ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Report: Dolphins RB coach Eric Studesville to interview for Commanders' OC role

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jjCQy_0kLWrmzB00

With the 2022 Miami Dolphins season officially coming to a close last weekend, the offseason is upon us, meaning coaching staff changes are underway.

While the Dolphins have already parted ways with a number of defensive coaches, including defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, they may lose out on an offensive coach as well.

According to ESPN’s John Keim, the Washington Commanders are set to interview Dolphins assistant head coach and running backs coach Eric Studesville for their open offensive coordinator job.

The 55-year-old is not the first Dolphins coach to receive an interview request from the Commanders, as quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell did as well, however, he declined to take it.

Studesville originally joined Miami’s staff back in 2017 as the running backs coach and run-game coordinator. In 2021, he continued his role with the backs, but he also become the co-offensive coordinator alongside George Godsey. With Mike McDaniel and Frank Smith coming aboard this offseason, Studesville was named assistant head coach due to his years of experience.

With an actual day of the week presented in this report, Studesville may have already agreed to take the interview. If he were to get the job, it would be his second time being the sole offensive coordinator (2011-16 with Denver).

Comments / 2

Related
Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans canceled two scheduled head coach interviews on Saturday, but had good reason for doing so. Ryans was set to interview with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, but canceled both interviews, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports. The reason was that Ryans wanted to devote... The post Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade

Hachimura, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, has averaged 13.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game this year. The former Gonzaga star is set to become a restricted free agent after the season. His departure should make it easier for the Wizards to re-sign Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Ed Reed has surprising update about head coaching job

Ed Reed’s time as head coach at Bethune Cookman has proven to be unexpectedly short-lived. Reed announced Saturday that after extensive negotiations, Bethune Cookman will not ratify his contract, and he will not be taking the head coaching position. The former NFL safety suggested that negotiations fell apart when the university would not grant Reed... The post Ed Reed has surprising update about head coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans couldn't stop laughing at the Cowboys' hilariously bad final play in loss to 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys had their season come to an end Sunday night with a 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in what was a really good game for pretty much all 60 minutes. But there was one weird play that stood out and not in a good way for Dallas. I’m talking, of course, about the final play of the game that saw the Cowboys try some wild formation that didn’t work out for them at all.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Five-star Georgia safety spotted wearing Ohio State gear

Although it may seem like a small gesture, when a recruit wears a team’s gear, in this case for Ohio State, you can definitely read into the situation. This has gone both ways for the Buckeyes recently. We saw former commit Kayin Lee wearing Auburn attire during his state championship game only to see him flip to the Tigers during the early signing period. Not what Ohio State wanted to see.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The ref in Jaguars-Chiefs had a hilarious hot-mic moment and NFL fans loved it

NFL playoff games are serious business where there is always a lot on the line and they are where legacies can be born in an instant. But that doesn’t mean everything that happens in these games have to be the most serious things in the world. Often, something funny can happen that makes everyone laugh and reminds us we’re really just watching adults play games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

207K+
Followers
259K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy