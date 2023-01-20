ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All the UK strike dates confirmed for February 2023

By Joe Sommerlad
The huge wave of industrial action Britain saw in December and January looks set to stretch into February.

With no resolution to talks with union representatives in sight across multiple crucial industries, the month will begin with a massive national day of action on 1 February, which will bring together professionals from many sectors united by a common pursuit of wages in line with inflation amid a dire cost of living crisis.

Rishi Sunak ’s government has so far preferred to present a tough front in negotiations, insisting the money is not available to grant the salary increases demanded given the country’s economic plight.

But the strikers, from train drivers and railway workers to nurses, emergency services staff teachers and civil servants, continue to enjoy the support of a majority of the public, according to polling.

While the transport disruption and NHS chaos have been an inconvenience to many, most still feel that frontline workers are justified in fighting for better pay and improved working conditions within vital industries.

Here are the strike dates scheduled for February.

Wednesday 1 February

Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) representing approximately 100,000 civil servants will stage a 24-hour demonstration, involving staff from government ministries, driving test centres, museums, ports and airports.

National Education Union (NEU) members in England and Wales will also strike, as will around 70,000 staff from 150 universities joining a University and College Union (UCU) demonstration.

Train drivers belonging to the Aslef and Rail, Maritime and Transport ( RMT ) unions will also walk out, meaning 14 operators will be without staff, bringing services to a standstill across more than a dozen railway lines.

Friday 3 February

Aslef and RMT train drivers striking.

Monday 6 February

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) will strike for 12 hours.

Paramedics, emergency care assistants, call handlers and other staff belonging to the GMB union will stage a walkout, as will ambulance workers from the Unite union working at the following trusts: West Midlands, East Midlands, North West, North East and Wales.

Tuesday 7 February

Royal College of Nursing members will strike for another 12 hours.

Thursday 9 February

CSP Council strike places NHS physiotherapy staff on the picket line.

Tuesday 14 February

NEU members in Wales walk out again on Valentine’s Day.

Thursday 16 February

In Northern Ireland, Unite members working in health and social care and as ambulance staff will begin the first of two 48-hour strikes .

Friday 17 February

The above action by Unite members continues in Northern Ireland.

Monday 20 February

Paramedics, emergency care assistants, call handlers and other staff from the GMB union will stage a further walkout, as will Unite ambulance workers across trusts in the North East, East Midlands and Wales.

Wednesday 22 February

Unite ambulance workers strike in the North West of England.

Thursday 23 February

The second round of 48-hour strikes by health and social care workers and ambulance staff with Unite begins in Northern Ireland.

Friday 24 February

The above action by Unite members continues in Northern Ireland.

Tuesday 28 February

NEU members in the Northern, North West, Yorkshire and The Humber regions of England are set to strike.

