Sarasota, FL

911 audio reveals delivery driver saw congressman plunge 25 feet as lawmaker remains in hospital

By Eric Garcia
The Independent
 3 days ago

A delivery driver reportedly called 911 after he saw Florida Representative Greg Steube fall off a ladder and plunge 25 feet to the ground.

The Republican congressman was cutting tree limbs when he fell at his property in Sarasota , Florida. He spent the evening in the intensive care unit with “several serious injuries.”

Delivery driver Darrell Woodie was reportedly working when he saw Mr Steube fall. Mr Woodie also works as a field representative for fellow Florida Representative Vern Buchanan, Fox 13 reported.

Mr Woodie reportedly wanted to congratulate Mr Steube on his recent victory when he saw Mr Stebe fall.

“He's bruised up,” Mr Woodie told 911, according to audio. “A branch hit the ladder and took him out.”

Mr Steube could be heard asking Mr Woodie what happened while Mr Woodie told the dispatcher that the congressman seemed “dazed.”

Still, Mr Steube was able to find his phone to unlock a gate to allow access to emergency personnel.

Mr Steube has served in Congress since 2019.

“We are thankful to the individual who witnessed the fall and immediately called 911, as well as Sarasota County’s Emergency Services for their quick response and transportation.” Mr Steube said in a tweet after he fell.

Mr Steube’s injuries come as the House is set to return from recess. His recovery likely means that House Republicans will have one fewer member to cast votes. Republicans only have a slim majority of 222 members compared to the House Democratic Caucus, which has 212 members.

USA #1
3d ago

Who cares, in July 2022 I fell off a ladder, I broke l1 in my back , 3 ribs and bruised my lung. I was 76 at the time. Happens all the time to people, why this man different

Reply(5)
7
Kathleen Gooch
3d ago

With all that money he has he couldn't hire someone to cut the tree...

Reply
9
 

