“My name is Kooper and I am a long haired dapple dachshund. I belong to Kyle and Brittany Jordan, of Goshen, and I have one blue eye and one brown eye. I turned one in November and I’m a healthy boy. However, I could use some doggy braces because I have a pronounced overbite. My mom says it is adorable. I love my Pup-Peroni treats and dental bones, but I’m not prejudiced when it comes to eating. I won’t turn down any kind of food other than pickles. Yuck! How do you humans eat those things?

GOSHEN, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO