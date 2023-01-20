ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TODAY.com

Legal analysts weigh in on Alec Baldwin’s charge in 'Rust' shooting

Prosecutors in New Mexico announced they will file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin in the 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie “Rust.” Many legal analysts were surprised by the decision and most Hollywood firearms experts say Baldwin is not to blame. NBC’s Josh Lederman reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.Jan. 22, 2023.
NEW MEXICO STATE
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley Keough Secretly Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Ben Smith-Petersen

Lisa Marie Presley’s eldest daughter Riley Keough and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen reportedly welcomed their child recently. According to Us Weekly, the Zola star rep confirmed that she and Smith-Petersen welcomed a baby girl. However, it was not disclosed when Keough had the little one. Riley also revealed the newest addition to the Presley family in her speech, which was read by Smith-Petersen, at her mother’s memorial service at Graceland.
Pete Lakeman

Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day

In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TODAY.com

Tori Spelling shares that 3 of her kids have been hospitalized in 2 weeks

Tori Spelling brought two more of her children to the hospital this week, marking her third visit in the last two weeks. The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star shared an Instagram story on Friday, Jan. 20, of her 15-year-old son Liam McDermott's wrist with a hospital band. Over the photo, she wrote that she spent the morning with her youngest at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, before returning to the emergency room for Liam by the evening. Last week, Spelling's 14-year-old daughter Stella was also hospitalized.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

‘The Bachelor’ Star Zach Shallcross Gets Romantic in Black Suit & Oxfords on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Zach Shallcross looked sharp as he visited “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday night. “The Bachelor” star spoke about his experience on the reality show and embraced romance while talking about finding real love. Shallcross also remembered leaving “The Bachelorette” after a night in the Fantasy Suite. For his late-night show appearance, Shallcross donned a light blue button-down shirt with a navy blue polka-dot tie. He suited up in a black blazer and straight-leg pants. For accessories, he added a black and silver-toned watch to the look. The reality TV star completed the look by slipping into a pair of black oxford shoes...
TODAY.com

Chris Evans responds after ‘Avengers’ co-star Jeremy Renner reveals he broke over 30 bones

Chris Evans has weighed in on his "Avengers" co-star Jeremy Renner's snowplow accident earlier this month that left him with critical injuries. Shortly after Renner posted an update on his positive outlook for his recovery from the accident, telling fans "these 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens," Evans responded on Twitter.
RENO, NV
TODAY.com

Pregnant Hilary Swank hits the gym: 'Been a long time'

Pregnant Hilary Swank isn't skipping arm day, even if she is carrying twins. "Me and Da Babes workin’ out," the 48-year-old “Away” star captioned a recent Instagram video that depicted a gym session. "Been a lonnnnnnng time since #FitnessFriday." In the footage, Swank gives her arm a...
TODAY.com

Martha Stewart reveals she’s still swooning over pics of this actor

When it comes to celebrity crushes, Martha Stewart has had her eye on one main dish. Stewart spoke to Entertainment Tonight at her Las Vegas restaurant where she played the game “Sip and Spill.” The 81-year-old played along, revealing to the outlet which celebrity she can't stop looking at photos of.
LAS VEGAS, NV

