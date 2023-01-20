Read full article on original website
The New Mexico Voting Rights Act is coming back, lawmakers and advocates say
During a news conference on the first day of the 2023 legislative session in the rotunda at the state capitol in Santa Fe, advocates held signs which together had 17,000 tally marks, each representing someone in New Mexico denied the right to vote as a result of a felony conviction. Adam Griego (right) looks up at the rotunda. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM)
Protesters rally in Capitol rotunda on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
Protesters marched a mile up State Street from the University of Wisconsin campus in subfreezing temperatures. Photo by Baylor Spears/Wisconsin Examiner. Protesters from around the nation packed every level of the Wisconsin Capitol Rotunda on Sunday to voice their frustration and opposition to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that nullified federally protected abortion rights, giving states the final say on whether the procedure is legal.
Several early bills show some legislators could use a dose of common sense
It puzzles me why some South Dakota legislators, who depend on voters for their jobs, are so afraid of their constituents. And why isn’t common sense a legislative job requirement? Oh, right. Voters establish the job criteria. Maybe that is why some legislators are petrified. If they voted the legislator into office, what might they do next?
Louisiana Legislature special insurance session: What, if anything, gets done?
The Louisiana House of Representatives, photographed Feb. 2, 2022. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) The Louisiana Legislature will convene a week from today for a seven-day special session on the state’s homeowner’s insurance crisis. Its overriding goal is to rein in policy premiums that have soared after back-to-back catastrophic hurricane seasons, but lawmakers say more needs to be done than what can happen within the narrow scope of the weeklong session.
Indiana lawmakers gear up for debate over bill to repeal certain floodplain requirements
Indiana's website explains the history of floodplain issues in the state and allows you to use mapping to check areas around the state. Surcharge is the difference between the flood elevation before and after encroachment. Surcharge must be less than 0.15 ft.(Screenshot) Property owners and environmental advocates are clashing over...
Bill to repeal Montana’s energy policy up for third reading in House, other updates
Here’s the status of some of the legislation the Daily Montanan has covered this session so far. Follow bills through the Montana Legislature’s website. A bill to repeal Montana’s energy policy is up for its third reading on the House floor Monday. It passed 67-32 on second reading. The energy policy was first adopted in 1993 and most recently revised last session. Sponsor Rep. Steve Gunderson, R-Libby, said wiping out the policy would give Gov. Greg Gianforte a better chance at putting his own energy vision into place. Opponents objected for a variety of reasons, including the wholesale repeal, which will leave the state with a policy at all, and to ceding legislative control of energy policy to the executive branch.
Looking to break a logjam in HBG, Pa. House speaker takes show on the road | Monday Morning Coffee
Rep. Mark Rozzi, D-Berks, speaks during a press conference at the Capitol on Monday, April 4, 2022. (Capital-Star photo by Marley Parish) A bipartisan work group that’s trying to break a logjam over operating rules that’s paralyzed the state House, heads to to Pittsburgh this week for the first stop on a statewide listening tour, even as the clock ticks down on a push to approve a constitutional amendment offering justice to sexual abuse survivors.
More and more ‘special’ sessions: Will FL Legislature ever review changing the way it operates?
Since the last regular legislative session in March 2022 — normally a 60-day job to deal with Florida’s business — three “special” sessions cropped up in the state capital located in Tallahassee:. The first one was in April, about congressional redistricting. The next two were...
Prior to VP Harris’ remarks in Tallahassee Sunday, Biden provides a statement on abortion rights
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 01: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a primetime speech at Independence National Historical Park September 1, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. President Biden spoke on “the continued battle for the Soul of the Nation.” (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Sunday, on what was going to...
Georgia’s six-week ban not enough for anti-abortion activists pressing for more restrictions at Roe’s 50th anniversary
Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, the Supreme Court case guaranteeing the right to an abortion that was overturned last year. Since the landmark ruling fell last summer, Georgia’s six-week abortion ban has been on and off and now back on as a legal challenge moves its way through the courts.
Maine’s housing affordability crisis needs a public option, says lawmaker
The Kennedy Park public housing development in Portland. | Courtesy of the Portland Housing Authority. One major potential solution to the state’s runaway cost of housing never seems to get discussed by Maine lawmakers: Public housing. For decades, the idea of building new publicly-owned, permanently affordable housing has been...
A big shake-up at a troubled state agency, affordable housing vs. NC’s fragile environment, and democracy on the defense: The week’s top stories at Policy Watch
1. North Carolina House Republicans advance a new kind of bathroom bill (Commentary) The bill was later repealed but its legacy – as an embarrassment to be forgotten as quickly as possible for most people, and as a proud rallying point for the state’s religious right fringe (and reactionary culture warriors everywhere), lingers on. Across the country, efforts to make life harder for transgender people, and even to criminalize efforts to provide them medically necessary healthcare, continue apace. North Carolina state Treasurer Dale Folwell has been an especially avid and energetic devotee of this brand of discrimination.
‘Eyes of the country are on Ohio’ — Jury selected in Larry Householder corruption trial
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. The Ohio Statehouse, and the rest of...
Hundreds of thousands of New Jerseyans could lose Medicaid coverage soon
Federal rules that allowed for continuous enrollment in Medicaid will lapse in April, prompting new decisions for more than 2.2 million New Jerseyans. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) State officials are bracing for the end of pandemic rules that expanded Medicaid eligibility, a change that could see hundreds of thousands...
Planners for southern N.M. reproductive health clinic gather in the capital to talk next steps
Midwives, doulas, and reproductive health organizers listen to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, as she thanks them for their work in the Roundhouse. During her appearance Lujan Grisham reemphasized her priorities of codifying protections for abortion and expanding access to reproductive health care. (Photo by Danielle Prokop for Source NM)
AARP says its hopeful paid family, medical leave will pass in in Maine this session
AARP Maine said it is hopeful lawmakers will find common ground on issues to support older Mainers this legislative session, including establishing a paid family and medical leave policy. Surveys show more than 75% of Mainers support a plan to help those providing unpaid care to older parents or spouses...
Missouri prosecutors face losing jurisdiction over violent crime cases
State Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, speaks on the House floor during the 2022 session (Tim Bommel/Missouri House Communications). Republican legislators have made it clear that challenging the authority of St. Louis’ elected prosecutor Kimberly Gardner — a progressive Black Democrat — is a top priority this year.
“‘Good’ is not good enough.” UNC Board of Governors sharpens focus on literacy instruction
“Frankly this number should scare and appall everyone in this room.”. UNC Board of Governors Chairman Randy Ramsey offered a sobering assessment Thursday of recent North Carolina reading scores and the system’s efforts to improve literacy instruction. A report released by the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) last...
Buried in a leaked membership list of Oath Keepers from Kansas, a chilling set of skills
Oath Keepers, carrying rifles, walk along West Florrisant Street as demonstrators mark the first anniversary of the shooting of Michael Brown on Aug. 10, 2015, in Ferguson, Missouri. A leaked list of Oath Keepers includes 373 Kansans. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Few things surprise me anymore. Journalists look into all kinds...
Get help with unemployment insurance at Idaho Department of Labor mobile offices
The Idaho Department of Labor's administrative office is located on Main Street in Boise. (Christina Lords/Idaho Capital Sun) Idahoans out of work through no fault of their own can get help filing for unemployment insurance through Idaho Department of Labor staff in local and mobile office locations throughout the state, according to a press release.
