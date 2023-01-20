Met Office issues weekend weather warning as freezing fog to sweep UK

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for freezing fog to sweep parts of the UK.

The forecaster issued the warning from 2am on Saturday until 11am the same day as the changing weather is due to bring travel disruption, slower journey times and possible cancellations and delays to flights.

The warning comes as parts of the UK experienced snow and sub-zero temperatures as freezing temperatures returned to the nation.

The warning has been issued across London, north west England, south west England, south east England, Yorkshire, Wales and the West Midlands.

The Met Office said: “Freezing fog is expected to develop during Friday night and will be slow to clear in places through Saturday morning.

“Some fog could be quite dense with the visibility falling below 100 metres at times. Additionally, freezing fog may lead to some untreated surfaces becoming slippery. Western England is more likely to see freezing fog persist into late morning and in a few places into the afternoon.”

