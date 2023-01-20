ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Met Office issues weekend weather warning as freezing fog to sweep UK

By Thomas Kingsley
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Scs62_0kLWz1Uj00

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for freezing fog to sweep parts of the UK.

The forecaster issued the warning from 2am on Saturday until 11am the same day as the changing weather is due to bring travel disruption, slower journey times and possible cancellations and delays to flights.

The warning comes as parts of the UK experienced snow and sub-zero temperatures as freezing temperatures returned to the nation.

The warning has been issued across London, north west England, south west England, south east England, Yorkshire, Wales and the West Midlands.

The Met Office said: “Freezing fog is expected to develop during Friday night and will be slow to clear in places through Saturday morning.

“Some fog could be quite dense with the visibility falling below 100 metres at times. Additionally, freezing fog may lead to some untreated surfaces becoming slippery. Western England is more likely to see freezing fog persist into late morning and in a few places into the afternoon.”

More follows...

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Parts of southern England to hit minus 9C in early hours amid cold snap

Parts of southern England will hit minus 9C in the early hours, with the cold snap set to last until the end of the week.The Met Office said freezing fog will stay in place in some areas on Tuesday morning, with temperatures hovering just above minus 10C.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) extended a level 3 cold weather alert until 9am on Friday, with people urged to keep warm and check in on family and friends who may be more vulnerable.As temperatures plunged to minus 9.5C in Santon Downham, Suffolk, on Sunday night, it was confirmed hundreds of households in...
The Independent

Stagecoach founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences

Dame Ann Gloag, the transport tycoon co-founder of Stagecoach, has been charged with human trafficking offences.Police Scotland has charged four people this week in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.The four individuals – understood to include Dame Ann’s husband David McCleary and two other family members – were charged on Thursday, police said.Dame Ann, 80, “strongly disputes the malicious allegations” against her, her Perth-based Gloag Foundation, and members of her family, a spokesperson said.The charges were made after Dame Ann and her husband attended a voluntary interview at Falkirk police station and no arrests were...
The Independent

Julian Sands – live: Missing actor’s family issues statement as ‘heroic’ search continues amid weather warning

A weather warning of strong winds and gusts of up to 70mph has been issued, as the search for missing British actor Julian Sands enters its 10th day.On Monday 23 January, the National Weather Service reported high winds affecting the Santa Ana mountain region and San Bernandino, close to the San Gabriel mountains where Sands is believed to have gone missing. An alert warned of possible power outages, travel disruption and a risk of falling trees: “The strongest winds will be along the south-facing slopes and foothill areas, below the Morongo Pass, and through and below the Santa Ana...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
329K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy