ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Riley Keough breaks silence following mother Lisa Marie Presley’s death with Instagram tribute

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1adEXw_0kLWz51d00

Riley Keough has shared a tribute post to her mother Lisa Marie Presley following her death aged 54 .

On Thursday (12 January), the death of Lisa Marie, Elvis Presley’s only child , was announced by her mother Priscilla Presley .

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” her statement read. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

No cause of death was given, but Lisa Marie had been “rushed to hospital” hours before her death.

The news prompted outpourings of grief from across the entertainment industry and world , including tributes from John Travolta, Tom Hanks and Diane Warren.

On Friday (20 January), Keough, 33, shared her own tribute to her mother.

The Zola star posted a black and white photograph to Instagram of her young self holding a bunch of flowers and looking up at her mother.

She captioned the post with a simple heart photo.

Keough’s post was flooded with messages of support, with one fan writing: “I’m so deeply sorry for your loss. May all of the wonderful memories of your mama help you through these difficult times.”

“A touching reminder above the celebrity, above the fame, this is a mother who left too soon. So sorry,” another commenter wrote.

Just two days before Lisa Marie’s death, the musician attended the 80th Golden Globes in support of Austin Butler, who won the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his performance in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic Elvis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gaXU9_0kLWz51d00

During his acceptance speech, Butler said: “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”

On Sunday (22 January), a public memorial for Lisa Marie will take place at her father’s former Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee.

The memorial will be held on the front lawn, with the public encouraged to donate to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation, rather than bring flowers, if they attend.

The foundation, which was set up by Lisa Marie, supports various charitable organisations with a focus on arts, education, and children’s programmes in the Memphis/Whitehaven area.

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

Lisa Marie Presley REAL Cause of Death: Cardiac Arrest Caused by Broken Heart Syndrome?

Did the Broken Heart Syndrome have something to do with Lisa Marie Presley's cardiac arrest and death?. Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley's mother, confirmed the news about the singer-songwriter's death in a statement on Thursday. The 54-year-old songstress died after being hospitalized earlier that day following a cardiac arrest. "It...
Page Six

Benjamin Keough’s grave being moved to make room for Lisa Marie Presley

Benjamin Keough’s Graceland grave is being moved to make room for mother Lisa Marie Presley’s body, multiple estate staffers confirm to Page Six.  “They are moving the grave of Benjamin to make room for Lisa in the cemetery behind the house,” an insider exclusively tells us. Presley’s rep also confirmed to us Thursday the grave is being “slightly” moved. Photos obtained by TMZ Wednesday showed the late “Lights Out” singer’s grave being prepared next to Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020 at age 27. The family’s tombs are all located around the Memphis, Tenn., mansion’s famous backyard fountain. Work on the memorial site began Tuesday, according to...
MEMPHIS, TN
Page Six

Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter Riley Keough secretly welcomed first child

Riley Keough and her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, have welcomed a daughter, a rep for the actress confirmed to Page Six. Smith-Petersen alluded to the surprising reveal while reading a letter from his wife at Lisa Marie Presley’s memorial at Graceland on Sunday. “Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters,” the letter from Keough to her late mom read in part. “Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my...
FLORIDA STATE
HollywoodLife

Graceland Live Stream: Watch Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral Services As Family Says Goodbye

Lisa Marie Presley is being honored with a public memorial service at Graceland — the historic home of her late father Elvis Presley. The event is being live streamed by Graceland’s official website at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, and the video feed can be seen right here below. “In addition to family and friends, the general public is invited to attend,” Graceland’s website confirms. “Following the service, there will be a procession to view Lisa’s final resting place in Meditation Garden.”
Margaret Minnicks

Lisa Marie Presley's 14-year-old twin daughters might be caught up in a custody battle

Lisa Marie Presley died from cardiac arrest on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The 54-year-old singer and songwriter was the only child of singer and actor Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley. She was the sole heir to her father's estate. Her death occurred just two days after she attended the 80th Golden Globe Awards with her mother. Presley will be buried in Graceland alongside her father Elvis and son Benjamin.
People

Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Michael Lockwood Says Their 14-Year-Old Twins Will 'Carry Our Family's Legacy'

A memorial for the late singer-songwriter will be held on Sunday at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband is addressing the loss of his former wife after her tragic death last week. "We are all reeling from the sudden passing of Lisa Marie Presley, the mother of my two beautiful twin daughters Harper and Finley," Lockwood, 61, said in a statement to PEOPLE about Presley and his 14-year-old girls on Wednesday. "Nothing prepares us for such an unexpected tragedy. It is incomprehensible." "The most important...
MEMPHIS, TN
People

Lisa Marie Presley to Be Laid to Rest at Graceland Next to 'Beloved' Son Benjamin

Presley died at age 54 on Thursday, over two years after her son Benjamin died at age 27 Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest next to her son Benjamin Keough at Graceland. "Lisa Marie's final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben," a statement from her daughter Riley Keough's rep to PEOPLE read. Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on Thursday at age 54 after she was rushed to the hospital for a possible cardiac arrest.  Her son Benjamin died by suicide in 2020 at...
MEMPHIS, TN
RadarOnline

Priscilla Presley Wants To Be Buried At Graceland With Daughter Lisa Marie & Ex-Husband Elvis

Priscilla Presley's final wish is to spend eternity next to her late daughter, Lisa Marie, and her ex, Elvis Presley. The 77-year-old grandmother has been planning her own funeral for years and secretly reached out to Graceland's trustees about being buried there, RadarOnline.com has learned."Priscilla still thinks of herself as Elvis' widow and her rightful resting place is next to him," an insider spilled in 2019. Her desire to be laid to rest at Graceland has only grown now that Lisa Marie is there. As RadarOnline.com reported, Lisa Marie died on January 12 after suffering cardiac arrest at her home....
MEMPHIS, TN
TMZ.com

Lisa Marie Presley's Sarcophagus Revealed Ahead of Graceland Memorial

Lisa Marie Presley's final resting place will be an above-ground tomb -- similar to what her late son was buried in ... which can now be in seen in full view ahead of her memorial. Photos surfaced Saturday from Graceland, where LMP's stone sarcophagus was revealed lying right next to...
People

Lisa Marie Presley's Loved Ones — Priscilla, Daughters, Austin Butler and More — Attend Memorial

Billy Corgan and Axl Rose are also scheduled to pay tribute to the singer-songwriter, who died on Jan. 12 at age 54, during the program at Graceland Lisa Marie Presley's fans and loved ones gathered at Elvis Presley's home at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, for the late singer's memorial on Sunday morning. Ahead of the program, during which her mother Priscilla Presley, daughter Riley Keough, Axl Rose and more will celebrate her life, Lisa Marie's family and friends were seen embracing at the service. Elvis star Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber arrived...
MEMPHIS, TN
Margaret Minnicks

Elvis Presley was a twin and his daughter Lisa Marie had twins

Some families have more than one set of twins. Elvis Presley had an identical twin brother, and his only daughter Lisa Marie Presley gave birth to fraternal twin girls. Elvis Aaron Presley was an identical twin to his brother, Jesse Garon Presley, who was stillborn 35 minutes before Elvis was born. Jesse was buried in a shoebox in because the family couldn't afford a casket. It's been reported that his grave was unmarked, but there is a stone where he was buried next to the graves of his great aunt, Susan Presley, and great uncle, Noah Presley. Today, there is a marker on the grounds of Graceland with Jesse's name and date of birth, which is January 8, 1935, the same as Elvis' birth.
HollywoodLife

Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex Michael Lockwood Says Their Twin Daughters, 14, Are ‘Reeling’ From Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley‘s ex-husband, Michael Lockwood revealed their twin daughters Harper and Finley, 14, are “reeling” from their mother’s death. “The most important thing to me at this time is to take care of my daughters, making sure they always feel safe and loved,” the 61 year old musician said to PEOPLE magazine. “Both of them have incredible spirit and they will carry our family’s legacy on for the rest of their lives,” he also added, saying that the twins were of course not “prepared” for the “incomprehensible” tragedy that took place just days after Lisa attended the Golden Globe Awards.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
329K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy