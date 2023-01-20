ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

upstatespartans.com

Women's Basketball Extends Home Winning Streak With 66-55 Win Over UNC Asheville

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – USC Upstate women's basketball extended its four-game home winning streak with a 66-55 win over the Bulldogs of UNC Asheville on Saturday afternoon. Isabella Geraci had her 11th game scoring in double-figures with 14-points while Rebekah Gordon had her seventh game (13), and Zora Fray-Chinn had her third game (10).
ASHEVILLE, NC
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try BBQ Joints in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
AYDEN, NC
FOX Carolina

NC farmer wins big in lottery after almost not buying ticket

HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Education Lottery officials announced that a Henderson County man recently won $100,000 from a scratch-off he bought in Hendersonville. The 43-year-old farmer bought the Millionaire Maker ticket from the Dana Food Center on Dana Road in Hendersonville. “I was about to walk...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman Chrysler sells to Triad-based dealership group

CORNELIUS – One of the most prominent car dealerships in the Lake Norman area has changed hands with a new campus on the way. Jack and Robin Smith Salzman have sold their Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealerships – Lake Norman and Gastonia – and Carolina Customs to Adam Parks of Parks Chevrolet in Kernersville. Parks’ LLC acquired the companies in November, and the sale closed Wednesday.
CORNELIUS, NC

