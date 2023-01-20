ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry’s Spare is the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever – here’s how to listen to the audiobook for free

By Lois Borny
 3 days ago

Searing with explosive revelations about his life and experience within the royal family, Prince Harry’s highly anticipated memoir, Spare , has become the fastest-selling nonfiction book , with more than 3.2 million copies sold within a week of its 10 January release.

If you would like to pick up your own copy of the hotly discussed memoir , there is a way you can get the scoop on the buzziest book of the year so far – and it’s completely free. As one of thousands of titles on the audiobook and podcast service Audible, Prince Harry’s memoir is now available to listen to for free when you sign-up for an Audible free trial .

While the hardcover copy of Prince Harry’s Spare costs £14 ( Amazon.co.uk ) and an edition for Kindle £13.99 ( Amazon.co.uk ), the 30-day Audible trial means dipping into one of more than 10,000 titles spanning bestsellers and new releases, with the new memoir – Audible’s top-selling audiobook every day since its release – being one of them.

Narrated by The Duke of Sussex himself, the memoir includes discussions around grief, following the death of his mother, Princess Diana, along with an admission of drug-taking when he was 17 years old, details of his time in the military and his rocky and competitive relationship with his brother , Prince William. Spare will be yours to download and listen to even after the 30-day free trial period comes to an end, while your subscription can be cancelled at any time.

If you would like to listen to the audiobook that everyone’s been talking about, read on for details on how to sign up for the Audible free trial.

‘Spare’ by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex: Free when you sign up to an Audible.co.uk free trial

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34tRpC_0kLWz8fo00

The most listened to audiobook every day on the Audible platform since its release, Prince Harry’s Spare – which was ghost-written by Pulitzer Prize-winner JR Moehringer – has been described by Penguin Random House as being full of “insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief”.

With 15 hours and 37 minutes listening time, the book is narrated by Prince Harry and discusses everything from mental health to his feeling towards the media. In The Independent ’s review , the memoir is described as a “richly detailed and at times beautifully written” book, which “doesn’t so much lift the curtain on private royal life than rip it off and shake out its contents”.

To access the Spare audiobook, you will need to sign up for the Audible 30-day free trial, after which you will recieve one audiobook credit that can be exchanged for any one audiobook on Audible. The choice spans thousands of titles, including Prince Harry’s Spare , which is completely free to download and then hold on to forever.

Once the trial period comes to and end, though, the Audible subscription will costs £7.99 each month, which will pay for one audiobook (each month) as well as unlimited listening to content from the Audible plus catalogue, which is packed with Audible Originals, podcasts and audiobooks.

As we’ve mentioned, you can cancel your subscription at any point after signing up for the trial and once the trial ends, so there’s no commitment to pay the monthly rate.

Start your 30-day Audible free trial now

