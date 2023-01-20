Read full article on original website
Bill to repeal Montana’s energy policy up for third reading in House, other updates
Here’s the status of some of the legislation the Daily Montanan has covered this session so far. Follow bills through the Montana Legislature’s website. A bill to repeal Montana’s energy policy is up for its third reading on the House floor Monday. It passed 67-32 on second reading. The energy policy was first adopted in 1993 and most recently revised last session. Sponsor Rep. Steve Gunderson, R-Libby, said wiping out the policy would give Gov. Greg Gianforte a better chance at putting his own energy vision into place. Opponents objected for a variety of reasons, including the wholesale repeal, which will leave the state with a policy at all, and to ceding legislative control of energy policy to the executive branch.
Louisiana Legislature special insurance session: What, if anything, gets done?
The Louisiana House of Representatives, photographed Feb. 2, 2022. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) The Louisiana Legislature will convene a week from today for a seven-day special session on the state’s homeowner’s insurance crisis. Its overriding goal is to rein in policy premiums that have soared after back-to-back catastrophic hurricane seasons, but lawmakers say more needs to be done than what can happen within the narrow scope of the weeklong session.
Maine’s housing affordability crisis needs a public option, says lawmaker
The Kennedy Park public housing development in Portland. | Courtesy of the Portland Housing Authority. One major potential solution to the state’s runaway cost of housing never seems to get discussed by Maine lawmakers: Public housing. For decades, the idea of building new publicly-owned, permanently affordable housing has been...
Indiana lawmakers gear up for debate over bill to repeal certain floodplain requirements
Indiana's website explains the history of floodplain issues in the state and allows you to use mapping to check areas around the state. Surcharge is the difference between the flood elevation before and after encroachment. Surcharge must be less than 0.15 ft.(Screenshot) Property owners and environmental advocates are clashing over...
The New Mexico Voting Rights Act is coming back, lawmakers and advocates say
During a news conference on the first day of the 2023 legislative session in the rotunda at the state capitol in Santa Fe, advocates held signs which together had 17,000 tally marks, each representing someone in New Mexico denied the right to vote as a result of a felony conviction. Adam Griego (right) looks up at the rotunda. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM)
Protesters rally in Capitol rotunda on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
Protesters marched a mile up State Street from the University of Wisconsin campus in subfreezing temperatures. Photo by Baylor Spears/Wisconsin Examiner. Protesters from around the nation packed every level of the Wisconsin Capitol Rotunda on Sunday to voice their frustration and opposition to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that nullified federally protected abortion rights, giving states the final say on whether the procedure is legal.
Weiser to host Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s next ‘Capital for a Day’ event
Idaho Gov. Brad Little and his wife, Teresa Little, center, greets supporters in his ceremonial office after he is sworn in for his second term on Jan. 6, 2023. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s next “Capital for a Day” event will be held from 10...
Prior to VP Harris’ remarks in Tallahassee Sunday, Biden provides a statement on abortion rights
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 01: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a primetime speech at Independence National Historical Park September 1, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. President Biden spoke on “the continued battle for the Soul of the Nation.” (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Sunday, on what was going to...
AARP says its hopeful paid family, medical leave will pass in in Maine this session
AARP Maine said it is hopeful lawmakers will find common ground on issues to support older Mainers this legislative session, including establishing a paid family and medical leave policy. Surveys show more than 75% of Mainers support a plan to help those providing unpaid care to older parents or spouses...
Analysis: In budget introduction, Moore takes down Hogan policies
Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller (left) and Budget Secretary Helene Grady (right) listen as Gov. Wes Moore (D) outlines his proposed fiscal year 2024 spending plan. Photo by Danielle E. Gaines. In the weeks leading up to Gov. Wes Moore’s swearing in Wednesday, some of his advisers privately suggested that the...
‘Eyes of the country are on Ohio’ — Jury selected in Larry Householder corruption trial
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. The Ohio Statehouse, and the rest of...
Lawsuit says Alaska Department of Health exposed thousands to hunger risk by not giving food aid
A sign for a store that accepts food stamps and exchange benefits transfer cards is seen in this 2019 photo. Ten Alaskans are suing the state over its failure to provide food stamps within the time frames required by federal law. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images) Ten Alaskans are suing...
Moore introduces $63.1 billion budget, sets focus on expanding state’s economy
Gov. Wes Moore's first proposed budget was delivered to lawmakers in Annapolis on Friday. Photo by Danielle E. Gaines. Gov. Wes Moore (D) unveiled his first state budget on Friday, a $63.1 billion spending plan that includes increases for education and transportation programs, no new taxes and a suite of legislative initiatives intended to create a more “competitive and equitable economy” in the state.
Georgia’s six-week ban not enough for anti-abortion activists pressing for more restrictions at Roe’s 50th anniversary
Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, the Supreme Court case guaranteeing the right to an abortion that was overturned last year. Since the landmark ruling fell last summer, Georgia’s six-week abortion ban has been on and off and now back on as a legal challenge moves its way through the courts.
Uneven higher ed funding and more Va. headlines
• Staffers at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News say administrators repeatedly ignored warnings about the behavior of the 6-year-old boy accused of shooting his teacher. According to other teachers at the school, the boy previously wrote a note threatening to light a teacher on fire.—Washington Post. • Amazon’s...
News media literacy is more important than ever
In Missouri, House Bill 492 , the “Media Literacy and Critical Thinking Act,” would require the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to establish a pilot program for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years in five to seven schools (Photo by scanrail/iStock images). This week has been designated...
West Virginia public schools are underfunded, understaffed and underperforming. Why?
This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight. Get stories like this delivered to your email inbox once a week; sign up for the free newsletter at https://mountainstatespotlight.org/newsletter. Addressing the issues facing West Virginia’s public schools is an uphill battle. The state is grappling with a number of unique...
Shapiro, Davis inauguration recap | Five for the Weekend
Gov. Josh Shapiro delivers his inaugural address to Pennsylvania outside the Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (Commonwealth Media Services) Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro and Lt. Gov. Austin Davis took their respective oaths of office in Harrisburg on Tuesday, vowing to be a results-driven administration that listens and advocates for the voiceless.
Get help with unemployment insurance at Idaho Department of Labor mobile offices
The Idaho Department of Labor's administrative office is located on Main Street in Boise. (Christina Lords/Idaho Capital Sun) Idahoans out of work through no fault of their own can get help filing for unemployment insurance through Idaho Department of Labor staff in local and mobile office locations throughout the state, according to a press release.
A big shake-up at a troubled state agency, affordable housing vs. NC’s fragile environment, and democracy on the defense: The week’s top stories at Policy Watch
1. North Carolina House Republicans advance a new kind of bathroom bill (Commentary) The bill was later repealed but its legacy – as an embarrassment to be forgotten as quickly as possible for most people, and as a proud rallying point for the state’s religious right fringe (and reactionary culture warriors everywhere), lingers on. Across the country, efforts to make life harder for transgender people, and even to criminalize efforts to provide them medically necessary healthcare, continue apace. North Carolina state Treasurer Dale Folwell has been an especially avid and energetic devotee of this brand of discrimination.
