Louisiana Legislature special insurance session: What, if anything, gets done?
The Louisiana House of Representatives, photographed Feb. 2, 2022. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) The Louisiana Legislature will convene a week from today for a seven-day special session on the state’s homeowner’s insurance crisis. Its overriding goal is to rein in policy premiums that have soared after back-to-back catastrophic hurricane seasons, but lawmakers say more needs to be done than what can happen within the narrow scope of the weeklong session.
With a Democrat in the governor’s office, local election boards are changing membership
Every four years after an election, the Maryland governor makes what seems like routine appointments to the state’s 24 election boards, after seeking nominees from the local central committees of both the Democrat and Republican parties. For the last 8 years, with Gov. Larry Hogan (R) at the state’s...
Ohio Attorney General and Columbus locked in court dispute over extent of local firearm authority
Potential buyers try out guns which are displayed on an exhibitor's table during the Nation's Gun Show. (Photo by Alex Wong, Getty Images) A Fairfield County judge has allowed a handful of local gun control and safety measures to take effect in Columbus. It’s the latest twist in a long-running case over the extent of home rule authority in Ohio.
Indiana lawmakers gear up for debate over bill to repeal certain floodplain requirements
Indiana's website explains the history of floodplain issues in the state and allows you to use mapping to check areas around the state. Surcharge is the difference between the flood elevation before and after encroachment. Surcharge must be less than 0.15 ft.(Screenshot) Property owners and environmental advocates are clashing over...
Democrats reintroduce abortion referendum, but not in time for April ballot
Democrats introduced the resolution a day after protesters rallied at the Wisconsin State Capitol for the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision. Photo by Baylor Spears/Wisconsin Examiner. Democratic lawmakers reintroduced an advisory referendum Monday that would ask voters whether Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban —...
Donor privacy law being used by Missouri agencies to conceal public records
The "Personal Privacy Protection Act" was designed to shield nonprofits from having to disclose their donors to government agencies (Getty Images). Over the course of two nights in early December, Gov. Mike Parson hosted a holiday gala for individuals and corporations who donated money to the nonprofit that helps maintain the Missouri Governor’s Mansion.
Bill to repeal Montana’s energy policy up for third reading in House, other updates
Here’s the status of some of the legislation the Daily Montanan has covered this session so far. Follow bills through the Montana Legislature’s website. A bill to repeal Montana’s energy policy is up for its third reading on the House floor Monday. It passed 67-32 on second reading. The energy policy was first adopted in 1993 and most recently revised last session. Sponsor Rep. Steve Gunderson, R-Libby, said wiping out the policy would give Gov. Greg Gianforte a better chance at putting his own energy vision into place. Opponents objected for a variety of reasons, including the wholesale repeal, which will leave the state with a policy at all, and to ceding legislative control of energy policy to the executive branch.
Shapiro’s environmental agenda raises hopes — but also questions
Following his swearing-in as the 48th Governor of Pennsylvania, Gov. Josh Shapiro delivered his inaugural address to Pennsylvania. Harrisburg, PA – Tuesday, January 17, 2023 (Commonwealth Media Service photo). Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro campaigned on an environmental platform propped up by green jobs, innovation on the road to decarbonization,...
For rural Alaska lawmakers, local issues trumped party interests and swung the state House
The four members of the Alaska Bush Caucus, (from left to right) Reps. Neal Foster, D-Nome; C.J. McCormick, D-Bethel; Bryce Edgmon, I-Dillingham; and Josiah Patkotak, I-Utqiagvik, take their oaths of office on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau. On Thursday, three of the four voted in favor of Rep. Cathy Tilton, R-Wasilla, for speaker of the House. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon)
How are Wisconsin women doing under the 1849 abortion ban?
Health care providers marched for abortion rights at a rally in Wisconsin. Photo by Baylor Spears/Wisconsin Examiner. The national Women’s March chose Wisconsin as the location for a massive abortion-rights rally on Sunday, the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, for good reason. Our state, where a draconian 1849 abortion ban rose from the grave after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe, is at the center of the battle for abortion rights. Sunday’s march focused on the spring Wisconsin Supreme Court election, which could change the ideological balance on the Court just before it hears a challenge to that 19th century ban.
Governor broaches paid family medical leave – again
Three years after shelving a family medical leave plan, Gov. Bill Lee appears ready to dust off the proposal in an effort to recruit and keep state employees. A day before his second inauguration, the Republican governor told reporters he is interested in looking at methods to improve the state’s “attractiveness” as an employer.
Democratic leaders: ‘No room for compromise’ with Lombardo on election reform, other issues
Several of Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo's proposals got a cold reception from Democrats who control the Legislature. (Photo: Richard Bednarski) Several legislative proposals championed by Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo during his state of the state speech Monday have already been declared dead on arrival by Democratic legislative leaders. “That’s a...
Lawmaker proposes legislation to address opioid overdoses
Oregon lawmakers will consider legislation to address the state's opioid epidemic and prevent overdoses. Prescriptions for oxycodone and other opioids has fueled an epidemic nationwide. (John Moore/Getty Images) Oregon lawmakers will consider legislation this session aimed at preventing opioid overdoses that kill hundreds of Oregonians each year and account for...
New Mexico’s legislative session, funded by oil and gas, promises fireworks
Natural gas is burned off at a wellsite near Lovington, New Mexico. (Photo by Jerry Redfern for Capital & Main) New Mexico headed into its 56th legislative session last week, and while much of the early talk from legislators and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham centered on money for childhood development programs, social programs and tax rebates, the big background story of this year’s session is oil and gas money and how the state is going to spend it.
Strategist who helped Hogan launch Change Maryland is starting a new group for the Moore era
Then-Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) return to Hogan's State House office following a news conference two days after Moore's election in November. Photo by Danielle E. Gaines. Former Gov. Larry Hogan (R) spent years plotting his political rise, with mixed success. It wasn’t until he launched...
Looking to break a logjam in HBG, Pa. House speaker takes show on the road | Monday Morning Coffee
Rep. Mark Rozzi, D-Berks, speaks during a press conference at the Capitol on Monday, April 4, 2022. (Capital-Star photo by Marley Parish) A bipartisan work group that’s trying to break a logjam over operating rules that’s paralyzed the state House, heads to to Pittsburgh this week for the first stop on a statewide listening tour, even as the clock ticks down on a push to approve a constitutional amendment offering justice to sexual abuse survivors.
The New Mexico Voting Rights Act is coming back, lawmakers and advocates say
During a news conference on the first day of the 2023 legislative session in the rotunda at the state capitol in Santa Fe, advocates held signs which together had 17,000 tally marks, each representing someone in New Mexico denied the right to vote as a result of a felony conviction. Adam Griego (right) looks up at the rotunda. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM)
Georgia AG takes lead in domestic terror cases after protests of planned Atlanta police training center turn violent
Workers boarded up shattered windows and doors at the Wells Fargo branch on Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta Monday afternoon. The bank was apparently targeted by rioters for its support of the Atlanta Police Foundation, which backs a planned training center for law enforcement. John McCosh/Georgia Recorder. Leaders in Georgia...
Public service or massive theft? Arguments begin in Ohio bribery and corruption case
CINCINNATI — It depends on who you listen to. It was either a gargantuan bribery and money laundering scheme or it was a case of a conscientious public servant using his free speech rights to help the people of Ohio. Those were the stories told Monday by opposing counsel...
Prior to VP Harris’ remarks in Tallahassee Sunday, Biden provides a statement on abortion rights
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 01: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a primetime speech at Independence National Historical Park September 1, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. President Biden spoke on “the continued battle for the Soul of the Nation.” (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Sunday, on what was going to...
