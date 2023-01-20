ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burr Oak, MI

joeinsider.com

Wrestling Roundup: January 20-21

On Friday, White Pigeon joined 11 other schools in the Comstock Friday Night Invite wrestling event. The Chiefs finished fourth with a 161 team score. Two WP wrestlers came away with gold medals; Mazzy Lambert at 106 and Chaz Underwood at 285. Taking second in their weight for the Chiefs...
WHITE PIGEON, MI
MLive.com

Associated Press high school girls basketball state rankings for Jan. 23

The Top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school girls basketball poll for the week of Jan. 23, 2023, with records in parentheses, total points, and first-place votes in brackets. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second, etc.:
joeinsider.com

Three Rivers bowling splits with Niles

Three Rivers faced Niles in bowling Saturday with the Wildcat girls securing a 27-3 win and the TR boys suffering a 26-4 defeat. The high scores in the girls match for Three Rivers were from Tayler Mohney (162), Laighnee Roll-Pike (147) and Carley Krauss (134). Top marks for the boys were Sully Zietlow (191), Theo Hermann (164), and Harper James (160).
THREE RIVERS, MI
Detroit News

Eager to get back to 'pure' baseball, ex-Tiger joins coaching staff at WMU

Kalamazoo — It's been 15 years since Daniel Schlereth was in college. Now, he's going back to school, as the newest member of Western Michigan baseball coach Billy Gernon's staff. Schlereth will serve as Gernon's volunteer coach, and manage the pitching staff. It's the latest coaching gig since Schlereth...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wcsx.com

Major Michigan Snowstorm Headed Our Way

It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Battle Creek firefighters contain house fire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek fire marshal is investigating the cause of a house fire. It happened in the 300 block of West Jackson Street around 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Around 25 firefighters worked to contain the fire. It was under control in less than a...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

Dramatic rescue caught on video, former OBGYN charged & more top stories

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Portage firefighters rescue man in vehicle overturned on train tracks. Firefighters arrived to a man stuck on the train tracks Friday, and within seconds, the train crossing lights began flashing, according to Portage Public Safety.
PORTAGE, MI
WLUC

Westwood Mall hosts flea market

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Westwood Mall is hosting a flea market this weekend featuring everything from antiques to mittens. There will also be local crafters with a variety of homemade items and cornhole games for those interested. Westwood Mall Manager, Joe Ellis says the flea market is a great way...
JACKSON, MI
WWMT

Three men arrested in Calhoun County human trafficking sting

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Three individuals were arrested Thursday after attempting to meet up with a child for sex, but instead met with police officers, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office Friday. Education: Hear from anti-human trafficking experts at Kalamazoo educational event. Officers were communicating with individuals online...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI

