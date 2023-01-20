Bill would fix ‘inequity in educational opportunity,’ said sponsor — but opponents push back

Read full article on original website
Why are School Choice Week’s loudest supporters opposed to expanding school choice?
School choice week is upon us once again. Groups of lawmakers, advocates, and school leaders will praise General Assembly leadership for dramatically expanding school choice over the past decade. They will thank legislative leaders for increasing the number of charter schools and creating voucher programs that now give families earning over $100,000 per year over $5,500 for private school tuition.
Lombardo calls for gas tax holiday, raises for state employees, and lots of saving for a rainy day
Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo at his state of the state address in Carson City Monday. (Photo: Richard Bednarski) In his first state of the state speech, Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo on Monday made the case that Nevada “has more money than we can responsibly spend” and suggested that for every $1 in new general fund spending the state should squirrel away $1 into various savings accounts.
With a Democrat in the governor’s office, local election boards are changing membership
Every four years after an election, the Maryland governor makes what seems like routine appointments to the state’s 24 election boards, after seeking nominees from the local central committees of both the Democratic and Republican parties. For the last 8 years, with Gov. Larry Hogan (R) at the state’s...
West Virginia coal industry pushes for state office to recruit miners, promote coal benefits
Sen. Rupie Phillips, R-Logan, points to a poster in his Senate office. Photo by Alexa Beyer. This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight. Get stories like this delivered to your email inbox once a week; sign up for the free newsletter at https://mountainstatespotlight.org/newsletter. When it was first created...
News media literacy is more important than ever
In Missouri, House Bill 492 , the “Media Literacy and Critical Thinking Act,” would require the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to establish a pilot program for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years in five to seven schools (Photo by scanrail/iStock images). This week has been designated...
The New Mexico Voting Rights Act is coming back, lawmakers and advocates say
During a news conference on the first day of the 2023 legislative session in the rotunda at the state capitol in Santa Fe, advocates held signs which together had 17,000 tally marks, each representing someone in New Mexico denied the right to vote as a result of a felony conviction. Adam Griego (right) looks up at the rotunda. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM)
New Mexico’s legislative session, funded by oil and gas, promises fireworks
Natural gas is burned off at a wellsite near Lovington, New Mexico. (Photo by Jerry Redfern for Capital & Main) New Mexico headed into its 56th legislative session last week, and while much of the early talk from legislators and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham centered on money for childhood development programs, social programs and tax rebates, the big background story of this year’s session is oil and gas money and how the state is going to spend it.
Hundreds of thousands of New Jerseyans could lose Medicaid coverage soon
Federal rules that allowed for continuous enrollment in Medicaid will lapse in April, prompting new decisions for more than 2.2 million New Jerseyans. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) State officials are bracing for the end of pandemic rules that expanded Medicaid eligibility, a change that could see hundreds of thousands...
Democrats reintroduce abortion referendum, but not in time for April ballot
Democrats introduced the resolution a day after protesters rallied at the Wisconsin State Capitol for the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision. Photo by Baylor Spears/Wisconsin Examiner. Democratic lawmakers reintroduced an advisory referendum Monday that would ask voters whether Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban —...
Idaho will spend $78M more if Medicaid expansion ends, state official tells Legislature
Juliet Charron, Idaho Medicaid division administrator, gives an overview of expansion Jan. 23, before Idaho House and Senate health and welfare committees. (Screenshot from Idaho In Session) If voters had not approved the expansion of Idaho Medicaid to low-income adults, Idahoans would have spent tens of millions of dollars more...
Bill would require schools to let students use preferred names on diplomas
The bill would allow New Jersey students to put their preferred names on their diplomas without getting a legal name change. (Getty Images) New Jersey lawmakers on Monday advanced legislation to make it easier for students to use their preferred names on diplomas. The measure (A1588) attracted opposition from critics...
Donor privacy law being used by Missouri agencies to conceal public records
The "Personal Privacy Protection Act" was designed to shield nonprofits from having to disclose their donors to government agencies (Getty Images). Over the course of two nights in early December, Gov. Mike Parson hosted a holiday gala for individuals and corporations who donated money to the nonprofit that helps maintain the Missouri Governor’s Mansion.
State senator touts using military veterans to help address ‘crisis’ in teacher shortage
LINCOLN — The number of teaching jobs in Nebraska left vacant or filled by less than fully qualified instructors rose significantly in 2022, according to a recent state survey. Many of those vacancies were because there were no applicants, or many fewer applicants, according to State Sen. Ben Hansen...
Bill to repeal Montana’s energy policy up for third reading in House, other updates
Here’s the status of some of the legislation the Daily Montanan has covered this session so far. Follow bills through the Montana Legislature’s website. A bill to repeal Montana’s energy policy is up for its third reading on the House floor Monday. It passed 67-32 on second reading. The energy policy was first adopted in 1993 and most recently revised last session. Sponsor Rep. Steve Gunderson, R-Libby, said wiping out the policy would give Gov. Greg Gianforte a better chance at putting his own energy vision into place. Opponents objected for a variety of reasons, including the wholesale repeal, which will leave the state with a policy at all, and to ceding legislative control of energy policy to the executive branch.
N.M. educators seek a role in setting requirements for extended learning
The New Mexico State Land Office has produced billions for early childhood and K-12 public schools. Some of that money went to teacher raises and paying for more classroom time. Teachers want to make sure they are also getting paid to cover planning for the extra work. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM)
Several early bills show some legislators could use a dose of common sense
It puzzles me why some South Dakota legislators, who depend on voters for their jobs, are so afraid of their constituents. And why isn’t common sense a legislative job requirement? Oh, right. Voters establish the job criteria. Maybe that is why some legislators are petrified. If they voted the legislator into office, what might they do next?
Indiana lawmakers gear up for debate over bill to repeal certain floodplain requirements
Indiana's website explains the history of floodplain issues in the state and allows you to use mapping to check areas around the state. Surcharge is the difference between the flood elevation before and after encroachment. Surcharge must be less than 0.15 ft.(Screenshot) Property owners and environmental advocates are clashing over...
West Virginia public schools are underfunded, understaffed and underperforming. Why?
This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight. Get stories like this delivered to your email inbox once a week; sign up for the free newsletter at https://mountainstatespotlight.org/newsletter. Addressing the issues facing West Virginia’s public schools is an uphill battle. The state is grappling with a number of unique...
Ohio Attorney General and Columbus locked in court dispute over extent of local firearm authority
Potential buyers try out guns which are displayed on an exhibitor's table during the Nation's Gun Show. (Photo by Alex Wong, Getty Images) A Fairfield County judge has allowed a handful of local gun control and safety measures to take effect in Columbus. It’s the latest twist in a long-running case over the extent of home rule authority in Ohio.
Lawmaker proposes legislation to address opioid overdoses
Oregon lawmakers will consider legislation to address the state's opioid epidemic and prevent overdoses. Prescriptions for oxycodone and other opioids has fueled an epidemic nationwide. (John Moore/Getty Images) Oregon lawmakers will consider legislation this session aimed at preventing opioid overdoses that kill hundreds of Oregonians each year and account for...
