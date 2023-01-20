Read full article on original website
joeinsider.com
Wrestling Roundup: January 20-21
On Friday, White Pigeon joined 11 other schools in the Comstock Friday Night Invite wrestling event. The Chiefs finished fourth with a 161 team score. Two WP wrestlers came away with gold medals; Mazzy Lambert at 106 and Chaz Underwood at 285. Taking second in their weight for the Chiefs...
MLive.com
Associated Press high school girls basketball state rankings for Jan. 23
The Top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school girls basketball poll for the week of Jan. 23, 2023, with records in parentheses, total points, and first-place votes in brackets. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second, etc.:
joeinsider.com
Three Rivers bowling splits with Niles
Three Rivers faced Niles in bowling Saturday with the Wildcat girls securing a 27-3 win and the TR boys suffering a 26-4 defeat. The high scores in the girls match for Three Rivers were from Tayler Mohney (162), Laighnee Roll-Pike (147) and Carley Krauss (134). Top marks for the boys were Sully Zietlow (191), Theo Hermann (164), and Harper James (160).
Detroit News
Eager to get back to 'pure' baseball, ex-Tiger joins coaching staff at WMU
Kalamazoo — It's been 15 years since Daniel Schlereth was in college. Now, he's going back to school, as the newest member of Western Michigan baseball coach Billy Gernon's staff. Schlereth will serve as Gernon's volunteer coach, and manage the pitching staff. It's the latest coaching gig since Schlereth...
wcsx.com
Major Michigan Snowstorm Headed Our Way
It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
Snow storm heading towards mid-Michigan, 3-6 inches forecasted
Higher snowfall totals associated with this system and winds gusting near 25 mph will likely reduce visibility and create rough road conditions for your Wednesday evening commute.
Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan
A significant weather system is going to move from near the Gulf of Mexico into the southern Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. Far southeast Lower Michigan should be on the northern edge of what we Michiganders would call a heavy snow. At the moment, the storm center looks like it...
2 hurt when vehicle hits tree in Cass County
‘It’s just horrific.’ Jackson County woman loses 3 children, 2 grandchildren in one year
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Patty Kerton has lost three children and two grandchildren in the past year, and the strain of those deaths, both emotionally and financially, has only gotten worse. “Financially, we’re drowning -- literally we’re drowning,” Kerton said. The first in what would become a...
WWMTCw
Battle Creek firefighters contain house fire
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek fire marshal is investigating the cause of a house fire. It happened in the 300 block of West Jackson Street around 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Around 25 firefighters worked to contain the fire. It was under control in less than a...
WWMTCw
Dramatic rescue caught on video, former OBGYN charged & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Portage firefighters rescue man in vehicle overturned on train tracks. Firefighters arrived to a man stuck on the train tracks Friday, and within seconds, the train crossing lights began flashing, according to Portage Public Safety.
Divers search for father after 2 girls escape vehicle that plunged into lake
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Two girls escaped from their father’s vehicle after it plunged into Lake Macatawa, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. The 52-year-old father, of Otsego, has not been located as of Sunday, Jan. 22, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lt. Eric Westveer told MLive/The Grand Rapids Press.
No one injured during Battle Creek house fire
Firefighters said homeowners were not inside a Battle Creek home when fire broke out Saturday night.
Two people injured in crash on stolen motorcycle in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI – Two people were injured in a crash on a stolen motorcycle Friday morning. An 18-year-old man was driving a motorcycle around 10:13 a.m., Jan. 20, south on Sharon Avenue at the intersection with East Roosevelt Avenue in Pennfield Township, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said.
Locally owned dispensary opens 24/7 location near I-94 in Kalamazoo County
PORTAGE, MI-- For those who love marijuana, they will never be empty-handed thanks to Lake Effect opening a 24/7 drive-thru. The new highly visible location close to I-94 is Lake Effect’s latest effort to attract and retain customers in the increasingly competitive legal cannabis market in Michigan.
wtvbam.com
Three men arrested in Marshall after attempting to lure 14-year-old children on the internet
MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – Three men were arrested on Thursday in Marshall after they allegedly thought they were chatting with 14-year-old children on social media and were actually communicating with police officers. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department said the arrests came as part of an investigation involving their human...
Man dies after Calhoun County crews find him partially submerged in water
A 73-year-old man is dead after crews found him partially submerged in water on his property after his wife reported him missing.
WLUC
Westwood Mall hosts flea market
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Westwood Mall is hosting a flea market this weekend featuring everything from antiques to mittens. There will also be local crafters with a variety of homemade items and cornhole games for those interested. Westwood Mall Manager, Joe Ellis says the flea market is a great way...
WWMT
Three men arrested in Calhoun County human trafficking sting
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Three individuals were arrested Thursday after attempting to meet up with a child for sex, but instead met with police officers, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office Friday. Education: Hear from anti-human trafficking experts at Kalamazoo educational event. Officers were communicating with individuals online...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Take a bite of history and tradition at Jackson Coney Island
JACKSON, MI – Jackson has changed over the years, but one thing that’s remained the same are the Coney dogs at Jackson Coney Island. According to Jackson history, Jackson Coney Island began in 1914 under the guidance of the city’s legendary Coney godfather George Todoroff at 615 E. Michigan Ave.
