEBOYGAN – The home court hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for the Cheboygan boys basketball team this season. But on Monday night, the Chiefs finally gave their home supporters something to celebrate. ...
Colt Keith: The Hidden Gem in the Detroit Tigers Farm System at third base
Tigers' farm system boasts top 3B prospect. The Detroit Tigers farm system has a few hidden gems, including a third baseman named to MLB.com's top-10 third basemen list. Colt Keith, a left-handed bat and fifth-round selection by the Tigers in 2020, is expected to make his MLB debut in 2024 but could potentially press the issue in 2023.
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0