Alec Baldwin Will Not Face Charges for Shooting of ‘Rust’ Director
Following the news that Alec Baldwin is being charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Rust film set in 2021, it’s been reported that the actor will not be charged for the shooting of the film’s director, Joel Souza.
TODAY.com
Legal analysts weigh in on Alec Baldwin’s charge in 'Rust' shooting
Prosecutors in New Mexico announced they will file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin in the 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie “Rust.” Many legal analysts were surprised by the decision and most Hollywood firearms experts say Baldwin is not to blame. NBC’s Josh Lederman reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.Jan. 22, 2023.
Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley Keough Secretly Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Ben Smith-Petersen
Lisa Marie Presley’s eldest daughter Riley Keough and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen reportedly welcomed their child recently. According to Us Weekly, the Zola star rep confirmed that she and Smith-Petersen welcomed a baby girl. However, it was not disclosed when Keough had the little one. Riley also revealed the newest addition to the Presley family in her speech, which was read by Smith-Petersen, at her mother’s memorial service at Graceland.
NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
TODAY.com
Tori Spelling shares that 3 of her kids have been hospitalized in 2 weeks
Tori Spelling brought two more of her children to the hospital this week, marking her third visit in the last two weeks. The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star shared an Instagram story on Friday, Jan. 20, of her 15-year-old son Liam McDermott's wrist with a hospital band. Over the photo, she wrote that she spent the morning with her youngest at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, before returning to the emergency room for Liam by the evening. Last week, Spelling's 14-year-old daughter Stella was also hospitalized.
‘The Bachelor’ Star Zach Shallcross Gets Romantic in Black Suit & Oxfords on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’
Zach Shallcross looked sharp as he visited “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday night. “The Bachelor” star spoke about his experience on the reality show and embraced romance while talking about finding real love. Shallcross also remembered leaving “The Bachelorette” after a night in the Fantasy Suite. For his late-night show appearance, Shallcross donned a light blue button-down shirt with a navy blue polka-dot tie. He suited up in a black blazer and straight-leg pants. For accessories, he added a black and silver-toned watch to the look. The reality TV star completed the look by slipping into a pair of black oxford shoes...
Rosario Dawson Landed Her First Movie Role Without Leaving Her Apartment
Rosario Dawson was cast in her first movie role in a unique way. She caught the attention of a director while sitting outside her home.
TODAY.com
Chris Evans responds after ‘Avengers’ co-star Jeremy Renner reveals he broke over 30 bones
Chris Evans has weighed in on his "Avengers" co-star Jeremy Renner's snowplow accident earlier this month that left him with critical injuries. Shortly after Renner posted an update on his positive outlook for his recovery from the accident, telling fans "these 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens," Evans responded on Twitter.
TODAY.com
Jeremy Renner says he broke more than 30 bones in accident
Actor Jeremy Renner shared an update on his condition after a snowplow accident left him with more than 30 broken bones.Jan. 23, 2023.
TODAY.com
‘That ‘90s Show’s' Reyn Doi talks ‘emotional’ coming out scene with Debra Jo Rupp
The first season of “That '90s Show” premiered on Netflix days ago, and the successor to the classic sitcom “That ‘70s Show” has already proven the value of pairing new characters and old fan favorites to create powerful scenes. One such moment that has fans...
TODAY.com
Pregnant Hilary Swank hits the gym: 'Been a long time'
Pregnant Hilary Swank isn't skipping arm day, even if she is carrying twins. "Me and Da Babes workin’ out," the 48-year-old “Away” star captioned a recent Instagram video that depicted a gym session. "Been a lonnnnnnng time since #FitnessFriday." In the footage, Swank gives her arm a...
TODAY.com
Martha Stewart reveals she’s still swooning over pics of this actor
When it comes to celebrity crushes, Martha Stewart has had her eye on one main dish. Stewart spoke to Entertainment Tonight at her Las Vegas restaurant where she played the game “Sip and Spill.” The 81-year-old played along, revealing to the outlet which celebrity she can't stop looking at photos of.
