2 Minnesota brothers investigated in TikTok gambling scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in the state’s casinos. Court filings this week indicate the state Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division is investigating allegations that an Edina man and his younger brother have been collecting fees for playing slots on behalf […]
University of Minnesota's medical facilities face uncertain future amid two proposals
MINNEAPOLIS -- What exactly is happening with the University of Minnesota's medical facilities and how much is it going to cost taxpayers?A proposed merger that would put the headquarters of the Medical School in South Dakota, while another proposal is for the university to buy back its medical facilities - but that's going to cost taxpayers a lot of money.The University of Minnesota medical school and its facilities are prized for their research and for the fact that 70% of Minnesota's doctors are trained there. Barreling forward is a proposal that would merge South Dakota-based Sanford Health with Fairview hospitals that oversee...
gamblingnews.com
Illegal TikTok Gambling Operation under Investigation in Minnesota
The men, allegedly participating in the operation collected subscription fees and partial bets while streaming live gambling activities. The Edina man allegedly collected a $5.99 fee as a subscription as well as $25 for every $100 deposited for betting. Gambling and Streaming over TikTok. Those funds were reportedly obtained by...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Metro Transit announces new hiring event
A suggestion from a deacon at his church created a lifelong career for Robert Pratt. It was 22 years ago that the deacon advised Pratt to consider applying to Metro Transit for a job as a bus driver. “I had never driven a bus before, but I filled out the...
Xcel Wants Monticello Nuclear Plant Extension
MONTICELLO (WJON News) - Xcel Energy has applied to keep the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant producing power through 2050. The Monticello plant is the largest employer and local taxpayer in the city, and, if the license extension is approved, will be the only single-unit boiling water reactor licensed for more than 60 working years.
Minnesota Neighborhood Is Currently Being Terrorized By Wild Turkey
Minnesota is home to many wild animals, and one of them-- a wild turkey-- is currently terrorizing residents of one neighborhood in the North Star State. After once being nearly eliminated from Minnesota entirely, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that there are currently around 70,000 wild turkeys that call the Land of 10,000 Lakes home. They're descendants of a flock of wild turkeys that were trapped in Missouri and transplanted to Houston County back in the early 1970s.
fox9.com
Fairview Southdale Hospital bans visitors for patient, investigation pending
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - On the second floor of Fairview Southdale Hospital, just above the emergency room, is where you will find 71-year-old Michael Puff. He’s been at Fairview Hospital for eight months, after suffering two strokes. Before that he spent 10 months at Methodist Hospital. He is a patient with complex medical needs and is unable to feed and bathe himself.
Stunning $3.5 Million Minneapolis Home for Sale has a Secret Tunnel
I just love looking at these historic homes when they pop up on the market. Kind of sad that I don't have an extra $3.5 million laying around but ya know. This home that's for sale in Minneapolis, MN is listed for $3.5 mil. and is basically a castle. The...
kymnradio.net
Pursell says abortion bill invokes ‘big feelings’ and is necessary; Xcel stepping up to help Northfield attract commercial industrial business; School Board meets tonight
On Thursday night, the Minnesota House of Representatives passed a bill that would protect the rights of a woman in. the state to have an abortion. The House passed the PRO (Protect Reproductive Options) Act by a 69-65 vote after what was reportedly a session filled with high emotions from both the legislators on the floor and spectators in the gallery.
As questions swirl about former medical examiner, Ramsey County reviews dozens of criminal cases
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — The Ramsey County Attorney's Office is reviewing 71 criminal cases due to questions about the reliability of former medical examiner Michael McGee, partnering with a non-profit in a process that could have broad implications and even potentially lead to convictions being tossed. Ramsey County Attorney...
America's 'best buffets' list includes restaurants in Minnesota, Wisconsin
A national food site has had a go at compiling the best 20 buffets in the United States, and venues in Minnesota and western Wisconsin made the list. Q. Cumbers on Edina's France Avenue is included in Tasting Table's round-up, drawing praise for its "fresh, seasonal ingredients" and its expensive salad selection.
WDIO-TV
2 deputies shot, standoff going on in Winsted, Minn.
Authorities say two deputies have been shot and wounded while trying to serve a search warrant at a home in the central Minnesota town of Winsted. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office has released few details so far. But news reports from the scene Monday said the two deputies’ injuries are not considered life-threatening, and that a suspect remains in the home in a standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies.
ER docs: Medical ‘paradigm shift’ makes opioid use disorder meds more accessible, saves lives
With opioid addiction continuing at crisis levels around Minnesota, some Twin Cities emergency room physicians are treating opioid use disorder as an illness rather than a moral failing. The disease-aware approach includes prescribing buprenorphine, or Suboxone, to patients that come to ERs experiencing symptoms of opioid withdrawal. Those patients are...
Serving gas and serving God: North Minneapolis church purchases gas station
MINNEAPOLIS -- For almost 25 years, Bishop Larry Cook and his wife, Sharon, have been trying to make a positive impact on the North Minneapolis community from their church, Real Believers Faith Center."It's just been remarkable to be here and serve, to see lives changed. That's what we do," said Larry Cook.But it hasn't been easy. The orange and yellow dots mark all the reports of shootings or shots fired in Minneapolis over the past year. The gas station next to their church is completely covered in colors."We just never would go over there. We wanted to but it was...
KAAL-TV
Minnesota team wins World Snow Sculpting Championship
(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota team took first place at the second annual World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater. The Minnesota team named, House of Thune, comprised of three members – Dusty Thune, Kelly Thune, and David Aichinger – carved 10 tons of snow into a sculpture named “Journey.”
tourcounsel.com
Ridgedale Center | Shopping mall in Minnetonka, Minnesota
Ridgedale Center, colloquially known as Ridgedale, is an enclosed shopping mall in Minnetonka, Minnesota, a western suburb of the Twin Cities. It is located directly off of I-394/US 12 between Ridgedale Drive and Plymouth Road. The Ridgedale Center is a shopping mall located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, and is one of...
Law enforcement across Minnesota turning to Hennepin County Sheriff's Office for its facial recognition software
MINNEAPOLIS – Facial recognition software has become a common option to help Minnesota police identify criminal suspects.Officers around the state enlist the help of the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the only law enforcement agency that has the technology.Images of the unidentified person are compared to a database of Minnesota mugshots."We don't have driver's license photos or anything in there that we're comparing against," said a HCSO analyst.When matches come back, HCSO's analysts don't share them with investigating officers until there's more corroboration."We cannot provide any live monitoring or surveillance of people," said Capt. Spencer Bakke with HCSO. In an example shown...
krwc1360.com
Funds Still Available for Heating Assistance
Some 61 thousand Minnesota households have received energy assistance so far this heating season through the Low Income Energy Assistance Program, or, LIHEAP. Spokesman Michael Schmitz says the grants are available to help with a number of situations including current or past due bills for electricity, gas, fuel oil, biofuel, and propane. Emergency fuel delivery is also eligible.
Plant-based burgers in Northeast Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Who says vegan food can't be indulgent?. A new hot spot in Northeast Minneapolis makes plant-based burgers that even meat eaters love. Lindsey Johnston is the co-owner of Francis Burger Joint and joined KARE 11 Saturday to talk about what the restaurant has to offer. Watch the...
Several shots fired in Minnetonka standoff
MINNETONKA, Minn. — A suspect is in custody after law enforcement were sent to an apartment complex in Minnetonka on Saturday morning with a report that "several shots" had been fired. An official from the Minnetonka Police Department said they received a 911 call around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, and...
