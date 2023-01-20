ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Valentine’s Day Dinner Ideas in Nashville

The equally loved and hated holiday is right around the corner. Valentine’s Day falls on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, so you may want to snag reservations the weekend before (February 10 or 11). There are so many delicious restaurants in Nashville that are perfect for Valentine’s Day dinner, drinks, or desserts. Here are Nashville Guru’s top picks for 2023.
wpln.org

Dating and looking for love in Nashville

From the rise of dating apps to a global pandemic, finding romance has changed a lot over the past couple years. In today’s episode, we’re talking about what it’s like navigating Nashville’s dating scene with experts, local singles and bartenders. But first, we’re joined by Tennessee...
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro Named as One of Top 25 Cities for a Sandwich

Recently Lawn Love ranked the Top Cities in America for Sandwiches in 2023. They looked at the highest number of establishments serving sandwiches per square mile, highest average consumer rating for establishments serving sandwiches, the highest share of high consumer ratings and the highest number of Google searches in a city for sandwiches.
WSMV

Restaurant on Broadway closes after fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -After a fire broke out at a restaurant on Broadway on Saturday morning, many are wondering the following:. Merchants, a three-floor restaurant located on the corner of Broadway and 4th Avenue, caught fire, and crews were dispatched at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Nashville Fire Department.
Pride Publishing

‘Cancer: My Journey in Time’ (part 123)

This past week, Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church recognized the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. observance on Saturday, January 14. At 8 am members, friends and the community gathered at Corinthian Church as a part of this historic day of celebration and recognition. The special guest speaker was Rev. Dr....
Tennessee Tribune

Sir Joshua Black Speaks of Details of His Fire Dept. Lawsuit

NASHVILLE, TN — Joshua Lipscomb, known by most by his stage name Sir Joshua Black, has recently been opening up regarding the details of his $450,000 settlement following his lawsuit against the Nashville Fire Department. He filed the suit after what he claims were attempts to suppress his first...
WSMV

WKRN

Civil suit possible if Taco Bell customer lied

FOX31 legal analyst George Brauchler says a civil case could follow this investigation if it turns out the customer wasn't being truthful. FOX31 legal analyst George Brauchler says a civil case could follow this investigation if it turns out the customer wasn't being truthful. Man injured in KY explosion released...
