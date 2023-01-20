Tori Spelling brought two more of her children to the hospital this week, marking her third visit in the last two weeks. The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star shared an Instagram story on Friday, Jan. 20, of her 15-year-old son Liam McDermott's wrist with a hospital band. Over the photo, she wrote that she spent the morning with her youngest at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, before returning to the emergency room for Liam by the evening. Last week, Spelling's 14-year-old daughter Stella was also hospitalized.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO