A Crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Causes 7 InjuriescreteMinneapolis, MN
Theodore Hamm Mansion (c. 1886 - 1954)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
George Herrold and His Proposed ‘Northern Route’ for Interstate 94The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Rice Park, a Downtown Destination Since 1849The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Miami Marlins And Minnesota Twins Complete Massive TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
‘We had to close up the shop:’ Downtown Atlanta employees say violent protests affected their money
ATLANTA — Atlanta police released the charges against the six protestors arrested on Saturday evening in Downtown Atlanta. Nadja Geier, 22, of Tennessee, Madeleine Feola, 22, of Washing, Graham Evatt, 20, Decatur, Georgia, Ivan Ferguson, 23, of Nevada, Francis Carroll, 22, of Main and Emily Murphy, 37, of Michigan are all facing charges for their involvement in this weekend’s violent protests.
Argument between two armed men in southwest Atlanta ends in shooting
ATLANTA, Ga — A man was injured early Saturday in Atlanta shooting. According to police, two armed men were arguing at around 2 a.m. at 1161 Metropolitan Parkway SW when one shot the other multiple times. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The victim survived...
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says arrested rioters 'traveled to our city to wreak havoc'
A protest turned violent in downtown Atlanta on Saturday night after the death of an environmental activist who was killed this week after authorities said the 26-year-old shot a state trooper. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said peaceful protests are welcome in Atlanta, but violence will not be tolerated. Speaking on...
‘Stop Cop City’ graffitied on Cobb County Bank of America
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County Bank of America was vandalized Saturday. The Bank of America on Wade Green Road had graffiti on the front doors and an ATM that said phrases such as “Stop Cop City” and “Funds Cop City.”. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Male shot after trying to stop people from breaking into cars in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are investigating after a male was shot trying to stop two people from breaking into cars in southwest Atlanta on Saturday evening. According to police officials, officers responded to the 2900 block of Landrum Drive after reports of a person shot...
WSB-TV Atlanta
Police investigating shooting outside Taco Mac near Cumberland Mall
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after a man was shot outside the Taco Mac near Cumberland Mall Monday afternoon. A witness sent a video to Channel 2 Action News showing paramedics working on the victim outside of the restaurant. Crime scene tape was strung up outside the mall.
13-year-old shot to death while leaving SW Atlanta skating rink
Separate shootings across Atlanta Saturday claimed the lives of two people, including a 13-year-old boy who was leaving a skating rink, according to authorities.
1 person killed in shooting early Sunday, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — One person was shot and killed Sunday morning. Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News that officers received reports of someone who was shot on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to investigators, one person was shot...
13-year-old shot and killed outside SW Atlanta skating rink
Atlanta Police are investigating the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy outside a Southwest Atlanta skating rink on Saturday night. According to the preliminary report, officers responded to the Cascade Skating rink at 3351 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr SW just before 11:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the […] The post 13-year-old shot and killed outside SW Atlanta skating rink appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
A diagnosis for murder
ATLANTA Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When you walk into LaTasha Pyatt’s home outside of Atlanta, there are with signs of her fiancé, Danyel Smith, everywhere. The letter “D” is on stitched on living room pillows; the giant letter “S” is imprinted on a rug. “When someone comes through the door, they’ll automatically know his presence is here,” said Pyatt.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Teen girl reported missing in East Point, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in East Point are looking for a missing teen girl. Police said 14-year-old Ronique Shuler was last seen on Washington Road and is known to visit Clayton County. Shuler is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown eyes and black...
‘An even bigger food desert:’ Vine City neighbors concerned Walmart could close for good
ATLANTA — People in an Atlanta neighborhood are concerned about a possible long-term closure of their Walmart after a fire closed the store a month ago. It’s the location on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in northwest Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Charges: 17-year-old was driven to Georgia by mother after fatal shooting at MOA
Law enforcement responding to a reported shooting at Mall of America on Friday, Dec. 23. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. A teenager accused of being one of the shooters in the killing of a 19-year-old man inside Nordstrom at the Mall of America in December has been charged via a juvenile petition.
Atlanta Riots A Tragic Wake-up Call to Address Racism and Police Brutality
The city of Atlanta was rocked by riots over the weekend as protesters took to the streets to voice their anger and frustration over a recent incident involving the police. The riots, which erupted downtown, were sparked by a video that surfaced on social media showing police officers using excessive force against a group of Black men.
1 dead at Buckhead apartments after dispute leads to shooting, APD says
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police investigators believe a dispute between two people led to a shooting Saturday night at an apartment complex in Buckhead. Around 6 p.m., APD officers responded to AMLI Lenox off Lakeside Drive not far from East Paces Ferry Road and Lenox Road. Police located a deceased...
1 dead, 3 injured in Brookhaven apartment complex shooting
Brookhaven police are responding to a shooting that has left multiple people injured, according to Channel 2 Action News.
Nine injured in seven car crash in Minneapolis
Nine people were taken to the hospital after a seven-car crash happened in Minneapolis on Sunday night. The crash happened around 8:30pm on 94 near Franklin Ave.
FOX 28 Spokane
2 Minnesota brothers investigated in TikTok gambling scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in the state’s casinos. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that court filings this week indicate the state Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division is investigating allegations that an Edina man and his younger brother have been collecting fees for playing slots on behalf of others watching on TikTok. State law prohibits placing bets on behalf of someone else. So far no one has been charged.
America's 'best buffets' list includes restaurants in Minnesota, Wisconsin
A national food site has had a go at compiling the best 20 buffets in the United States, and venues in Minnesota and western Wisconsin made the list. Q. Cumbers on Edina's France Avenue is included in Tasting Table's round-up, drawing praise for its "fresh, seasonal ingredients" and its expensive salad selection.
Man found dead after dispute, suspect arrested, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a homicide after finding a man dead from gunshot wounds. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Around 6 p.m., police responded to 3478 Lakeside Drive for a person shot call. When they arrived, they found a man had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to EMS officials.
