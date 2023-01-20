Read full article on original website
Lenny Kravitz sees the ‘essence’ of mom Roxie Roker in daughter Zoë Kravitz
The genes are strong in the Kravitz family. Lenny Kravitz says he sees a lot of his mother, late “The Jeffersons” star Roxie Roker, in his own daughter, actor Zoë Kravitz. “Just the essence. Yeah, it’s beautiful to watch,” he told NBC News' correspondent Harry Smith in...
Rita Moreno hilariously describes her ‘pheromones’ kicking in while filming ‘80 for Brady’
Working on the upcoming comedy “80 for Brady” really got Rita Moreno’s engine running. The Oscar-winning star, who appears in the movie with Sally Field, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, said making the film reinvigorated her in ways she hadn’t expected when the quartet appeared Jan. 23 on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”
Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Got Engaged to a $200 Million Heiress 2 Weeks After Meghan Married Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's first husband, Trevor Engelson, married a $200 million heiress the same year the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry.
Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley Keough Secretly Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Ben Smith-Petersen
Lisa Marie Presley’s eldest daughter Riley Keough and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen reportedly welcomed their child recently. According to Us Weekly, the Zola star rep confirmed that she and Smith-Petersen welcomed a baby girl. However, it was not disclosed when Keough had the little one. Riley also revealed the newest addition to the Presley family in her speech, which was read by Smith-Petersen, at her mother’s memorial service at Graceland.
Tori Spelling shares that 3 of her kids have been hospitalized in 2 weeks
Tori Spelling brought two more of her children to the hospital this week, marking her third visit in the last two weeks. The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star shared an Instagram story on Friday, Jan. 20, of her 15-year-old son Liam McDermott's wrist with a hospital band. Over the photo, she wrote that she spent the morning with her youngest at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, before returning to the emergency room for Liam by the evening. Last week, Spelling's 14-year-old daughter Stella was also hospitalized.
Jason Segel and Brett Goldstein talk ‘Shrinking’
Jason Segel and Brett Goldstein talk about their new series “Shrinking” on Apple TV+ with co-star Harrison Ford. Goldstein also leaves the door open for the future of “Ted Lasso” and the possibility of a spinoff for his character, Roy Kent.Jan. 23, 2023.
Timothée Chalamet appears in hilarious Apple TV+ commercial
Timothée Chalamet has one question: when will he star in his own Apple TV+ project?. Chalamet recently appeared in a new ad for the streaming service in a campaign called “Call Me With Timothée Chalamet.”. At the beginning of the commercial, the 27-year-old actor is sitting in...
Beyoncé headlines private concert at Dubai luxury hotel
Queen Bey is making a sensational return to the stage, in true Beyoncé fashion. In a rare and exclusive concert, Beyoncé performed on stage for the opening of a new luxury hotel in Dubai, Atlantis The Royal, in an hour-long concert starting with Etta James's "At Last." The...
One year later, Kylie Jenner reveals her son's name
One of the great mysteries shrouding the Kardashian family — the name of Kylie Jenner's almost 1-year-old son — has been cleared up. On Jan. 21, a few weeks ahead of her son's first birthday, Jenner shared a series of photos to Instagram with a simple caption, "AIRE" with a white heart.
‘That ‘90s Show’s' Reyn Doi talks ‘emotional’ coming out scene with Debra Jo Rupp
The first season of “That '90s Show” premiered on Netflix days ago, and the successor to the classic sitcom “That ‘70s Show” has already proven the value of pairing new characters and old fan favorites to create powerful scenes. One such moment that has fans...
Common talks performing on Broadway, activism, fatherhood
In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, rapper and actor Common joins Willie Geist to talk about his move to acting on stage for the Broadway hit “Between Riverside and Crazy” and its connection to his long-time advocacy for criminal justice reform.Jan. 22, 2023.
Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope welcome baby girl
On Friday, Jan. 20, the "Melissa & Joey" alum announced on Instagram that he and his wife, Samantha Cope, had welcomed a baby girl, Dylan Rose Lawrence, on Jan. 16. "Dylan Rose Lawrence ~ Mom, Dad and big sisters are all so smitten with you sweet girl!" he wrote alongside a few photos he shared of their baby.
Chris Evans responds after ‘Avengers’ co-star Jeremy Renner reveals he broke over 30 bones
Chris Evans has weighed in on his "Avengers" co-star Jeremy Renner's snowplow accident earlier this month that left him with critical injuries. Shortly after Renner posted an update on his positive outlook for his recovery from the accident, telling fans "these 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens," Evans responded on Twitter.
Pregnant Hilary Swank hits the gym: 'Been a long time'
Pregnant Hilary Swank isn't skipping arm day, even if she is carrying twins. "Me and Da Babes workin’ out," the 48-year-old “Away” star captioned a recent Instagram video that depicted a gym session. "Been a lonnnnnnng time since #FitnessFriday." In the footage, Swank gives her arm a...
Kylie Jenner clarifies how to pronounce her son Aire's name
Kylie Jenner is setting the record straight on how to pronounce the name of her and Travis Scott’s son. A few hours after "The Kardashians” star finally revealed on Instagram that her son’s name is Aire Webster, she returned to the platform on Jan. 21 to clarify the pronunciation.
