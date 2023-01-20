Read full article on original website
paulie B
3d ago
it was a blessing getting max benefits. $25.00 benefits being on disability is not much help. It's not like i can just go out and get a job. trust me. ive tried. i got 37 years in before my medical condition put me on the side lines. its hard to understand why the poorest state in the union is ending max benifits first because the covid hasn't ended. it might have slowed down but its still rampid and food prices continue to rise. but, thats our government at its best. screw the elderly and disabled.
Reply(7)
5
Joann Renteria
3d ago
no one wants to work , welfare gives free money,that we tax payer pay,to support lazzzzzy stuffff
Reply(1)
9
Elaine Baca
3d ago
NM state govt too lazy to differentiate the truly needy from the parasites
Reply(3)
11
Related
WTRF
West Virginia food stamps/SNAP emergency benefits ending in March, says DHHR
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Bureau for Family Assistance is reminding residents receiving food stamps/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits that the last issuance of COVID-19 SNAP Emergency Allotments (EA) will be in February 2023. This is due to the funding being discontinued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
If you’re buying pecans, beware the pecan weevil
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Across New Mexico, locals love pecans. But so do small, long-snouted bugs known as pecan weevils. The New Mexico Department of Agriculture wants to make sure the bugs don’t spread and ruin crops. “For over 40 years, the New Mexico Department of Agriculture and the New Mexico Pecan Growers Association have diligently […]
proclaimerscv.com
Be Informed About New Mexico’s Taxation Changes
In New Mexico, the deadline for personal income tax is April 2023. There are some changes happening, including that most seniors don’t have to pay state taxes on their 2022 social security retirement benefits. This exemption is available for people who have an adjusted gross income of under $100,000 up to $150,000 or above. Also, married couples that file jointly must have an adjusted gross income of at least $70,000 (Segarra, 2023).
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Direct payments worth up to $1,500 getting sent to Colorado taxpayers in eight days
Residents in Colorado only have eight more days before they receive a tax rebate of up to $1,500, given that their 2021 taxes have been filed. The payment, scheduled for Jan. 31, will be for state residents who filed for an extension of their 2021 taxes. Any residents who filed taxes by Oct. 17 will get $750 from the Colorado Cash Back program. Eligible couples will get $1,500, according to the state's Department of Revenue.
edgewood.news
Governor’s budget recommendation is largest in state history
Amid an unprecedented fiscal windfall for the state, the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration released the FY24 Executive Budget Recommendation from the governor today, totaling $9.4B in recurring spending, an 11.9% increase from the last fiscal year. The recommendation will maintain reserves at 34.9%, while increasing investments in priority areas like housing and homelessness, health care and behavioral health, education and child well-being, public safety, and economic development and tax rebates.
newsfromthestates.com
The New Mexico Voting Rights Act is coming back, lawmakers and advocates say
During a news conference on the first day of the 2023 legislative session in the rotunda at the state capitol in Santa Fe, advocates held signs which together had 17,000 tally marks, each representing someone in New Mexico denied the right to vote as a result of a felony conviction. Adam Griego (right) looks up at the rotunda. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM)
Otero County Food Uncertainty Micro Farms A Critical Cog to Food Security
Farming has been a part of New Mexico for over 2,500 years, ever since Native Americans first grew corn, squash, and beans throughout the region. New Mexico has 23,800 family farms encompassing more than 49 million acres of farmland. Many of these farms and ranches have been in the same families for generations, urban micro farms are the new kid on the block in filling food deserts of fresh produce and eggs that exist in parts of New Mexico.
KOAT 7
Child care crisis on the rise in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Association for Education of Young Children will request permanent funds to support the need for quality child care at the 2023 legislative session. Alicia Borrego, executive director of NMAEYC, said they plan to request at least 25% of $150 million dollars from the...
newsfromthestates.com
Get help with unemployment insurance at Idaho Department of Labor mobile offices
The Idaho Department of Labor's administrative office is located on Main Street in Boise. (Christina Lords/Idaho Capital Sun) Idahoans out of work through no fault of their own can get help filing for unemployment insurance through Idaho Department of Labor staff in local and mobile office locations throughout the state, according to a press release.
newsfromthestates.com
Hundreds of thousands of New Jerseyans could lose Medicaid coverage soon
Federal rules that allowed for continuous enrollment in Medicaid will lapse in April, prompting new decisions for more than 2.2 million New Jerseyans. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) State officials are bracing for the end of pandemic rules that expanded Medicaid eligibility, a change that could see hundreds of thousands...
Washington Examiner
New Mexico attorney general moves to get local abortion restrictions thrown out
New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez has asked the state Supreme Court to intervene and nullify ordinances that city and county officials have passed in recent months that restrict access to abortion following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Torrez argued that local officials in Roosevelt and Lea counties...
Lawmakers focus on protecting New Mexico children
"I think that one thing that is very clear that all New Mexico can see is that CYFD is failing as an agency," said Senator Crystal Diamond.
New Mexico Lt. Governor open to hearing from New Mexicans
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the midst of the 2023 legislative session, it can be easy to forget that New Mexico’s government represents everyday New Mexicans. Now, to help hear more diverse voices, the state’s Lieutenant Governor, Howie Morales, has opened his door for the people. “I will be hosting my Office Hours in-person in Santa […]
newsfromthestates.com
West Virginia public schools are underfunded, understaffed and underperforming. Why?
This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight. Get stories like this delivered to your email inbox once a week; sign up for the free newsletter at https://mountainstatespotlight.org/newsletter. Addressing the issues facing West Virginia’s public schools is an uphill battle. The state is grappling with a number of unique...
newsfromthestates.com
Maine’s housing affordability crisis needs a public option, says lawmaker
The Kennedy Park public housing development in Portland. | Courtesy of the Portland Housing Authority. One major potential solution to the state’s runaway cost of housing never seems to get discussed by Maine lawmakers: Public housing. For decades, the idea of building new publicly-owned, permanently affordable housing has been...
Most valuable crops grown in New Mexico
(STACKER) – There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms. A single farm feeds an average of […]
Stimulus Check 2023 Worth $600 For Two Types Of Arizona Citizens
Aid is available for some Arizona residents via $600 stimulus checks. The money will go to two specific groups. Are you one of them?. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) manages the allocated $665 million fund. The checks will be from the Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) federal program. Eligible farmers and frontline persons can get a one-time payment of $600. Meanwhile, philanthropic organizations can get grants of $5 to $50 million.
Mexican wolf ‘Asha’ captured in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials have captured Asha, a Mexican wolf who has been wandering in northern New Mexico for the last few weeks. Advocates wanted the wolf to be allowed to keep on its own path, but the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wants the wolf to contribute to repopulation efforts. Last week, KRQE News 13 […]
It’s New Mexico tax season again, but there are some new changes
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Taxation and Revenue Department starts taking personal income tax returns on Monday, January 23. Returns are due by April 18, 2023. But there are some important differences this time around. A big change is that most seniors don’t have to pay state taxes on 2022 social security retirement benefits, according […]
newsfromthestates.com
Weiser to host Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s next ‘Capital for a Day’ event
Idaho Gov. Brad Little and his wife, Teresa Little, center, greets supporters in his ceremonial office after he is sworn in for his second term on Jan. 6, 2023. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s next “Capital for a Day” event will be held from 10...
Comments / 31